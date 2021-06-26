 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   They'll be deep in the cold, cold ground since coronavirus recognizes Missourah   (apnews.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Less canaries, more dodos.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red states gonna death cult
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I had to put off finally getting home to see the family because of this.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mentat: Yeah, I had to put off finally getting home to see the family because of this.


You're welcome
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"If people elsewhere in the country are looking to us and saying, 'No thanks' and they are getting vaccinated, that is good," said Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Springfield, which has been inundated with COVID-19 patients as the variant first identified in India rips through the largely non-immunized community. "We will be the canary."

Oh, that's precious. Learning anything from experience is un-American! Just keep doing the same thing, BUT HARDER!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do they not know why there was a canary in the coal mine?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Do they not know why there was a canary in the coal mine?


Why? Probably.
Do they think about what happened to the canary later? Unlikely.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Do they not know why there was a canary in the coal mine?


And doesn't it die before everyone knows shiat is out of control?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who cares.  The more of these idiots that die off the better.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope they all die as quickly as possible. I'm over 'but don't wish people harm'. I'm over 'but what about kids & immuno compromised'. If there were no choices I'd weather the care fatigue. At this point just rip the death band aid off.

Die you non vaxd stupid farking scumbags. Just die already.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I hope they all die as quickly as possible. I'm over 'but don't wish people harm'. I'm over 'but what about kids & immuno compromised'. If there were no choices I'd weather the care fatigue. At this point just rip the death band aid off.

Die you non vaxd stupid farking scumbags. Just die already.


Likewise.  I'm done being nice with those farkwads too.
 
