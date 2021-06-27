 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Glass panel breaks at mall, rains on shoppers. In other news, people still shop at malls   (abc15.com) divider line
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, many malls are still the best place to get a warm, soft pretzel.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the other hand, hey, free glass!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
some 40 years ago i would go to a Mall that had a great game arcade place. air hockey, pinball, lots of young people. it was great. eventually hoodrats took over and real customers (people with cash and credit) stopped going there. probably happened in your neighborhood too. nice things don't last.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mock26: Hey, many malls are still the best place to get a warm, soft pretzel.


Check your better gas stations. I'm getting decent pretzels from Racetrac around Dallas, YMMV.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Spontaneous"

Yeah, that's the ticket.  That'll keep the lawsuits away.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Theeng: On the other hand, hey, free glass!


There was probably some badass vigilante fight on the roof, I'd like to say.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Sadly, it was probably just disrepair.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: some 40 years ago i would go to a Mall that had a great game arcade place. air hockey, pinball, lots of young people. it was great. eventually hoodrats took over and real customers (people with cash and credit) stopped going there. probably happened in your neighborhood too. nice things don't last.


The first telltale signs of a doomed mall is when it has it's first asian nail salon (that's the proverbial "small lump found in the armpit"). Then, when "Dead Sea Treasures" kiosks staffed with aggressively pushy merchants set up shop.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This doesn't look like the smartest design idea:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What kind of glasshole designer came up with it?

I'm guessing the sharp corners of the pane make it more vulnerable to stress fractures.
 
