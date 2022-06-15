 Skip to content
(CTV News)   ♫ School's out for summer...School's out for-ever ♫   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
28
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.
 
inner ted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
totes normal
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles52
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
40 deg C = 104 deg F. These are school children, not Amazon workers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.


You were mistreated. That in no way justifies allowing others to suffer.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least for now, the plan is to reopen Tuesday for the final day of the year.

Oh FFS. Why the fark are you gonna reopen for one day where no one is gonna do anything anyway. Just call it a year. I swear they do shiat like this just to be assholes.
 
dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.


Just goes to show Canadians have way more common sense
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Talk to anyone under the age of 40 and they'll tell you that one of their top concerns is the environment. Kids are scared sh*tless and we've been letting them down for 40 years on the subject now.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.


Did you get those kids of your lawn yet?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Heard on the radio today that only 40% of BC homes have AC, and that the majority of schools have no AC.

But the temperature will still regulate at night, so sleeping won't be too bad.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah thats hardcore for canada... hell thats hardcore for anything that isnt a desert.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Forecast for my city (Edmonton) is 39 on Tuesday and Wednesday. This place is either really farking hot or really farking cold. And on the days it's in between it's really farking windy.

\we usually eat doughnuts in Canada while we biatch about the weather so I have to go get some
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.

You were mistreated. That in no way justifies allowing others to suffer.


But that's what we do now, right? It used to be "Let's make sure the next generation has it better than us," but for generations here in the US it's been, "I went through it and I'm fine. Stop whining. What? You think you're better than me?"

See also: student loan forgiveness.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.


It's poor form to smart your own post.
 
dave0821
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Forecast for my city (Edmonton) is 39 on Tuesday and Wednesday. This place is either really farking hot or really farking cold. And on the days it's in between it's really farking windy.

\we usually eat doughnuts in Canada while we biatch about the weather so I have to go get some


It's a dry heat though and I'm not complaining about the breeze today
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: Talk to anyone under the age of 40 and they'll tell you that one of their top concerns is the environment. Kids are scared sh*tless and we've been letting them down for 40 years on the subject now.


Solution : kill the boomers, start making some real change.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 356x271]

Yeah thats hardcore for canada... hell thats hardcore for anything that isnt a desert.


Four wheels scare the caribou,
From Kamloops to Vancouver,
British Columbia lives and breathes in 45 degrees!
How can they dance while the climate's turning?
How can they learn while their schools are burning?

45C = 113F
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We didn't have air conditioning out our high school either.  On the warm days the teachers would open the windows so we could breathe in the exotic smells of a nearby dairy farm.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LMAO
kids in osoyoos and lytton are probably walking to school in that heat.
 
dywed88
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.


And 40 degrees is 104 F, in a place where the 90. Facilities are designed for mid 70s and people are only used to that.

They are looking at temperatures more than five degrees F above the highest ever recorded there.

And it is the last two days of school. The kids aren't going to miss out on any learning or anything.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.

Did you get those kids of your lawn yet?


They're mowing it, why would it?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: It's poor form to smart your own post.


I don't think you can, and I certainly didn't.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: At least for now, the plan is to reopen Tuesday for the final day of the year.

Oh FFS. Why the fark are you gonna reopen for one day where no one is gonna do anything anyway. Just call it a year. I swear they do shiat like this just to be assholes.


To get their stuff out of the school.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dywed88: Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.

And 40 degrees is 104 F, in a place where the 90. Facilities are designed for mid 70s and people are only used to that.

They are looking at temperatures more than five degrees F above the highest ever recorded there.

And it is the last two days of school. The kids aren't going to miss out on any learning or anything.


Yeah yeah, I know. Fark doesn't recognize "I walked to school uphill in the snow" posts anymore.

You all are a humorless bunch. You assume everything you read is to be taken literally, like six year-olds.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: austerity101: Talk to anyone under the age of 40 and they'll tell you that one of their top concerns is the environment. Kids are scared sh*tless and we've been letting them down for 40 years on the subject now.

Solution : kill the boomers, start making some real change.


It makes me so angry. Kids can't vote, because we don't let them. So they just have to sit there and watch as we let Republicans get away with this heinous sh*t over and over and over again. We should be embarrassed. We should be ashamed.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: LMAO
kids in osoyoos and lytton are probably walking to school in that heat.


Are you okay with that? I'm not getting your point here.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: dywed88: Lsherm: FFS, when I was growing up in southern Ohio we didn't have air conditioning and no one closed a goddamn school because of heat, even when it got to the upper 90's. You went to school and sat in a pool of your own ass sweat. You made paper fans because you were an American, dammit, and Americans do for themselves. You never complained because complaining was for pussies, and you sure as fark weren't a pussy. You were a stinky boy with swamp ass, and you thanked God every day for your lot in life.

And 40 degrees is 104 F, in a place where the 90. Facilities are designed for mid 70s and people are only used to that.

They are looking at temperatures more than five degrees F above the highest ever recorded there.

And it is the last two days of school. The kids aren't going to miss out on any learning or anything.

Yeah yeah, I know. Fark doesn't recognize "I walked to school uphill in the snow" posts anymore.

You all are a humorless bunch. You assume everything you read is to be taken literally, like six year-olds.


Ooh, sounds like we have a Schrödinger's Douchebag on our hands.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://weatherwest.com/archives/9778​
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Charles52: 40 deg C = 104 deg F. These are school children, not Amazon workers.


That's only because of stupid labour laws
 
