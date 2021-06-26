 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Apparently angered that 11' 8" is still getting all the attention, Concord Road Covered Bridge makes the news again by picking a fight with a Red Bull truck. RIP, Red Bull's wings   (ajc.com) divider line
11
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That bridge has more hits than the Braves.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the old girl hasn't fallen into the creek.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They say there's a truck driver shortage.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Betcha a nickel the dumbass was "just following the GPS".
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm surprised the old girl hasn't fallen into the creek.


She's the fourth one.  She stayed up, and that's what we're going to get. The strongest bridge in all of Georgia!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: They say there's a (skilled FTFY) truck driver shortage.


It's true. The Jerry Reed clones are still in the preproduction phase
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was dog driving?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The thing is, these guys have grown up watching cartoons

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cheaper than a commercial?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Red Bull truck damages historic covered bridge in Cobb County
The truck hit a protective beam at the base of the bridge
The bridge had no serious damage,


Hella good reporting
 
Loren
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Red Bull truck damages historic covered bridge in Cobb County
The truck hit a protective beam at the base of the bridge
The bridge had no serious damage,


Hella good reporting


No serious damage = has minor damage.  Thus it was damaged.
 
