(CNBC)   Here we go again. WHO recommends masks and social distancing wherever the Delta variant is rampant, even if you're fully vaccinated   (cnbc.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it was nice for a little while I guess.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As expected. Absofarkinglutely as expected.  This has got legs.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People could have gotten vaccinated and it wouldn't have been a problem. But no.

Grifters had to grift morons and, well.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: People could have gotten vaccinated and it wouldn't have been a problem. But no.

Grifters had to grift morons and, well.


People still need to get vaccinated and that will keep transmission of even the Delta variant vanishingly low.

But no we've got these asshole grifters who are running a goddamn cult putting everyone at risk for their own profit and power.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely predictable.  Unfortunately.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn this message is getting really muddled now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Antimaskers have spent over a year so far trying to kill people with their ignorance. Now that I'm fully vaxed, I'm not going to wear a mask so I can try to kill them back.

/mostly joking
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'll be wearing masks for the rest of your life.
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Antimaskers have spent over a year so far trying to kill people with their ignorance. Now that I'm fully vaxed, I'm not going to wear a mask so I can try to kill them back.

/mostly joking


I live in Texas and I'm nodding in agreement.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Goddamn this message is getting really muddled now.

[Fark user image 425x660]


Gottlieb doesn't understand basic farking math.  Adithya Ramachandran set him straight in one of his fear-mongering threads.

1/ I understand that ~90% of adults in Israel are vaccinated. At those high coverage rates, basic math & probability overcome the statistical effect of high vax effectiveness when it comes to the actual number of people infected who end up being vaxxed. And yes, severity matters.

2/ Some crude math to illustrate. Out of 100 random Israeli adults, the 10 unvaxxed get infected, plus 12% of the vaxxed (U.K data on VE of Pfizer v Delta). 10 + 0.12*90 = 20.8. 10.8/20.8= 52% of infected adults are vaxxed. Sounds more ominous than it really is.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So we get to look forward to another pandemic during which Congress will do next to nothing to help us. Neat!
 
adamatari
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, it's nice to know I won't die or even get very sick even if it breaks through, but it looks like until the kids and holdouts get vaccinated we won't have any sort or normal. I wonder how bad this is gonna hit delusion country, you know, the red states.

I'm especially worried about the kids.

Also I have to wonder what other nasty versions we're going to be getting. Most of the world still is waiting for vaccines.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No, I'm done with masks. I'm fully vaccinated and as seen above, 25% of infections were in fully vaccinated people and most if not all were asymptomatic meaning I wouldn't even know if I had it. Maybe I've already had it. I'm not gonna keep wearing masks for the rest of my life. I'm done. Force the anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated and we wouldn't have a problem. Unfortunately red states shout "TYRNAY! MAH FREEDOM!" and won't even allow vaccine passports. I'm tired of suffering because of idiots. They didn't wear masks at the height of COVID, they don't wear them now, they'll never wear them, they won't get vaccinated, so f*ck em. No one fully vaccinated is getting sick or dying. It's the anti-vaxxers. I'm not wearing a mask still just to protect them becuase they refuse to wear one. At some point you have to start taking some f*cking personal responsibility. It's not my job to wear a mask forever because you will never wear one.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So how long before we see 5000 dead a day from the stupid hordes of unvaccinated?

October? November?
 
wademh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Keyword: rampant.

This doesn't have to mean everyone everywhere. You watch your community. Take extra precautions if your community has a surge in infections. It's standard stuff.

There are places where the level of infection in the community is very low. The key is to react if that changes, or to help drive it low if it isn't. That's all.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
OK, so the article is suggesting something different from this thread's fears:

WHO officials said they are asking fully vaccinated people to continue to "play it safe" because a large portion of the world remains unvaccinated and highly contagious variants, like delta, are spreading in many countries, spurring outbreaks.

The thread seems to be suggesting that vaccinated people aren't protected from this variant, but that's not what's going on here--what's going on is that there aren't enough vaccinated people around to stop the spread of this more-contagious variant, which is a bigger threat to unvaccinated people.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

