(ABC News)   ♫ Up, up and away ♫ in my beautiful, my beautiful ballooZZZZZZZZZT ****.....(thud)   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Albuquerque International Sunport Airport

Man, how much are tickets to the sun?
I'd imagine round-trip tickets are a lot.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Albuquerque International Sunport Airport

Man, how much are tickets to the sun?
I'd imagine round-trip tickets are a lot.


There is a discount if you go at night. And of course it's much cooler.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of our good friend's sister died in a hot air balloon accident while she was on vacation with her girl friend
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: One of our good friend's sister died in a hot air balloon accident while she was on vacation with her girl friend


Thank you, Simone.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A neighbor of mine was a balloon pilot, and listening him talk about how you can control the altitude of the balloon and nothing else didn't sound reassuring.  Gravity, fire, electrocution....so many ways to die in a balloon.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: One of our good friend's sister died in a hot air balloon accident while she was on vacation with her girl friend


So i guess its pretty serious
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: A neighbor of mine was a balloon pilot, and listening him talk about how you can control the altitude of the balloon and nothing else didn't sound reassuring.  Gravity, fire, electrocution....so many ways to die in a balloon.


Especially if you fly in formation with a bunch of red ballons over Germany.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great minds think alike, Subby. My attempted headline was the same song, but "...my beautiful ballooooooooooooo--- *splat*"
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have flown over the Arizona audit. Nothing but hot air there.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived next to a grass farm as a kid. A grass farm. It was like the world's biggest back yard. 

Half the year it was a mud farm, but it was still fun. Them feckin hot air balloonists were like flies.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Goodyear?"
"No.  It was the worst."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: Albuquerque International Sunport Airport

Man, how much are tickets to the sun?
I'd imagine round-trip tickets are a lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have made that left turn in Albuquerque.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They were trying to find out if George R.R. Martin was done writing his last book.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: They were trying to find out if George R.R. Martin was done writing his last book.


A Song of Nylon and Electricity, a new eight book series by GRRM.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We had a balloonist land on our high school football field once, while we were in the parking lot doing band practice.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: Albuquerque International Sunport Airport

Man, how much are tickets to the sun?
I'd imagine round-trip tickets are a lot.


You can actually go around the sun for free. The only catch is that the trip takes a whole year.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It didn't just hit a power line. More like a 115 Kv Transmission line.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The basket was electrocuted, fell from a height, and caught on fire.  That's like a seventh level spell or some shiat.
 
