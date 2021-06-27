 Skip to content
 
Teenage rebellion and going against the man has certainly changed since my day, but whatever
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe there are folks like that out there. They wouldn't have authorized the vaccine if it wasn't safe.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More Info On Any Vaccine Myths Here
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
proper healthcare is one more reason people should become parents only after education, testing and taking a pledge. the longer the USA allows anyone with working sex parts to reproduce the longer we will continue to go downhill as a nation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm - yes, yes it has changed.

/for the better
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are smart kids. I say go for it. There is nothing they can do after you get it. The people giving the shots should help them in any way they can.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All a parent has to do is say "Don't do this" and kids will move heaven and earth to do it.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WTF??!!!
 
PvtStash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
help me out here fark, this ia real thing someone said but i can't recall or find who.

"outlaw toothbrushes and young men will be standing on roof tops brushing at you in defiance "


there's more to it but that's the core bit, who the hell said this?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My first thought: THEY'RE ALL WASTED!

And then I fell into an Internet rabbit hole:
And here's the actual Baba O'Riley for a Blu-Ray from the past or your first out-of-body experience :
The Who - Baba O'Riley (Lyric Video)
Sorry; you might have to go to YouTube. I tried half a dozen links
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*Blu-Ray = blast
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I can't believe there are folks like that out there. They wouldn't have authorized the vaccine if it wasn't safe.


That's just what Bill Gates wants you to think! He will say anything to get you to take the vaccine he created to depopulate the Earth after Fauci released covid from the Wuhan lab, which China created to kill everyone to buy foreign land really cheap as part of the US government's plandemic to get people to wear masks as a test to see how much people will comply with the government trying to take over control of America in attempt to become a socialist country so Big Pharma can make a lot of money off a virus that barely kills anyone.

/someone actually told me this. These are all the conspiracies I've been told by this one person, which individually don't make much sense, but are completely contradictory and batshiat insane when you put them all together.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are we going to have to wait for all anti-vax Republicans to die before the U.S. gets back to normal? When will that be? 50 years from now?

Way to go, teens! Get the vaccines! (Dumb-ass dads can't pull the "juice" out of you once it's injected.)
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: At what age are children capable of making their own health decisions and how should that be determined?

I would say their first year of high school.  So whatever that is:  14-15 years of age.

That's old enough these days.  They've all got their phones, they're wised up far more than their progenitors at the same age.
 
dave0821
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You have states that still need parental consent to get a vaccine at 19???
Passing laws making it harder for minors to get vaccinated?
WTF???
Never thought I would say these words but
I have to agree with Russia, Iran, china and the terrorists.... Your country is the evil one.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

daffy: Those are smart kids. I say go for it. There is nothing they can do after you get it. The people giving the shots should help them in any way they can.


I keep hearing all this shiat about how Millennials, Gen-Z, etc. are a lost cause. But I've been hiring within those generations for the last several years, and it's the same BS about every generation before. They're smart, engaged, hard-working and have far more options to take in different perspectives and question our assumptions than those who came before.

/The kids are alright.
//As long as we don't fark things up too much for them to have a chance.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dave0821: You have states that still need parental consent to get a vaccine at 19???
Passing laws making it harder for minors to get vaccinated?
WTF???
Never thought I would say these words but
I have to agree with Russia, Iran, china and the terrorists.... Your country is the evil one.


Were vaccines mentioned in the King James Bible? No! Were vaccines mentioned in the Constitution? No! Vaccines are made with fetuses.

QED you're a Socialist Marxist liberal coastal elite, and you eat live children and consort with demons.

// I'm not exaggerating; this is their actual take.
 
