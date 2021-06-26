 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 843: "Botany".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Botany

Description: Botany is the study of plant life. Show us plants, in all their many forms. Fungi are also fair game.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Appalachian Ragwort. Shot with a new f/0.95 33mm lens.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Leaf the morning after a rain shower
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Underachieving blackberries

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Dandelion seed head

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Bigleaf Maple terminal bud

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIMG2281 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/I live in the south, where not only are the people fat, the bees are fat.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Osmorhiza  aka Sweet Cicely
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fragile Fern coming up in the spring.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wild Grapevine tendril wrapped around some weed stems.
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


International Rose Test Garden, Portland Oregon
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Portland Japanese Garden
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/old roses after a rainstorm
//my front porch
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0059 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/dune grass
//Carolina Beach, NC
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tulips in my front yard
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My accidental sunflower at night. One of the seeds from the birdfeeder managed to escape and grew.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We'd had a rough winter 2014 into 2015. Deer don't normally eat arborvitaes but when faced with starvation, they will. Winters have been more normal since then and the shrubs have recovered very well.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Hi-Key lighting via a light pad behind the iris during the image capture.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-msp1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

According to Facebook, I took this picture six years ago today.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Phallic Flower by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This plant mimics the desert rocks around it to protect it from animals looking for a meal
Fark user imageView Full Size

Split Rock by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, it's ok, little buddy, it happens to a lot of cacti...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sad Cactus by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
At Lake Louise. Half way up the mountain.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leaning Pinyon Pine.  San Juan Mountains Colorado
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thistle.  Ridgeway Colorado.
 
culebra
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oregon Fawn Lily (Erythronium oreganum)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hollyhock Grand Junction CO.
 
culebra
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tunisian Baklouti (Capsicum anuum)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TOY Moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TOY Moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flowers after rain
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This past February in SoCal...
 
TOY Moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Peeking over the fence...
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
