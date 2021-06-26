 Skip to content
 
New landlord evicts elderly and disabled tenants. All 200 of them
    More: Florida, Rental agreement, Renting, Real estate, House, Landlord, residents of the Miami apartment, Apartment, purchasing of the Hamilton building  
433 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2021 at 5:20 AM



20 Comments
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
left 400 residents squandering for quick housing solutions.


just because its a big word, doesn't mean you make up new meanings for it.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: left 400 residents squandering for quick housing solutions.


just because its a big word, doesn't mean you make up new meanings for it.


That's a perfectly patagonia way of using that word.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: left 400 residents squandering for quick housing solutions.


just because its a big word, doesn't mean you make up new meanings for it.

This news broke after the residents of the Miami apartment were reassured that they would be provided efficient time and resources to accommodate their housing needs


efficient=sufficient
squandering=scrambling

Using some voice-to-text software? Or just letting spellcheck rape your text?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whoever is forcing them out I hope they burn in Hell. Seriously.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could we not have evil first thing in the morning?
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Could we not have evil first thing in the morning?


Fark user imageView Full Size


There are ways to avoid that problem in the future.
 
Al!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"We have to remember these renters are not commodities. These renters are humans."


Sounds like someone has never heard of shareholder value and how much that means to the shareholders.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Al!: FTFA:
"We have to remember these renters are not commodities. These renters are humans."


Sounds like someone has never heard of shareholder value and how much that means to the shareholders.


fark the shareholders.

Help the humans.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is America. This is how America does business. I can't see why anyone is surprised
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kudayta: SoundOfOneHandWanking: left 400 residents squandering for quick housing solutions.


just because its a big word, doesn't mean you make up new meanings for it.

That's a perfectly patagonia way of using that word.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wejash: SoundOfOneHandWanking: left 400 residents squandering for quick housing solutions.


just because its a big word, doesn't mean you make up new meanings for it.

This news broke after the residents of the Miami apartment were reassured that they would be provided efficient time and resources to accommodate their housing needs

efficient=sufficient
squandering=scrambling

Using some voice-to-text software? Or just letting spellcheck rape your text?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"We have to remember these renters are not commodities. These renters are humans."

'Blasphemy!' screamed the capitalists.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: This is America. This is how America does business. I can't see why anyone is surprised


It's not just America this happening all over the world. But you already knew that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's lynch the landlord.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anuran: This is America. This is how America does business. I can't see why anyone is surprised


No. Not any more. We're done with that.

From now on we honor the elderly, we treat people who want to come here with respect, and we have the basic human decency to treat anybody and everybody properly.
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Let's lynch the landlord.


They're happy to kill us, so why not?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't get this whole, 'Completely misunderstanding what renting is' thing that seems to happen constantly in Fark.

If you want a 'forever home' don't rent. And if you do rent, read your lease before you sign it.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Collapsing buildings? Elderly and disabled made homeless? Just another day in republican paradise
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"After being pressured to sign a new lease accompanied with a cancellation clause, the residents were told they had 60 days to move out."

Does anyone know what the law is in Miami/Florida regarding leases and change in ownership of a building? I know that in Chicago if an apartment building is sold the new owners can terminate all leases with notice (I forget the number of days notice they must provide).
 
lifeslammer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

casual disregard: anuran: This is America. This is how America does business. I can't see why anyone is surprised

No. Not any more. We're done with that.

From now on we honor the elderly, we treat people who want to come here with respect, and we have the basic human decency to treat anybody and everybody properly.


Old people are useless. Why should we "honor" the generation responsible for destroying everything after them
 
