(CTV News)   James Bond wannabe drives his Maserati into Lake Ontario in Mississauga then realizes he forgot to order the "submarine" package   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not known why the vehicle entered the water

It was a brown Maserati.  It drowned itself out of shame.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"So who's the U-Boat commander?"

Oh, nm, that was a Porsche
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My Maserati dives to 185'
 
the_peddler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Firstly, not a Lotus.

Secondly, will still sell for 20k USD with a clean Carfax at the nearest "Finance Here" lot.

///Thirdly, three slashes, but one ping.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everyone knows if you want to drive underwater you take a Crown Vic

pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was turd in color.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To remove the water it was shaken, not stirred.
 
Phil McKraken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The submarine-car was a Lotus Esprit and all the Bond cars are British.

Maserati is built in Hell and this one wanted to go home.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: The submarine-car was a Lotus Esprit and all the Bond cars are British.

Maserati is built in Hell and this one wanted to go home.


You're absolutely 100% wrong about this.

James Bond's BMW from Goldeneye:

Fark user imageView Full Size


James Bond's BMW from Tomorrow Never Dies:

Fark user imageView Full Size


James Bond's BMW from The World Is Not Enough:

Fark user imageView Full Size


BMW: Proving you wrong since 2021
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: The submarine-car was a Lotus Esprit and all the Bond cars are British.

Maserati is built in Hell and this one wanted to go home.


There was a BMW and a Mustang in different movies.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: My Maserati dives to 185'


Did you lose your license, and now you can't drive?

/If I'm going to have an earworm, that one's not too bad
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You could say ...
<puts on sunglasses>
He Can't Dive 55

YEEAAAAhaaaahhhhhhh<gurgle>
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Insurance fraud.  Bought a status symbol car, realized the car sucked and wasn't worth the money, other changes in cashflow, etc.  Last time there was an article exactly like this from Canada except it was a Bugatti.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Elon bought the original bond Lotus and said he was going to make an amphibious Tesla maybe
 
TheSlothAlive [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Benji Hayward would be proud

/ I should probably show myself out.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Evil Roy Slade: Phil McKraken: The submarine-car was a Lotus Esprit and all the Bond cars are British.

Maserati is built in Hell and this one wanted to go home.

There was a BMW and a Mustang in different movies.


1971 Mustang Mach 1, Diamonds Are Forever:

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER | Las Vegas Chase
Youtube ntqVNYqmf5g
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Maserati did 185.
I sank it in the lake; now I don't drive.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is not known why the vehicle entered the water

We know why it entered the water. The trick is to determine how, when, and where.
 
Phil McKraken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Phil McKraken: The submarine-car was a Lotus Esprit and all the Bond cars are British.

Maserati is built in Hell and this one wanted to go home.

You're absolutely 100% wrong about this.

James Bond's BMW from Goldeneye:

[Fark user image 600x600]

James Bond's BMW from Tomorrow Never Dies:

[Fark user image 850x585]

James Bond's BMW from The World Is Not Enough:

[Fark user image 850x566]

BMW: Proving you wrong since 2021


Oops

.

Evil Roy Slade: Phil McKraken: The submarine-car was a Lotus Esprit and all the Bond cars are British.

Maserati is built in Hell and this one wanted to go home.

There was a BMW and a Mustang in different movies.


Oops again
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Everyone knows if you want to drive underwater you take a Crown Vic

[pics.imcdb.org image 850x454]


Nah, it's a panel van carrying beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
