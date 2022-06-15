 Skip to content
 
(YouGov)   Why do people keep thinking their 20's were the best years of their lives? Your job was a joke, you were always broke, your love life was DOA. It's like you were always stuck in second gear
66
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Job and grad school were great.
Love life was passionate at times but disastrous and not worth it.
No mortgage and I traveled a lot.


I didn't live in pain then either.  My 20s were ok on balance.  Having good joints (not that kind) is everything.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20s
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: 20s


Oh look, it's that guy. Don't you have a party to go not be fun at?
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: colinspooky: 20s

Oh look, it's that guy. Don't you have a party to go not be fun at?


Oh, look - it's that guy who goes to parties and makes sure people continue to stumble rather than gently jog people in the right direction
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's channeling Taylor Tomlinson...

Taylor Tomlinson Hates Being In Her 20s | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube c7Zr4CdiyaY
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for me, my 20s sucked. My sister was dying and i had to deal with it.   You couldn't pay me enough to go through that again.
My 30s were slighly better but then there's grad school and student loan debt.
I just started my 40s.....
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, my 40's were my only years with any job security and that let me start saving anything for retirement.  (50 now)

My love live/social life has always sucked, and will almost certainly continue to suck.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Someone's channeling Taylor Tomlinson...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/c7Zr4Cdi​yaY]


Video not entirely SFW. Mild, but even still.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're the Millers - Friends song
Youtube iMyCFOT62qk
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hence the regressive politics.  Boomers think we should return to the old days, back when "everything was so much better," and coincidentally they were young with no medical problems, life was exciting and full of potential, and popular culture was catering to their generation.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Hence the regressive politics.  Boomers think we should return to the old days, back when "everything was so much better," and coincidentally they were young with no medical problems, life was exciting and full of potential, and popular culture was catering to their generation.


And no pesky minorities ruining their day.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im happy where I am now, even with all the stuff I've been through in the last year, culminating with my Parkinson's ravaged father moving on to the next realm.  To do otherwise would be bad vibes.....and I can't change the past anyway.

The aches/pains that started in the past couple of years can kiss my ass though.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early 30s.  I've never had an entire decade that was 'best'. Everything since late 30s has been shiate.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20s mostly sucked for me. Endless bills and being broke and unending relationship drama and and job was abusive and stressful.

30s were much better.

40s, much much better.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's all a bunch of suck. That's why we have alcohol and blowjobs to at least have a few special moments while we endure the suck.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I made way to many dumb mistakes to consider my 20s "good" by any stretch of the imagination.

Anyway, the only real correct answer is "right now", whenever that may be.  If it isn't for you, you have to change.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was awesome in my 20s.  I would do that decade on a loop if I could.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's still true, but now my pubes are greying and my everything hurts
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

colinspooky: 20s


twentie's

/sorry, pet peave
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Apologies to a comedienne whose name I can't remember who said something like this:

People in their 20's have one purpose, to look better than the rest of us.  So strike a pose and shut the hell up.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The guy that became a multi billionaire at 23 still haunts me.  I'm sure I'm alone in that.  Real estate, "natural" remedies, Amway?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just hit 40. 

30s were great for me. Met mostly great people, good job, travelled around the world. 

20s would have been better had I not torn my ACL at 25, and if I hadn't spent so many years putting up with toxic people.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why do people keep thinking their 20's were the best years of their lives?

Because it was the last time your knees didn't hurt every day?
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Falling off a bike and getting right back on beats a trip to the ER every time
 
bigsmellypenis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Definitely good times, while I wouldn't trade my kid and current wife for anything, I most definitely enjoyed my 20s.  Love life was definitely not lacking then with no shortage of potential partners, which is more exciting than married life, for sure, but there's consistency which is something.  Although I had less money and more time than I do now, I would definitely rebalance that now if i could.

In short, mostly agree but I appreciate my life more now than I did then.
 
kindms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been having a blast throughout so tough to say. 40s have been pretty good. You have some $$ you know what you like to do and how you want to do it and your body can almost make it happen
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My 20s consisted of making really good money watching the PC revolution unfold, skydiving, getting a pilot license, paddling whitewater and stumbling drunkenly across Roswell Road going between Good Ol Days and American Pie nearly every night. And ass, lots of ass.  Then I got married and it all went downhill from there.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Early 20s were the best, but even dumb young me knew it couldn't last. Few responsibilities, a body that could live on beer, ice cream, and substances without paying for it in the morning, all while being subsidized by the parents.

Who knew that getting older and flipping from being supported to supporting others would make life harder? Oh well, life goes on. I wish I could linger on some bits of it a little longer, but you get what you get and there's no use wasting what you have left wishing it was something it isn't.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
according to that survey most people like the age group they are in the most, but you start looking back rather than forward in your 40s and nostalgia starts kicking in hard after 50
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because most people never accomplish anything significant in their lives.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
25-30 for me. Pretty much broke but surviving at a job I actually liked, lived in a great neighborhood full of artists, musicians, grad students, cooks, (potheads), was dating my future wife...Then I moved to get a "real" job and it all went downhill. Not complaining, very happily married, and I couldn't have continued that lifestyle, but those were my halcyon days.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
20s were great when I met my wife halfway through. Prior to that, it was just good.

