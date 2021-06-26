 Skip to content
 
Noise Factor tonight spans 1978 through 2020. From Mud City Manglers to The Misfits with some Sungrazer, Soundgarden, and more in between. Tune in at 11PM EST
posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2021 at 10:30 PM



jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 minutes.

CANADIAN minutes.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to be clear - the Madonna track on the station right now *isn't* in your show, right?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Just to be clear - the Madonna track on the station right now *isn't* in your show, right?


No, but Bronski Beat damn sure is.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Listener map indicates you're listening to the show while in a lake
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know, you mentioned giving a shout out to Fark one of these days.  If you ever do so that will put you ahead of 99% of the wacky morning djs who've been mining Drew's material for decades with nary a credit.

Maybe you can work that into a free month of TF of something...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I set my alarm for this. I was getting set to go outside for a smoke when my phone started going off. I was like: "wtf?" And then I saw Noise Factor on the screen and all the sudden was OK with it.

Let's do this!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: You know, you mentioned giving a shout out to Fark one of these days.  If you ever do so that will put you ahead of 99% of the wacky morning djs who've been mining Drew's material for decades with nary a credit.

Maybe you can work that into a free month of TF of something...


It's happening.


Quick and Dirty: I'm so glad I set my alarm for this. I was getting set to go outside for a smoke when my phone started going off. I was like: "wtf?" And then I saw Noise Factor on the screen and all the sudden was OK with it.

Let's do this!


WOOOO! Thanks man!
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: You know, you mentioned giving a shout out to Fark one of these days.  If you ever do so that will put you ahead of 99% of the wacky morning djs who've been mining Drew's material for decades with nary a credit.

Maybe you can work that into a free month of TF of something...


It's happening.


You have 17 years of material from which to choose
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: The Listener map indicates you're listening to the show while in a lake
[Fark user image 425x239]


Wow. That's pretty far off.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: The Listener map indicates you're listening to the show while in a lake
[Fark user image 425x239]


Although it's very hot in Calgary as you well know.

The lake would be an improvement.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wooo! It's story time! i love this -- the three-stage story, and then there's an awesome song at the end! Yay, I love this so much!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was a long-assed song. Like, I decided to sit down to pee, and then I got up and made a burrito. Should I add onions? How much sour cream is OK? and when will this song be over?

At some point I built a relationship with that song.  :)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The aforementioned CD player error message.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: That was a long-assed song. Like, I decided to sit down to pee, and then I got up and made a burrito. Should I add onions? How much sour cream is OK? and when will this song be over?

At some point I built a relationship with that song.  :)


Awesome.

And yes to onions and sour cream.
 
