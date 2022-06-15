 Skip to content
 
Discovering that Tiddlywink which had been lodged in your nose for nearly four decades is another valid reason for getting a Covid test
11
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought my deviated septum was a problem. Had sinus surgery in about 2001 or so, that helped clear up frequent sinus infections. Acid reflux treatment after that and I almost never have cold-like maladies.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sometimes you can really push things up there.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She remembered how while playing with her siblings, they improvised the game a little by putting one piece up each nostril and blowing them out.
"One time I accidentally inhaled one instead of blowing it out," she said, "I remember being terrified at the time, thinking 'where it has gone'."
She soon forgot about the incident, although she said she always had problems breathing through her nose "but never gave it much thought."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How violent were your Tiddly Wink games that you got one lodged up your schnoz, AND didn't notice it?

/ must have been a part of my childhood I missed out on
// and I thought getting chased by the cops was exciting
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Up His Nose
Youtube 2AYnz86FK8c
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tiddlywinks was my game when I was very young. I loved nothing better than a snifter of chocolate milk and a good game of Tiddlywinks. A game of skill, color, and daring.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't two tiddlywinks
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nick Nostril: How violent were your Tiddly Wink games that you got one lodged up your schnoz, AND didn't notice it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why the fark isn't there a farking picture of what the fark that is in the article I have to farking Google that shiat for myself that is some farking bullshiat
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I snorted a tiddly wink and then I forgot about it, including literally all of the many, many times over the subsequent four decades when I couldn't breathe and I was in nasal pain."

Imagine just ... not ever making that connection. For decades.
 
