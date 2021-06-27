 Skip to content
 
(The Weather Channel)   The problem facing residents of the Pacific Northwest is that only little over a third of the homes have air-conditioning. They've hardly ever needed it   (weather.com) divider line
14
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good, that means they can't overload their power grid
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the heat, it's the humidity. And a population not adjusted to adjusting.

Might help clean up a problem.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was disgustingly hot today, and not looking any better tomorrow. Our house got hot enough around 5pm that I couldn't even sleep through it.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One out of three? For the PNW, I'm surprised it's that high.

I'm guessing mostly newer apartment/condo towers/complexes without a lot of windows.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I live in Northern AZ, and few of the houses here have AC.  There are only a few weeks out of the year when it gets really hot, so not the end of the world.

This house has AC but I ain't telling my roommates.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The problem is that the climate is changing and continues to change rapidly.

Needing a/c is an early symptom of that problem -- but in 10 year's time it'll be seeming like a very minor symptom.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm in central Washington right now.  It was 88 at 10:30pm and supposed to hit 117 on Tuesday.  Farmers are freaking out on what will happen to crops and livestock.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm one of these folks and have been coordinating with neighbors to check on each other's pets when we have to work.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I checked with friends who'd spent a year renovating their house near Bellevue; when I'd visited them they were all about showing me wood stoves and other heating features, but never mentioned AC.

Turns out that they had also installed AC on a slab I'd seen before the AC was installed. All their dogs are staying inside.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: One out of three? For the PNW, I'm surprised it's that high.

I'm guessing mostly newer apartment/condo towers/complexes without a lot of windows.


East of the mountains it's a lot more common
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: I'm in central Washington right now.  It was 88 at 10:30pm and supposed to hit 117 on Tuesday.  Farmers are freaking out on what will happen to crops and livestock.


This is what happens when you let oil and coal companies run the world. We knew this was coming. The scientists have been screaming about it for seventy years. Now it's too late.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The person hitting the funny button should be so brave to out them self
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I'm one of these folks and have been coordinating with neighbors to check on each other's pets when we have to work.


Thanks for that; Imma suggest that to a couple of couples up there.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

