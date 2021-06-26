 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Dead guy John McAfee's widow says antivirus pioneer was not suicidal, he was Epsteined   (nypost.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Needs an "obvious" tag.  Guys like macafee love themselves way too much to commit suicide.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He was batshiat farking crazy and suicide when finally faced with the consequences of his actions doesn't surprise me in the least
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess it makes me a bad person, but I really don't care either way how he died.
 
I.M.APseudonym [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I keep hearing that he got suicided, but I have yet to see someone give an explanation why.  Epstein I've heard a reason for (to protect his clients/pedophiles in high places).

What info did Mcaffee supposedly have that they didn't want getting out?  Until/unless I hear an answer to that, I see zero reason to believe this was anything other than not wanting to face punishment for crimes committed.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



This the guy we talking about?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whatever, I am just glad he's dead
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Needs an "obvious" tag.  Guys like macafee love themselves way too much to commit suicide.


He was batshiat insane.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's just pissed the insurance won't pay out.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, rich men who have never had to face any sort of consequences in their lives famously handle it well when those consequences come at them like a brick wall and never do anything irrational.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

theflatline: Marcus Aurelius: Needs an "obvious" tag.  Guys like macafee love themselves way too much to commit suicide.

He was batshiat insane.


He also loved the hell out of himself, and it showed.  Guys like him don't have a tendency to off themselves.  They're too good at getting out of trouble.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: theflatline: Marcus Aurelius: Needs an "obvious" tag.  Guys like macafee love themselves way too much to commit suicide.

He was batshiat insane.

He also loved the hell out of himself, and it showed.  Guys like him don't have a tendency to off themselves.  They're too good at getting out of trouble.


Until you have that moment of clarity where you go "Oh, sh*t. I might not make it out of here."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Yeah, rich men who have never had to face any sort of consequences in their lives famously handle it well when those consequences come at them like a brick wall and never do anything irrational.


He had to flee Belize when he refused to pay the local generalissimo off, who then arranged to have a prostitute off him.  I'd say he's familiar with consequences.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: weddingsinger: Yeah, rich men who have never had to face any sort of consequences in their lives famously handle it well when those consequences come at them like a brick wall and never do anything irrational.

He had to flee Belize when he refused to pay the local generalissimo off, who then arranged to have a prostitute off him.  I'd say he's familiar with consequences.


There was a guy named Jake Drivas from the states who pimped out girls in Colombia and Costa Rica.  Always evaded the local authorities.

In  Colombia hookers are legal but pimping is in it.  He got caught and sent to Colombian prison.  Then the US got wind of it and since some of of stable were under 18, that made it crime under US law and instead of being based on the local age of consent.

Personality just like Macafees.

In Colombian prison like a lot of foreign prison you can live like a king.  Which Jake was doing because he had a small trust fund.

Then he found out he was getting extradited to the US and going to federal pound me in the ass prison for 20 years as a kiddy diddler, well then Jake killed himself.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just to be moderately serious for a moment, suicidal people are often very good at hiding how bad things are from friends and family.  If they find out, they might stop the person.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xanadone: Just to be moderately serious for a moment, suicidal people are often very good at hiding how bad things are from friends and family.  If they find out, they might stop the person.


Also, living like these guys is a knifes edge, always reacting and trying to hold the threads together. Once it starts to fail they spiral. Live manic 25/7 don't know how to deal with the depression.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: She's just pissed the insurance won't pay out.


That may be, if it's a new policy. Mine said you had to wait two years before they would pay out on suicide.
Of course, since he was in jail the committed a crime thing kicks in and of course they won't pay.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorta off topic

The two guards that were in there the night Epstein died and didnt see anything or whatnot?

I believe them.

Because those two were probably fark ups who someone knew would not do their job

So look at the asshole scheduling shifts
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do you thiink anti-vaxxers run anti-virus on their computers?  Do you think they even understand what an anti-virus is?
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who cares? Gone is gone.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did a whale kill him
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If he was Epsteined, he'd have a note from his mother.
 
JRoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He probably downloaded McAfee Antivirus onto his computer and it caused him such hardship and depression he chose the only viable option.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: He was batshiat farking crazy and suicide when finally faced with the consequences of his actions doesn't surprise me in the least


I keep on telling everyone self-centered people do not kill themselves they think too much of themselves and what they provide the world to ever kill themselves ever
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cman: Sorta off topic

The two guards that were in there the night Epstein died and didnt see anything or whatnot?

I believe them.

Because those two were probably fark ups who someone knew would not do their job

So look at the asshole scheduling shifts


Also worth noting is that the security cameras on that floor mysteriously malfunctioned that night.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm OK with it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cool. thanks for the update.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I.M.APseudonym: I keep hearing that he got suicided, but I have yet to see someone give an explanation why.  Epstein I've heard a reason for (to protect his clients/pedophiles in high places).

What info did Mcaffee supposedly have that they didn't want getting out?  Until/unless I hear an answer to that, I see zero reason to believe this was anything other than not wanting to face punishment for crimes committed.


Why does everybody act like prison is so horrible in comparison to being on the run?
Whitey Bulger was somewhat relieved when he got caught.
In fact most of the people on the run have stated they were relieved.
If a criminal was going to commit suicide they would die in a shootout.
There's no point in a jailhouse suicide when you can just have a shootout.
I swear to God I don't understand why square pig nerdy fark heads think they know what a criminal would do.
Criminals for the most part aren't suicidal they're reckless reckless and suicidal aren't the same things.
McAfee is a type of person who would project himself accomplishing any scenario henceforth he would not kill himself
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

syrynxx: [Fark user image image 850x637]


This the guy we talking about?


Reckless and suicidal aren't the same things.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Just to be moderately serious for a moment, suicidal people are often very good at hiding how bad things are from friends and family.  If they find out, they might stop the person.


See also:  Williams, Robin.
 
scanman61
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gubbo: He was batshiat farking crazy and suicide when finally faced with the consequences of his actions doesn't surprise me in the least

I keep on telling everyone self-centered people do not kill themselves they think too much of themselves and what they provide the world to ever kill themselves ever


So now you're a psychologist?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Epstein had useful information that could have resulted in more prosecutions.
I doubt McAfee had anything useful that he was going to give us, but maybe.
Either way, it shouldn't be acceptable that a prisoner can suicide themselves.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

theflatline: Marcus Aurelius: Needs an "obvious" tag.  Guys like macafee love themselves way too much to commit suicide.

He was batshiat insane.


Insane and suicidal aren't the same things.
In fact insane denotes a lack of boundaries.
Suicidal denotes not being able to see any other option.
And insane person who has no boundaries isn't going to contemplate that they have no other choice but to commit suicide  !
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Neat. No one cares.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Yeah, rich men who have never had to face any sort of consequences in their lives famously handle it well when those consequences come at them like a brick wall and never do anything irrational.


That's why Saddam Hussein surrendered?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: theflatline: Marcus Aurelius: Needs an "obvious" tag.  Guys like macafee love themselves way too much to commit suicide.

He was batshiat insane.

He also loved the hell out of himself, and it showed.  Guys like him don't have a tendency to off themselves.  They're too good at getting out of trouble.


And he had no reason to believe that he couldn't figure something out
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Marcus Aurelius: theflatline: Marcus Aurelius: Needs an "obvious" tag.  Guys like macafee love themselves way too much to commit suicide.

He was batshiat insane.

He also loved the hell out of himself, and it showed.  Guys like him don't have a tendency to off themselves.  They're too good at getting out of trouble.

Until you have that moment of clarity where you go "Oh, sh*t. I might not make it out of here."


But that's the whole point 🦇 shiat crazy people don't have moments of clarity that's why they go down in a flame of bullets
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scanman61: waxbeans: Gubbo: He was batshiat farking crazy and suicide when finally faced with the consequences of his actions doesn't surprise me in the least

I keep on telling everyone self-centered people do not kill themselves they think too much of themselves and what they provide the world to ever kill themselves ever

So now you're a psychologist?


