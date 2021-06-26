 Skip to content
 
(PetaPixel)   Have a cellphone and want to gather intelligence for the US military? There's an app for that   (petapixel.com) divider line
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll get a few people shot. Someone will figure out how to track everyone whose downloaded it.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon: people arrested for spying because they took a picture in front of a tourist hotspot.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Facebook?


Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Snapchat just to name a few.

Google specifically was in bed with the CIA along time ago. Everything you do on the internet is tracked by a government agency.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a thread on boingboing a commenter made the excellent point that travelling in a less than friendly country and then they find that app on your phone..... congratulations! you just got arrested for spying.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germans in the UK were encouraged to send picture postcards to Berlin in 1938.  We were asked to send any and all photographs of The Falkland Islands to the MOD in the eighties.
The UK sent kids to photograph Afghanistan when the Russians were there and told them to take as many landscapes as possible.  Google Earth/Maps is the civilian version of a US Navy program.

SAIEW
 
tuxq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But do they make an app for wittingly taking photos for the US?

Because I'd do it for fun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All this and no mention of Pokémon?
You know, the one co-started by an ex-agency guy?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought it seemed suspicious when they began suggesting photo trips to Tehran and cruises on Cargo ships passing through the South China sea.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Germans in the UK were encouraged to send picture postcards to Berlin in 1938.  We were asked to send any and all photographs of The Falkland Islands to the MOD in the eighties.
The UK sent kids to photograph Afghanistan when the Russians were there and told them to take as many landscapes as possible.  Google Earth/Maps is the civilian version of a US Navy program.

SAIEW


Why does Russia have the best maps of Britain?
Youtube _bqzwsM6eoQ

SAIEW indeed.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I did feel a little uncomfortable when they wanted me to take pics of all security cameras and fire exits in the chinese embassy.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wxboy: Soon: people arrested for spying because they took a picture in front of a tourist hotspot.


That's always happened, especially in totalitarian nations, but also very occasionally in "free" nations
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why an App? Just pay Zuckerberg 10 bucks, he'll give you all the metadata and photos from user profiles you could ever want.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Earn rewards" is the modern euphemism for "do piecework that pays less than minimum wage," I guess.
 
tuxq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's what I like to call a deal breaker.

At least it doesn't gather browser history data like the Microsoft office apps, though.
 
