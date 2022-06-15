 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   When in Rome, be sure to visit the ancient Egyptian pyramid   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Pyramid, Pyramid of Cestius, Rome, ancient pyramid, Egyptian pyramids, dedicatory inscription, pyramid measures, restoration work  
•       •       •

771 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2021 at 3:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been there. It is right near the Protestant Cemetery where John Keats and Percy Shelly are buried.

Easy to get to because it is right near a subway station.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: I have been there. It is right near the Protestant Cemetery where John Keats and Percy Shelly are buried.

Easy to get to because it is right near a subway station.


That's enough out of you, Frenchie.

/I keed
//interesting read
///trois
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I have been there. It is right near the Protestant Cemetery where John Keats and Percy Shelly are buried.

Easy to get to because it is right near a subway station.



The Romans were very forward-thinking.

/ shouldna concentrated on pyramids so much though
// what else have they done for us?
/// why a duck?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are several such things pilfered from all over. For example, the Obelisk in front of St Peter's Basilica used to be in Egypt as well.

Even things in the Eternal City aren't safe. The Pantheon used to be clad in copper. It was stripped to make an awning over the main alter in St Peter's. It is still there.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's also a 40-foot-tall pyramid in Baltimore, Md.

It's in the Westminster Burying Ground, on the opposite side from E. A. Poe's grave, and not visible from the street.

This is also the location of the Levitating Tombstone, reported by Ripley's Believe it or Not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's in great shape for its age. Not so many tourists as in Egypt. And people haven't been using it as quarry for several thousand years, like the Egyptians have.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No way. That's just the kind of place where you can get killed by a stray bullet fired by the albino illuminati mason monks chasing after latest symbologist to crack their secret codes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The pyramid of Cestvs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Romanes eunt domus.

Cunctate, quod?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's about as Egyptian as Crab Rangoon is authentic Chinese cuisine.

/ And now I want Crab farking Rangoon dangit.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: That's about as Egyptian as Crab Rangoon is authentic Chinese cuisine.

/ And now I want Crab farking Rangoon dangit.


My girlfriend wants to do Hibachi this weekend.

/ I knew there was a reason why I hung out with her...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't there an Egyptian temple in NYC?  The Met Museum of Art?

Something about it was going to be drowned by Aswan dam, and relocated to NYC.  Also the Old Religion had a single unforgivable sin: damming the Nile.  The first thing you did during judgment after death was to swear you hadn't dammed the Nile.  Only then would judgement commence.

/not sure if the reason for that commandment was geopolitical or not
//but Israel really doesn't need nukes.  Bust the Aswan and Egypt, not Israel is "washed into the sea".  Egypt made peace with Israel about when the dam filled up.
///something like half the Arab cannon fodder is Egyptian
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Isn't there an Egyptian temple in NYC?  The Met Museum of Art?

Something about it was going to be drowned by Aswan dam, and relocated to NYC.  Also the Old Religion had a single unforgivable sin: damming the Nile.  The first thing you did during judgment after death was to swear you hadn't dammed the Nile.  Only then would judgement commence.

/not sure if the reason for that commandment was geopolitical or not
//but Israel really doesn't need nukes.  Bust the Aswan and Egypt, not Israel is "washed into the sea".  Egypt made peace with Israel about when the dam filled up.
///something like half the Arab cannon fodder is Egyptian


telegraph.co.ukView Full Size


There was one in London too. But it burned down.
 
MarkFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I have been there. It is right near the Protestant Cemetery where John Keats and Percy Shelly are buried.

Easy to get to because it is right near a subway station.



and the subway station name is (wait for it) Piramide
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: CrazyCurt: That's about as Egyptian as Crab Rangoon is authentic Chinese cuisine.

/ And now I want Crab farking Rangoon dangit.

My girlfriend wants to do Hibachi this weekend.

/ I knew there was a reason why I hung out with her...


Or you just didn't quite hear her right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: That's about as Egyptian as Crab Rangoon is authentic Chinese cuisine.

/ And now I want Crab farking Rangoon dangit.


Dammit, now I do too. Swear to God if I end up driving 30 miles into town today for Crab Rangoon, you owe me gas money.
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.