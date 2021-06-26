 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Yeah, but that's some quality dirt. You won't find dirt like that just anywhere. This here's Toronto Dirt   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Property taxes for the home will cost the buyer $3,922 annually.


farking lying real estate agent.  That's the tax for a vacant lot.  If you build a house, the taxes will be considerably more.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pass. It's not even SipsCo dirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you talk to someone from Toronto they'll inform you that it's the center of the universe, so of course their dirt is expensive and of the finest quality
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, that's better than a lot with some POS house on it that you have to pay to tear down and cart away.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lots of Toronto-themed links tonight.  What's going on.

Most of the people I grew up with who wanted a shot at legitimate property ownership moved away from the core years ago.  There's no farking point in staying, unless you're an elite with gobs of cash to sink into a house.

To quote the late great Robin Williams:  "It's New York north."
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