30s and 40s, well, I have kids now. So, not so good.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It should have been, but I live in 'Muricuh.
 
bigsmellypenis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: My 20s consisted of making really good money watching the PC revolution unfold, skydiving, getting a pilot license, paddling whitewater and stumbling drunkenly across Roswell Road going between Good Ol Days and American Pie nearly every night. And ass, lots of ass.  Then I got married and it all went downhill from there.


Nobody talks about whatever the opposite of an erogenous zone is, women have at the base of their third finger on their left hand.  Even the slightest pressure by a ring or similar object is enough to quell those pesky sexual desires for the husband.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

portnoyd: 20s were great when I met my wife halfway through. Prior to that, it was just good.

30s and 40s, well, I have kids now. So, not so good.


The good parts with kids are great. Then there's the night time.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: according to that survey most people like the age group they are in the most, but you start looking back rather than forward in your 40s and nostalgia starts kicking in hard after 50


See Piaget. Mostly you'll find his childhood developmental stuff but I remember a list all the way into adulthood. In a hurry and I have to look it up later.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My 20s were definitely more interesting than my later decades.   One of the most damaging things I did in my 20s to the interestingness of my life was go on a cross-country camping trip.  After a month of living in a tent and battling the elements I returned to civilization with an appreciation for the couch-TV continuum that has persisted to this day.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: You still have your life ahead of you, haven't had your optimism squeezed out yet, and the people you date are hotter.

/ My 20s sucked
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't like people, I was very healthy in my 20s, my joints worked perfectly, and I made my best photography work backpacking in the southwest and northwest US southeast Asia Australia and New Zealand.

Now in my 30s  I have to deal with people shiatty people, my joints suck but  I've created a nice subtle process of telling people I don't wanna be your friend Without pissing them off too much.It's a balance there is no better times just different.
 
tchjdaedn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My 20s were phenomenal, tons of travel domestic and international. Culminated in moving to a new city I loved where I met a ton of friends.

Then my 30's brought trying to job hunt through two recessions and a torn MCL. The only worthwhile things to come out of that decade were a stable relationship and the best dog ever.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My 20s were dominated by my time in the Navy, ending with me in the psych ward with suicidal intentions, then a later attempt that got me 27 stitches.  I had some good times and did some neat things, but any period of my life that gives me crippling depression hopefully won't be my best.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And I had the clap clap clap clap.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I landed a decent paying job right out of college so I'd say those years were pretty good. It was great to have money and youth and no real responsibilities. It wasn't uncommon to finish a full day of work and then head out for a evening on a rooftop patio at a bar downtown. Now I finish a full day of work and all I want to do is have a shower and go to sleep. So I guess those years are your best if you have money and options.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bigsmellypenis: Sexy Jesus: My 20s consisted of making really good money watching the PC revolution unfold, skydiving, getting a pilot license, paddling whitewater and stumbling drunkenly across Roswell Road going between Good Ol Days and American Pie nearly every night. And ass, lots of ass.  Then I got married and it all went downhill from there.

Nobody talks about whatever the opposite of an erogenous zone is, women have at the base of their third finger on their left hand.  Even the slightest pressure by a ring or similar object is enough to quell those pesky sexual desires for the husband.


I am so stealing this, unashamedly
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've never had a good anything.  I was hoping for a good 50s, but it didn't work out either.  Wasn't horrible, had a lot of experiences and I still have my health, mostly, but.... You know what, it was the best decade of my life.  The PTSD is sort of controllable now.  

/ I'm 60?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was a worthless piece of shiat in my 20s.  No direction in life, no real career, just mindlessly drifting.  Now that I'm about to turn 44 next month, my 40s have been my best decade, by far...and things are getting better. :)
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, the '20s were the best...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dadoody: I just hit 40. 

30s were great for me. Met mostly great people, good job, travelled around the world. 

20s would have been better had I not torn my ACL at 25, and if I hadn't spent so many years putting up with toxic people.


Wait a sec.  I also tore my (1st of 2) ACLs at the age of 25.  Lots of sympathy sex.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's all a bunch of suck. That's why we have alcohol and blowjobs to at least have a few special moments while we endure the suck.


If you need alcohol to endure the suck, maybe you should tell whoever's giving the blowjobs to ease off a little
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For me, 20's were first marriage turning to shiat, lots of fights about money, and generally sort of sleepwalking through life unhappily.   30's (which I've nearly completed) have been exponentially better, with a marriage that is better in every conceivable way, and a generally happy family life, engaging career, and a good outlook for the future.

The biggest difference is concerns about money go from tactical to strategic. It's not "how am I going to make ends meet?"  It's not feeling resentful because I want that snazzy car but it would break me. It's more "am I on track for financial goals?"  "Is the juice worth the squeeze on this?"

I believe a big part of this question will depend on whether you saw your financial health and wealth increase.  Every time these "more money doesn't buy happiness past $Xk/year" discussions pop up, I'm always struck at how wealth is left out of it.  Having a healthy portfolio and savings account means that actual existential struggles with money fade away.  If I were fired today, it would be annoying, and inconvenient. It wouldn't be a "how do I keep a roof over my head and my family" catastrophe. I could take some time to get my bearings and approach the situation strategically.

,
 
