 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KHON2 Honolulu)   Ice, ice maybe   (khon2.com) divider line
14
    More: Misc, Hawaii, local ice suppliers, high demand, past Tuesday, Snow, owner of Shimazu Shave Ice, local businesses, Kendall Shimazu  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2021 at 2:05 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shave ice for you.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shastacola: No shave ice for you.


Locals put ice IN beer.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [imgs.xkcd.com image 740x326]


Now that's one messed-up reversal.
 
dave0821
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not an ice making scientist or anything but 16-20 hours to make ice seems a little excessive
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA; Our ice process takes anywhere from 16 to 20 hours to generate more people to fill the bin.

Found your problem. Stop trying to generate people!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dave0821: I'm not an ice making scientist or anything but 16-20 hours to make ice seems a little excessive


Depends. Are we talking about a glass. Or a metric ton or something that would take up an entire room.
 
dave0821
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dave0821: I'm not an ice making scientist or anything but 16-20 hours to make ice seems a little excessive

Depends. Are we talking about a glass. Or a metric ton or something that would take up an entire room.


Still it would be in consumer sized servings.
Not going to have some guy chainsawing a giant room of ice into sellable pieces
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dave0821: waxbeans: dave0821: I'm not an ice making scientist or anything but 16-20 hours to make ice seems a little excessive

Depends. Are we talking about a glass. Or a metric ton or something that would take up an entire room.

Still it would be in consumer sized servings.
Not going to have some guy chainsawing a giant room of ice into sellable pieces


Sure of course not. But. Volume is going to effect how long it takes. Especially if you have a set amount of ....." Dies" / cast that can be filled, frozen, emptied and repeat.
No?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Experts expect the demand to stabilize in September when summer cools down.

I didn't know there were ice experts in Hawaii, but they really seem to know their stuff.
 
dave0821
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dave0821: waxbeans: dave0821: I'm not an ice making scientist or anything but 16-20 hours to make ice seems a little excessive

Depends. Are we talking about a glass. Or a metric ton or something that would take up an entire room.

Still it would be in consumer sized servings.
Not going to have some guy chainsawing a giant room of ice into sellable pieces

Sure of course not. But. Volume is going to effect how long it takes. Especially if you have a set amount of ....." Dies" / cast that can be filled, frozen, emptied and repeat.
No?


I suppose....
Like I said I'm not an ice making scientist.
Still seems long with modern convenience and technology
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't that the cornerstone of the island economy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dave0821: waxbeans: dave0821: waxbeans: dave0821: I'm not an ice making scientist or anything but 16-20 hours to make ice seems a little excessive

Depends. Are we talking about a glass. Or a metric ton or something that would take up an entire room.

Still it would be in consumer sized servings.
Not going to have some guy chainsawing a giant room of ice into sellable pieces

Sure of course not. But. Volume is going to effect how long it takes. Especially if you have a set amount of ....." Dies" / cast that can be filled, frozen, emptied and repeat.
No?

I suppose....
Like I said I'm not an ice making scientist.
Still seems long with modern convenience and technology


I agree. But I assume this is an issue with upscaling for higher demand or something else caused a backlog.
 
dave0821
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dave0821: waxbeans: dave0821: waxbeans: dave0821: I'm not an ice making scientist or anything but 16-20 hours to make ice seems a little excessive

Depends. Are we talking about a glass. Or a metric ton or something that would take up an entire room.

Still it would be in consumer sized servings.
Not going to have some guy chainsawing a giant room of ice into sellable pieces

Sure of course not. But. Volume is going to effect how long it takes. Especially if you have a set amount of ....." Dies" / cast that can be filled, frozen, emptied and repeat.
No?

I suppose....
Like I said I'm not an ice making scientist.
Still seems long with modern convenience and technology

I agree. But I assume this is an issue with upscaling for higher demand or something else caused a backlog.


You would also think the person selling ice would also have a means of creating some ice.
Seems like it's a pretty important part of their business plan
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.