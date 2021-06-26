 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Engineer warned in 2018 of "major structural damage" at deadly Florida condo complex. Repair project was supposed to start soon. Apparently not soon enough   (usanewslab.com)
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the AI that wrote that article needs to return to grammar school.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"however the constructing suffered a catastrophic collapse in the course of the night time on Thursday, trapping sleeping residents in an enormous heap of particles."

Wow these AI generated articles read like they have been run through google translate 14 times backwards.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was his name Wesley Crusher? Because everybody's always telling that kid to shut up, and when they ignore him, this is what happens.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Usually I wouldn't copypasta an entire article, but just READ this shiat:

Three years earlier than the lethal collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium advanced close to Miami, a marketing consultant discovered alarming proof of "major structural damage" to the concrete slab under the pool deck and "abundant" cracking and crumbling of the columns, beams and partitions of the parking storage beneath the 13-story constructing.
The engineer's report helped form plans for a multimillion-dollar restore project that was set to get underway quickly - greater than two and a half years after the constructing managers have been warned - however the constructing suffered a catastrophic collapse in the course of the night time on Thursday, trapping sleeping residents in an enormous heap of particles.
The advanced's administration affiliation had disclosed a few of the issues within the wake of the collapse, nevertheless it was not till metropolis officers launched the 2018 report late Friday that the complete nature of the concrete and rebar harm - most of it most likely attributable to years of publicity to the corrosive salt air alongside the South Florida coast - grew to become chillingly obvious.
"Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion," the marketing consultant, Frank Morabito, wrote about harm close to the bottom of the structure as a part of his October 2018 report on the 40-year-old constructing in Surfside, Fla. He gave no indication that the structure was susceptible to collapse, although he famous that the wanted repairs could be aimed toward "maintaining the structural integrity" of the constructing and its 136 models.
Kenneth S. Direktor, a lawyer who represents the resident-led affiliation that operates the constructing, stated this week that the repairs had been set to begin, primarily based on intensive plans drawn up this year.
"They were just about to get started on it," he stated in an interview, including that the method would have been dealt with a lot in another way if homeowners had had any indication that the corrosion and crumbling - gentle cases of that are comparatively widespread in lots of coastal buildings - have been a critical menace.
But Eliana Salzhauer, a Surfside commissioner, stated that whereas the reason for the collapse was unknown, it appeared to her that the issues recognized by the engineer within the 2018 report may have contributed to the structural failure.
"It's upsetting to see these documents because the condo board was clearly made aware that there were issues," Ms. Salzhauer stated. "And it seems from the documents that the issues were not addressed."
Investigators have but to establish the trigger and are nonetheless awaiting full entry to a web site the place rescue crews have been urgently sifting by means of an unstable pile of particles for attainable survivors. Experts stated that the method of assessing attainable failure situations may take months, involving a assessment of particular person constructing elements which will now be buried in particles, the testing of concrete to evaluate its integrity and an examination of the earth under to see if a sinkhole or different subsidence was answerable for the collapse.
The constructing was simply getting into a recertification course of - a requirement for such 40-year-old buildings which have endured the punishment of coastal Florida's hurricanes, storm surges and the corrosive salty air that may penetrate concrete and rust the rebar and metal beams inside.
The 40-year requirement was put in place after a earlier constructing collapse in Miami, in 1974.
Mr. Morabito, who declined to remark this week, wrote within the 2018 report that the aim of his examine was to grasp and doc the extent of structural points that may require restore or remediation.
"These documents will enable the Condominium Board to adequately assess the overall condition of the building, notify tenants on how they may be affected, and provide a safe and functional infrastructure for the future," he wrote.
At the bottom stage of the advanced, autos can drive in subsequent to a pool deck the place residents would lounge within the solar. Mr. Morabito in 2018 stated that the waterproofing under the pool deck and entrance drive was failing, "causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas."
The report added that "failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially." The drawback, he stated, was that the waterproofing was laid flat, not sloped in a means that may permit water to run off, a problem he known as a "major error" within the authentic design. The substitute could be "extremely expensive," he warned, and trigger a significant disturbance to residents.
In the parking storage, which largely sits on the backside stage of the constructing, a part of it beneath the pool deck, Mr. Morabito stated that there have been indicators of misery and fatigue.
"Abundant cracking and spalling of varying degrees was observed in the concrete columns, beams, and walls,"Mr. Morabito wrote. He included images of cracks within the columns of the parking storage in addition to concrete crumbling - a course of engineers discuss with as "spalling" - that uncovered metal reinforcements on the storage deck.
Mr. Morabito famous that earlier makes an attempt to patch the concrete with epoxy have been failing, leading to extra cracking and spalling. In one such spot, he stated, "new cracks were radiating from the originally repaired cracks."
The report additionally recognized a bunch of different issues: Residents have been complaining of water coming by means of their home windows and balcony doorways, and the concrete on many balconies additionally was deteriorating.
