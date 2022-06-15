 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Snakes. Why does it always gotta be snakes?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    West Nile virus, Less water, Water resources, Insect, Wildlife, northern California, owner of Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal company, public education  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hear me out: California has a snake problem. Australia has a mouse problem.

mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's hard to be bitten by a rattlesnake unless you're particularly stupid and inattentive. Oh, crap; we're boned.
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rasps!  Very dangerous.  You go first.

casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This dude needs to chill the heck out. The last time my hand was gripping something like that while my mouth was open like that I wasn't angry. Far from it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ha! I'm sitting outside in San Diego and I'm getting a kick out of these... Wuh-oh!

The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Asps Rattlers. Very dangerous. You go first!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
(shakes tiny fist)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Drought conditions not only mean that a pest's water supply dries up, but natural food sources can also be harder to find as well," Mike Bentley, an entomologist for the National Pest Management Association, says. "Drought often drives pests into homes or other structures in search of these resources to survive".

We will see human refugees as well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Might you say they go forth?
And an old word for all snakes is "adder".
Are these snakes black or mostly black?

It could be hilarious.

Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Drought conditions not only mean that a pest's water supply dries up, but natural food sources can also be harder to find as well," Mike Bentley, an entomologist for the National Pest Management Association, says. "Drought often drives pests into homes or other structures in search of these resources to survive".

We will see human refugees as well.


Running from the snakes.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Rattlesnake (Official Video)
Youtube Q-i1XZc8ZwA
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've only encountered one rattlesnake ever and it was oddly on a mountain trail at Linville Gorge, NC. I stepped on a large rock to get a look around and heard the distinctive sound underneath my feet. Once I realized what is was I promptly moved away. At least these snakes give you a warning. They're kind of reptilian Canadian polite.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's not like rattlesnakes have a lot of predators killing them off .. Of course their population will grow .. We continue to move into their territory and are surprised to find them there ..
 
