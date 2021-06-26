 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   The Great Pyramid of Cholula is the largest man-made pyramid in the world. It's buried in earth, and continues to make a killer hot sauce   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool. The start to Dusk to Dawn. With chuch. It then becomes a strip club.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice headline, subby.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Killer hot sauce my ass.  Valentina FTW!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's seriously amazing. No snark -- that's cool as fark. Thanks subby!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: Killer hot sauce my ass.  Valentina FTW!


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll stick with this stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Depending on how you measure it, Alberta might have a larger one.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Gringo, please.
Yucateco FTW.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mostly off topic: I finally watched the movie Apocalypto last week. It was better than I expected. Until the last 1/2 hour when the action scenes got too over the top. A wounded man can outrun a Panther for several minutes? No.
 