After watching a surveillance video displaying the collapse of the constructing, Evan Bentz, a professor on the University of Toronto and an skilled in structural concrete, stated that no matter had brought about the collapse must have been someplace close to the underside of the constructing, maybe across the parking stage. Though he had not seen the 2018 report on the time, he stated such a collapse may have a number of attainable explanations, together with a design mistake, a supplies drawback, a development error or a upkeep error.
"I'd be surprised if there was just one cause," Mr. Bentz stated. "There would have to be multiple causes for it to have fallen like that."
There have been different considerations raised concerning the advanced over time. One resident filed a lawsuit in 2015 alleging that poor upkeep had allowed water to enter her unit by means of cracks in an out of doors wall. Some residents expressed concern that blasting throughout development at a neighboring advanced had rattled their models.
Researchers analyzing space-based radar had additionally recognized land subsidence on the property within the Nineteen Nineties. The 2020 examine discovered subsidence in different areas of the area, however on the east aspect of the barrier island the place Surfside is, the apartment advanced was the one place the place the problem was detected.
Proposed within the late Nineteen Seventies, the Champlain Towers South project had its architectural and structural designs accomplished in 1979, in accordance with information. At the time, folks have been flocking to dwell and play in South Florida, and builders have been trying to build bigger complexes that would put folks proper on the beachfront.
A virtually similar companion property - Champlain Towers North - was constructed the identical year, a couple of hundred yards up the seaside. It was not instantly clear whether or not any of the problems raised by the engineer within the south project had additionally been discovered within the different buildings.
Surfside's mayor, Charles W. Burkett, stated on Friday that he was frightened concerning the stability of the north constructing however didn't really feel "philosophically comfortable" ordering folks to evacuate.
"I can't tell you, I can't assure you, that the building is safe," he stated at a city fee meeting.
The collapse has shocked trade consultants within the Miami space, together with John Pistorino, a consulting engineer who designed the 40-year reinspection program when he was consulting for the county within the Nineteen Seventies.
He touted different rules which have come since, together with necessities that tall buildings have an unbiased engineer confirm that development goes in accordance with plans.
Mr. Pistorino didn't need to speculate on the reason for the collapse. But he stated that whereas some buildings within the area have had high quality issues, any critical deficiencies have been uncommon, and have been sometimes straightforward to detect by means of evident cracks or different seen issues.
"This is so out of the norm," Mr. Pistorino stated. "This is something I cannot fathom or understand what happened."
James Glanz and Joseph B. Treaster contributed to this report
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The entirety of Florida is on the verge of major structural damage, which is what we've now been saying for 2 decades.  The corruption level simply prevents anything being done to force the issue, like a drawn out version of Jaws where the shark eats all its victims at once.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know we love to shiat all over CNN here but their article on this was up early this morning and it was written in English.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I believe anything written that way. It was barely English.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
missed by that  =  much.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh sure, 159 missing people and one collapsed building later, now Miami-Dade county will make sure all buildings 40 years or older will complete their recertification processes and paperwork.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If this is the point in time that The Matrix refers to as the birth of AI I'm not at all worried about machines taking over.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm not the only one who noticed the terrible grammar. I thought I was suffering drain bamage.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The building collapse is the perfect metaphor for the state of Florida's government. They would rather hide evidence than listen to the scientists and experts whose job is to keep us safe. Whatever plans they have, they'll be happy to tell you about them now that the disaster has happened; how their thoughts and prayers are with you as you bury the dead.

Science and knowledge are not the enemy and the right wing war on them is eroding the foundations of the country as surely as the saltwater and time destroyed the foundation of this building.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know a retired family member that owns a condo in Florida.   The HOA in their building refuses to do or pay for any repairs or maintenance on the building.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Opacity: If this is the point in time that The Matrix refers to as the birth of AI I'm not at all worried about machines taking over.


they'll speak funny though, could be amusing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tdyak: I know a retired family member that owns a condo in Florida.   The HOA in their building refuses to do or pay for any repairs or maintenance on the building.


No new, and don't fix old?
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Oh sure, 159 missing people and one collapsed building later, now Miami-Dade county will make sure all buildings 40 years or older will complete their recertification processes and paperwork.


Oh sure as in : its florida. It aint gonna happen.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is going to make some people's lives uncomfortable, as if they were trapped under hundreds of tons of rubble, unable to escape, hoping for the sweet escape of death.
 
synithium
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was sitting at a table with my wife at a bar yesterday and we overheard the people next to us say that it was because John McAffe died and he had a dead-man's switch to blow up the compromising materials he kept there.
 
