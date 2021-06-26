 Skip to content
 
(Oddity Central)   Located in the arid wastes of eastern Yemen lies the mysterious Well of Barhout, said to be a cursed gateway to hell where demons will one day crawl out and bring an end to the world   (odditycentral.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So fly in a drone or something.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: So fly in a drone or something.


Or get a camera and some sensors and a really long wire
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's the original Taco Bell location?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, stop peeing in the well.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: dionysusaur: So fly in a drone or something.

Or get a camera and some sensors and a really long wire


ya they used to see how deep the ocean was by dropping a rope that was market every 6 ft.  how hard would it be to drop one down till you hit bottom.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Giggity?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have any sail barges been seen nearby per chance?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that was just Baal's prison. They opened the portal to Hell first in Tristam, then Kurast, then the Arreat Crater.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, after watching the video, I feel the local's explanation is probably pretty accurate.

I'm glad that creepy farking place is on the other side of the world from me.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a river of slime!!
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You won't believe what's at the bottom of that well!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it by the Nameless City that Lovecraft writes about in the short story of the same name? In the middle of an Arabian desert, underground, and rumored by locals to be cursed? Abdul Alrahzed likely knew what was located down there and wrote about it in the Necronomicon.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website sucks.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The found the Trump-Putin supporters?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foul smells and black liquid? Sounds like natural gas and oil with a high sulphur content. In America the "well of hell" would be wholly owned and operated by ExxonMobil.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I want to think there is enticingly innocent clown music emanating from the well luring the susceptible to the rim.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on, Google Earth says that's where the Fark servers are located.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: You won't believe what's at the bottom of that well!
[Fark user image 425x551]


So you're saying the demons have already crawled out?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-this large hole in the ground said to be the most hated spot on Earth to God.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I thik we have just discovered the world's butthole
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries. The demons already came out. They took a look around, said Hell No! & went back.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was Sunnydale.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: I thought that was Sunnydale.


We all know a Hellmouth when we see one.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: ya they used to see how deep the ocean was by dropping a rope that was market every 6 ft.  how hard would it be to drop one down till you hit bottom.


Speaking of which, we've explored the Marianas Trench at the deepest levels of the ocean. How hard would it be to apply some of that technology to go down to explore a couple of hundred meters that's not even underwater? This sounds like it's not terribly interesting to the people who actually have the knowledge and capacity to explore it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What absolute rubbish. Take soundings. Analyse the gases.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the problem is "most cursed hellish place on earth" actually best describes eastern yemen

so theres not exactly a long line of geologists lining up to buy plane tickets to go study this feature
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well I'll be damned.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Strange travel ad.  Are there amenities nearby?  Hotels, shopping, theater?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
let's dump all the world's trash and nuclear waste in there
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I thought that was Sunnydale.


Wrong.  I have it on reliable authority that the Sunnydale Hellmouth was destroyed.  Another Hellmouth is in Cleveland now.
 
tuxq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: [Fark user image image 246x185]


612 Wharf Ave!
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: jumac: ya they used to see how deep the ocean was by dropping a rope that was market every 6 ft.  how hard would it be to drop one down till you hit bottom.

Speaking of which, we've explored the Marianas Trench at the deepest levels of the ocean. How hard would it be to apply some of that technology to go down to explore a couple of hundred meters that's not even underwater? This sounds like it's not terribly interesting to the people who actually have the knowledge and capacity to explore it.


True, but I suspect the current Yemeni civil war might make it a little more dangerous than dropping 35,000+ ft into the ocean.

Still, why not drop a drone into it?
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Foul smells and black liquid? Sounds like natural gas and oil with a high sulphur content. In America the "well of hell" would be wholly owned and operated by ExxonMobil.


It's not like the Arabian Peninsula is known for its hydrocarbon deposits or anything.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: Well, after watching the video, I feel the local's explanation is probably pretty accurate.

I'm glad that creepy farking place is on the other side of the world from me.


The bottom of it may be just 20' under your house..
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going with a natural gas blowout that has oil  down in it and gradually releasing natural gas + oil fumes..


y.yarn.coView Full Size

At the bottom is a small old man in a rowboat praying someone drops a flare down there...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So there are gateways to Hell in Yemen, Kansas, and Michigan.  Seems apt.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magorn: -this large hole in the ground said to be the most hated spot on Earth to God.

[Fark user image image 259x194]

I thik we have just discovered the world's butthole


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I knew it!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: let's dump all the world's trash and nuclear waste in there


Fark user imageView Full Size


Agreed.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: So there are gateways to Hell in Yemen, Kansas, and Michigan.  Seems apt.


And in Russia.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There lies a subterranean city where the denizens burrow deep in the ground and pray to Mole Hammad.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm going with a natural gas blowout that has oil  down in it and gradually releasing natural gas + oil fumes..



I wonder if natural gas can dissolve evenly into crude oil much like how we artificially dissolve carbon dioxide into soft drinks, and if the process of blowing-out that natural gas can bring frothy liquid oil out of the ground similarly to the mixture that comes out of a soda bottle when a mentos candy is dropped inside.

Obviously the mechanism may well be different, given that the candy geyser works due to surface texture, but still interesting to think about.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magorn: -this large hole in the ground said to be the most hated spot on Earth to God.

[Fark user image 259x194]

I thik we have just discovered the world's butthole


*Enhance* *Enhance*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: What absolute rubbish. Take soundings. Analyse the gases.


I can do analysis for you from here. Beep, beep, beep... H2S
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x320]
Giggity?


"Barhout" is Yemenese for "your mom"
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eyeq360: Is it by the Nameless City that Lovecraft writes about in the short story of the same name? In the middle of an Arabian desert, underground, and rumored by locals to be cursed? Abdul Alrahzed likely knew what was located down there and wrote about it in the Necronomicon.


Lovecraft was a racist hack.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Well I'll be damned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lost_in_Korea: Madison_Smiled: I thought that was Sunnydale.

Wrong.  I have it on reliable authority that the Sunnydale Hellmouth was destroyed.  Another Hellmouth is in Cleveland now.


Correction: Cleveland is a HellMouth.
 