Also, Hitler killed himself.

/Surprised it took this long to Godwin
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x482]


True, but it doesn't mean there's nothing there either.
Epstein is a good example.
If he did commit suicide, then something is still wrong (not because I care about Epstein, but because like I said above, I care about the info he could have provided, and if it can happen to him it can happen to others too).
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Just to be moderately serious for a moment, suicidal people are often very good at hiding how bad things are from friends and family.  If they find out, they might stop the person.


Yeah, I had a really close friend off himself. Not long after we went on a ski trip in Colorado. He said it was the best time of his life. Happily married. Hot wife. Good job. I never saw it coming.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: She's just pissed the insurance won't pay out.


That's a myth. Mine pay if I kill myself. I do not remember if there was a delay before they paid for suicide after I got insured, it's been 40 years and I do not feel like checking.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Appears it was easier to get rid of him than some of his downloads ..
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x482]


What is so difficult about a nut job being murdered and or killing himself?
Don't bring up the pandemic I'm dealing with the pandemic quite well I'm working from home I avoid crowds and I walk everywhere I'm not like the rest of you weaklings
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Xanadone: Just to be moderately serious for a moment, suicidal people are often very good at hiding how bad things are from friends and family.  If they find out, they might stop the person.

See also:  Williams, Robin.


Didn't he have a medical diagnosis to justified suicide
 
talkertopc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IF he was suicided then other criminals he was associated with should be way higher in the list of suspects than any government.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: She's just pissed the insurance won't pay out.

That may be, if it's a new policy. Mine said you had to wait two years before they would pay out on suicide.
Of course, since he was in jail the committed a crime thing kicks in and of course they won't pay.


He did not have any insurance.  He was 75 with a history of drug use and a loon.  No one would have underwritten him.

He was worth about 4 million when he died. She knows where the stash house is. She will be fine.
 
bisi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I.M.APseudonym: I keep hearing that he got suicided, but I have yet to see someone give an explanation why.  Epstein I've heard a reason for (to protect his clients/pedophiles in high places).

What info did Mcaffee supposedly have that they didn't want getting out?  Until/unless I hear an answer to that, I see zero reason to believe this was anything other than not wanting to face punishment for crimes committed.


He was claiming all kinds of crazy shiat like this.
Then there's the "Q" Instagram post after his death.

If you don't think that's enough "explanation" for the crazies out there, I have an NFT to sell you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scanman61: waxbeans: Gubbo: He was batshiat farking crazy and suicide when finally faced with the consequences of his actions doesn't surprise me in the least

I keep on telling everyone self-centered people do not kill themselves they think too much of themselves and what they provide the world to ever kill themselves ever

So now you're a psychologist?


Actually I'm speaking from personal experience I'm somewhat of a megalomaniac and somewhat self-centered and somewhat sociopathic there isn't anything that would make me kill myself I like myself too much to kill myself over anything and I say that while having been suicidal much of my life.
I was suicidal to the point that I snorted a giant bag of cocaine as one giant line.
And when I was younger I would take fistful of Tylenol to see how many I could take and not die.
And I used to drive 100 mph.
But like I said further up thread risky behavior and suicidal behavior are different
Hangy yourself is too direct for someone like me and McAfee.
Tell me he overdosed and I'll believe that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Epstein had useful information that could have resulted in more prosecutions.
I doubt McAfee had anything useful that he was going to give us, but maybe.
Either way, it shouldn't be acceptable that a prisoner can suicide themselves.


Wait a minute you're telling me that a guy that probably had back doors into important people's computers didn't have a cash of computer information?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Did a whale kill him[Fark user image 425x483]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i1.wp.comView Full Size

Shark Lords - Kings of the Sea | Cake | FXX
Youtube -zILOpnLW48
 
