(Mediaite)   The sentient klan hood rectally controlling Tucker Carlson claims General Milley is "pushing to understand white rage" by trying to eliminate racism from the military   (mediaite.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He is the dumb white guy mind, on loud speaker.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The USJCS would be derelict in his duty if he were unwilling or unable to educate himself about what makes his soldiers tick and understand their desires, hopes, fears and struggles in order to effectively lead and maintain combat readiness.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I should say, he is channeling the dumb white guy id, like DeSantis in the fashion of their hero, the Orange shiatgibbon.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I thought Tucker also claimed that the us military had been color blind for 200 years.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
White Rage: WAAH! The only thing special about us is that there's more of us! And there's starting to be more of them than us! We don't wanna be not special anymore! Make the scary not white people go away so we can be special forever! (collapses onto the ground, screaming in a puddle of angry tears)
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Got rile up the rubes for when Trump isn't reinstated in Aug. so insurrection 2 will result in more casualties they can blame on everyone and everything so you won't pay attention when the Supreme Court overturns Roe and WHY DO WE LIVE IN RUSSIA
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

bloobeary: White Rage: WAAH! The only thing special about us is that there's more of us! And there's starting to be more of them than us! We don't wanna be not special anymore! Make the scary not white people go away so we can be special forever! (collapses onto the ground, screaming in a puddle of angry tears)


Racist people are fragile as fark, from what I have observed. Calling liberals snowflakes, is pure projection.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is tucker arguing that we should have racism in the military?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist really hate it when you call them out on their bullshait, don't they.
 
planes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think some of you farkers who still live in mom's basement and think the last election was on the level better grow up, quick. Tucker Carlson is the last voice of the truth on media we have.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of white rage for someone arguing white rage doesn't exist.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just proves once again that these jackholes don't actually care about "the troops" or anything else they shout about. The only thing that's acceptable is blind fealty to the tribe.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

planes: I think some of you farkers who still live in mom's basement and think the last election was on the level better grow up, quick. Tucker Carlson is the last voice of the truth on media we have.


What about Hannity
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Is tucker arguing that we should have racism in the military?


Teach the controversy?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

planes: I think some of you farkers who still live in mom's basement and think the last election was on the level better grow up, quick. Tucker Carlson is the last voice of the truth on media we have.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Tucker Carlson is a lying bastard and the mainstream face of white nationalism in the US.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: White Rage: WAAH! The only thing special about us is that there's more of us! And there's starting to be more of them than us! We don't wanna be not special anymore! Make the scary not white people go away so we can be special forever! (collapses onto the ground, screaming in a puddle of angry tears)


If we don't take action we'll keep seeing more and more BS like the Virginia CRT protests.  We may need to resort to legislation to stop this sort of nonsense.  We could call it the "Civil Whites Act".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: That's a lot of white rage for someone arguing white rage doesn't exist.


o/'' Despite all his rage he is still just a prat on a stage o/''
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [Fark user image 425x604]


Because that was in the PAST - we don't do that kind of thing anymore we've learned and it's all ok now so shutup and get to work you slurs.

/the last part isn't out loud in most cases
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news Tucker Carlson displays his white rage while simultaneously saying that it doesn't exist.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Endless loud propaganda from a spoiled heir who has never worked a day in his life and has never served anything but himself.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

planes: I think some of you farkers who still live in mom's basement and think the last election was on the level better grow up, quick. Tucker Carlson is the last voice of the truth on media we have.


That's some grade A satire right there.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

planes: I think some of you farkers who still live in mom's basement and think the last election was on the level better grow up, quick. Tucker Carlson is the last voice of the truth on media we have.


LOL.

Nice try, sugartits.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemobeamo: In other news Tucker Carlson displays his white rage while simultaneously saying that it doesn't exist.


This quote perfectly illustrates your point: "White rage is not a medical condition, it's not even a legitimate academic theory. It doesn't exist," Carlson said.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only assholes coonts value what tucker has to say.  No exceptions.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: Only assholes coonts value what tucker has to say.  No exceptions.


You kinda have to check to see what kind of crazy is being forecasted for the week
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...eliminate racism from the military."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: nemobeamo: In other news Tucker Carlson displays his white rage while simultaneously saying that it doesn't exist.

