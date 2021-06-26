 Skip to content
(CNN)   So looks like Trump did draft a proclamation to invoke the Insurrection Act, just not against the group of protesters who actually committed an act of insurrection by revolting against the government   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But he's totally not like Hitler.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: But he's totally not like Hitler.


Exactly.

That was the Enabling Act.

Totally different name.

Plus that was in German. Trump doesn't speak German, you silly Farker!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember when some people were suggesting his neck be stretched?


When the legal dust settles, he may find that a better option than life in a box
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At the time, a livid Trump made clear to then-top Cabinet members Attorney General William Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley that he wanted active members of the military to patrol the streets in DC, an official told the Times.

And yet he allowedencouraged 1/6.  fark him.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who's book is this from. And why in the everliving fark didn't that cowardly shiat of a journalist report this when it was timely and relevant.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just going to say this once.

Put DeSantis in place of Trump, a person who will not and can not be talked out of things.

Thank you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I'm just going to say this once.

Put DeSantis in place of Trump, a person who will not and can not be talked out of things.

Thank you.


You have to assume he's the front runner right now.

Long time until January/February/March 2024 though
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: OtherLittleGuy: I'm just going to say this once.

Put DeSantis in place of Trump, a person who will not and can not be talked out of things.

Thank you.

You have to assume he's the front runner right now.

Long time until January/February/March 2024 though


He's not. 2024 is so far away. It's DeSantis until someone else comes along.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: At the time, a livid Trump made clear to then-top Cabinet members Attorney General William Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley that he wanted active members of the military to patrol the streets in DC, an official told the Times.

And yet he allowedencouraged 1/6.  fark him.


Actually, he told agencies to stand down, and refused to authorize the National Guard.

And even still, 2000 Capitol police prevented ten times their number from kidnapping Congress. Which is why these motherf*ckers are so pissed that the military didn't join The Dumbest Coup. All their vaunted firepower, all their tacticool insurgent training, and 2000 cops stopped them, their supposed IEDs, and watched them kill each other more than the Feds and police did. They put up gallows for nothing, because those 2000 cops stopped them from taking Congress hostage. No wonder the Sedition Congress members didn't want to meet with these folks, they stopped them and their plan to seize power. And mind you, some of those Capitol police threw in with the protestors and saw them as sympathetic, which means that a smaller number of Capitol police stopped this mess.

Imagine what even with the National Guard would have happened to this seditious mob? BLM? They held signs. They stood and took tear gas and pepper spray and armored police mobilized to Hell and back, and they stood their ground. They didn't advance. They marched, and got hit like a riot, and actual rioters got police giving them OK signs and the entire Fed shut down to even think about helping those police in the Capitol.

And the funny thing? If they want to go another round, they're going to see a lot MOAR opposition, and they got their asses kicked when they outnumbered the cops 10 to one. With a President that won't stand down the National Guard or other law enforcement. And these motherf*ckers think that they stand a chance with their running through the woods shooting at stationary targets...
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Who's book is this from. And why in the everliving fark didn't that cowardly shiat of a journalist report this when it was timely and relevant.


Occasionally journalists learn about things long after they happened.  Weird I know.  They also sometimes actually work to confirm things with multiple sources to make sure what they are told is actually true.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: Gubbo: Who's book is this from. And why in the everliving fark didn't that cowardly shiat of a journalist report this when it was timely and relevant.

Occasionally journalists learn about things long after they happened.  Weird I know.  They also sometimes actually work to confirm things with multiple sources to make sure what they are told is actually true.


We've seen multiple instances of this. Bob Woodward hid the fact that Trump knew that Covid was airborne and deadly so that he could save that revelation for his book.

So I won't be giving the press the benefit of the doubt here.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dildo tontine: Gubbo: Who's book is this from. And why in the everliving fark didn't that cowardly shiat of a journalist report this when it was timely and relevant.

Occasionally journalists learn about things long after they happened.  Weird I know.  They also sometimes actually work to confirm things with multiple sources to make sure what they are told is actually true.

We've seen multiple instances of this. Bob Woodward hid the fact that Trump knew that Covid was airborne and deadly so that he could save that revelation for his book.

So I won't be giving the press the benefit of the doubt here.


Painting with an incredibly broad brush like that does not make you sound like a reasonable human being but hey, you do you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Gubbo: dildo tontine: Gubbo: Who's book is this from. And why in the everliving fark didn't that cowardly shiat of a journalist report this when it was timely and relevant.

Occasionally journalists learn about things long after they happened.  Weird I know.  They also sometimes actually work to confirm things with multiple sources to make sure what they are told is actually true.

We've seen multiple instances of this. Bob Woodward hid the fact that Trump knew that Covid was airborne and deadly so that he could save that revelation for his book.

So I won't be giving the press the benefit of the doubt here.

Painting with an incredibly broad brush like that does not make you sound like a reasonable human being but hey, you do you.


The access journalists thank you for your efforts on their behalf.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dildo tontine: Gubbo: dildo tontine: Gubbo: Who's book is this from. And why in the everliving fark didn't that cowardly shiat of a journalist report this when it was timely and relevant.

Occasionally journalists learn about things long after they happened.  Weird I know.  They also sometimes actually work to confirm things with multiple sources to make sure what they are told is actually true.

We've seen multiple instances of this. Bob Woodward hid the fact that Trump knew that Covid was airborne and deadly so that he could save that revelation for his book.

So I won't be giving the press the benefit of the doubt here.

Painting with an incredibly broad brush like that does not make you sound like a reasonable human being but hey, you do you.

The access journalists thank you for your efforts on their behalf.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wouldn't find it horrible if someone were to take a suitcase with them to an unground meeting between Trump and his allies. Maybe we could make it Tom Cruise?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After trump there is little that can be done to save the country. Just ride it out.

You'll find piles of things like this in his closet and 45% of the population will die to support them no matter how wrong they are. The US isn't repairable and nothing can convince me otherwise.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: The aides put together the proposed proclamation on June 1, 2020, the Times reports, the same day that protesters were forcefully cleared from Lafayette Park -- a park across the street from the White House traditionally used for peaceful protests and demonstrations -- just prior to Trump's controversial photo op at St. John's Church, where he held up a Bible after he had declared himself the "law and order" President.

Thats a whole lot of words when they could have just said "The Lafayette Park Police Riot".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gubbo: OtherLittleGuy: I'm just going to say this once.

Put DeSantis in place of Trump, a person who will not and can not be talked out of things.

Thank you.

You have to assume he's the front runner right now.

Long time until January/February/March 2024 though

He's not. 2024 is so far away. It's DeSantis until someone else comes along.


Kristi has it locked already. Here's her upstate NY billboard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I disapprove of his continued existence; ditto for all of his supporters.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thank fark there are like two or three people somewhere who still have integrity.  And it really feels like two or three people made the difference when it comes to curtailing a lot of Trump's grand gestures.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The message from Trump's presidency was, and still is crystal clear.  Do whatever you can get away with and let the propaganda machine work.  The fascists are out in the open now and were stopped only by their own incompetence the first time.  Due to the shortsighted greed of a few key political individuals in the Senate nothing will happen to the people who caused the attempted coup of the US government.

I really, really hope I'm just too caught up in things and assuming the worst.
 
