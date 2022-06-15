 Skip to content
Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) - Bela Lugosi visits Fred Allen's Texaco Star Theater and the debut of NBC's last ditch effort to save network radio - a 90 minute extravaganza starring Tallulah Bankhead - The Big Show
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for tonight -

Texaco Star Theater - 4/25/43 - Starring Fred Allen with guest Bela Lugosi
The Big Show - 11/5/50 - The debut show starring Tallulah Bankhead and stars including Jimmy Durante, Ethel Merman, Jose Ferrer, Mindy Carson, Frankie Laine and Danny Thomas.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By 1950, TV was sucking away advertisers limited $ away from radio.  To make matters worse for NBC, they had just lost their mega-star Jack Benny to CBS.  The Big Show was a spare-no-expense effort to bring listeners back, and it did thanks to superb writing and production, but the $30,000 per 90 minute episode was far above anything that could be sustained.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should be good, Beal Lugosi !
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bela, whatevs
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wooden_badger: By 1950, TV was sucking away advertisers limited $ away from radio.  To make matters worse for NBC, they had just lost their mega-star Jack Benny to CBS.  The Big Show was a spare-no-expense effort to bring listeners back, and it did thanks to superb writing and production, but the $30,000 per 90 minute episode was far above anything that could be sustained.


They should have used Jello as an incentive.
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bela and Tallulah!  Interesting pair of people there.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The Dodgers has beaten the Giants."

I like that line. :)
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Joe Besser later joined The Three Stooges.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And just didn't fit in with the Stooges form of slapstick.
 