This quote perfectly illustrates your point: "White rage is not a medical condition, it's not even a legitimate academic theory. It doesn't exist," Carlson said.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

planes: I think some of you farkers who still live in mom's basement and think the last election was on the level better grow up, quick. Tucker Carlson is the last voice of the truth on media we have.


Instead acting like a third grader running around on the playground crying NO FAIR because you guy didn't win the election for class clown why don't you provide some tangible proof.
 
philodough [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That man's downright phobic. Did a black man walk down the street past his Fox News studio window or something?
 
dywed88
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like the General found an efficient way to get some data on the matter.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Li'l Tucker upset because no white kids got a personal escort to / from school

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

philodough: That man's downright phobic. Did a black man walk down the street past his Fox News studio window or something?


Worse. He had a black waiter at lunch
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"WHITE RAGE DOESN'T EVEN EXSIST!!!" - Angry raging white man
 
GreenSun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Q: Do we want racism to end?

A: YES!

Q: Do we want people, no matter their race, origin, ethnicity, religion, to be able to live together in peace?

A: YES!

Q: Do we want people to be able to co-exist despite differences in political or religious beliefs?

A: YES!

--------------------------------------​--------------------

Now answer the following question only if you are not a black person:

1. Are you racist?

If you answered YES, then you are a racist because you admitted to it.

If you answered NO, then you still ARE a racist because you are not acknowledging your privilege. If you are white, you are not acknowledging your "whiteness". You need to find it within yourself, find that spark of racism in your heart because it IS there, because we told you so.

That's Critical Race Theory. Instead of uniting people, it divides people by saying white people are ALWAYS racists, while black people are always oppressed no matter how well they do in life or how much they achieve. Instead of treating people as individuals, it simply considers people as groups that all have the same characteristics. If you're white, then you have "whiteness" and it benefits you. If you're black, you're always the target of bad things and you'll never achieve success or acceptance simply because you're black. There is no end to the oppression no matter how much society has progressed. You're always either the oppressor (white) or the victim (black).

So what's "whiteness"? Well the Smithsonian even released a chart about that (which they removed due to the backlash from people who found it to be very racist). I'm not even white and I feel offended by this. It's basically saying "If you're not white, you don't have good values and work ethic".

Fark user imageView Full Size


There are many things in this world the sound good. "Critical Race Theory is good because it fights racism" say the activists, but once you dig deep into what they truly believe, suddenly you discover the horrible truth and what the whole thing is truly about. Remember, no matter how beautiful a gift box is, you never truly know what's inside.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6sg-​u​4KKzE
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

planes: I think some of you farkers who still live in mom's basement and think the last election was on the level better grow up, quick. Tucker Carlson is the last voice of the truth on media we have.


Not sure if a conspiracy nut, or just f*cking stupid.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lol. You put all of that effort into posting absolute nonsense.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ehhh, why TF are they against the scientific method? What kind of smooth brain, ignorant-and-proud-of-it bullshiat is that? And considering non-whites are SUPER religious, this entire poster seems to be made by some asshole in college who has no idea how the hell the world works.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: bloobeary: White Rage: WAAH! The only thing special about us is that there's more of us! And there's starting to be more of them than us! We don't wanna be not special anymore! Make the scary not white people go away so we can be special forever! (collapses onto the ground, screaming in a puddle of angry tears)

Racist people are fragile as fark, from what I have observed. Calling liberals snowflakes, is pure projection.


I had someone tell me there was nothing white people could be called that would offend him, so I called him racist, and he lost his shiat.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tl;dr F*cker Twatson is an unmitigated knobhead.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You have no farking clue what you are talking about.  Zero.

Or worse, you do and you are deliberately lying.
 
duke3522
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'm the whitest white old guy you would ever want to meet, and I have no idea what part of that poster is so racist. Can anybody help me out? I mean I can't find a thing that even mildly offends me 🤔
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Critical Race Theory makes me feel like I am a Jew living in Nazi Germany.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wow. You sure showed you have no concept of what critical race theory is.

And you seemed to have mistaken protestant for white.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Exactly, people just don't understand that it's albino culture built this country. All so these beiges could try and take credit for it. smdh
 
Skleenar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We shouldn't have a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who attacks Americans based on their skin color. It's disgusting."

Of course, General Milley did nothing of the kind.  Tucker is just engaging in the right wing's only remaining tactic: performative outrage.

Conservatism is a credo based on bullshiat, expounded by bullshiatters to attempt to enact bullshiat policies.
 
Iggie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
