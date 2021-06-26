 Skip to content
(Metro)   Go home lady, you're two tents   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Liverpool, Liverpool Echo, Halton Council spokeswoman, Cheshire, Halton Council  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Arthur Jackson approves.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How many sheets to the wind is two tents?

LOCO WOMAN SHOUTS AT BEER TENT SHE MISTOOK FOR A CLOUD would be a perfect Farker headline if Fark was The Onion.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She needs a mental health intervention
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: She needs a mental health intervention


You have obviously never been to Runcorn.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: She needs a mental health intervention

You have obviously never been to Runcorn.


I don't think I've even met anyone from Runcorn. I shall endeavor to keep it that way
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: She needs a mental health intervention

You have obviously never been to Runcorn.

I don't think I've even met anyone from Runcorn. I shall endeavor to keep it that way


I used to work there.  You're not missing anything.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think people are missing how important this story is.

She was 100% lying and trying to get others to attack innocent people based on her lies.

I think people ignore how dangerous these people are because they imagine their actions are based on reason.

The crucial part is that she KNEW she was lying.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Xai: She was 100% lying and trying to get others to attack innocent people based on her lies.


We used to call those people "insane".  Now we just call them "Republicans".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone assign her a Boot to the Head.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Xai: She was 100% lying and trying to get others to attack innocent people based on her lies.

We used to call those people "insane".  Now we just call them "Republicans".


Or "Karen".
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Someone assign her a Boot to the Head.


Being that this is in the UK I believe the correct action is to be slapped with a fish by someone wearing armour.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? The anti-maskers and the anti-vaxxers are just looking for a fight.

The best way, in my experience, to take the wind out of their sails is to calmly and civilly explain that you don't know if vaccines cause Autism but even if they did...Autism is not fatal. COVID is.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Runcorn sounds like a bad case of stomach flu after a bbq.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: real_headhoncho: Someone assign her a Boot to the Head.

Being that this is in the UK I believe the correct action is to be slapped with a fish by someone wearing armour.


I stand corrected.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? The anti-maskers and the anti-vaxxers are just looking for a fight.

The best way, in my experience, to take the wind out of their sails is to calmly and civilly explain that you don't know if vaccines cause Autism but even if they did...Autism is not fatal. COVID is.


Years ago, pre-Twice Impeached Guy, I had two former friends tag-team me with anti-vaxx spiels. As soon as someone randomly mentioned vaccines, it was like a flag got switched in their heads and they hit me with a wall of nonsense. Fox had been training them. It was very sad.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Someone assign her a Boot to the Head.


The Frantics - Boot to the Head - 16. Ti Kwan Leep
Youtube Z8VD4JXUozM
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: How many sheets to the wind is two tents?

LOCO WOMAN SHOUTS AT BEER TENT SHE MISTOOK FOR A CLOUD would be a perfect Farker headline if Fark was The Onion.


Zero.  This is rather a case of no brains to the wind.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anti-vaxxer mistakes pub beer tent for Covid testing site and shouts at it"

I've been trying to come up with tent insults but it's difficult.

"Damn, tent, you can fit almost as many people inside of you as Subby's mom!"

/Sorry for the unwarranted joke, Subby. Like I said, it's difficult.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: real_headhoncho: Someone assign her a Boot to the Head.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z8VD4JXU​ozM]


Sorry, it has been corrected to "somebody slap that biatch with a fish"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They may have to give her an injection to get her to the mental health facility quietly.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Anti-vaxxer mistakes pub beer tent for Covid testing site and shouts at it"

I've been trying to come up with tent insults but it's difficult.

"Damn, tent, you can fit almost as many people inside of you as Subby's mom!"

/Sorry for the unwarranted joke, Subby. Like I said, it's difficult.


Yo mama so fat, she use a circus tent as a mumu!
 
wademh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You've awakened the gazebo. It catches you and eats you.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was actually a watermelon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ok, I don't know what's real anymore.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Late to the party.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cewley: Arthur Jackson approves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 398x530]


I loved AbFab. Partly because in some ways my mother was this weird hybrid of Edina Monsoon and Hyacinth Bucket.
 
