(Metro)   Because of the Covid pandemic, our children are probably damaged goods forever. We'll need to get over it   (metro.co.uk) divider line
11
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the past year of social distancing and face masks and being stuck at home been difficult for children? Of course. Covidiots love pointing this out.

But what they never mention is that the alternative would have been far worse. The children, even if they had never developed symptoms, would still have spread coronavirus among untold millions of more adults.

There were no good choices over the past year. Just the least bad ones.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the "greatest generation" the one who were kids during the Spanish Flu?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Wasn't the "greatest generation" the one who were kids during the Spanish Flu?


No, those folks were born in the 1920s and 1930s, and fought in WW2 as teenagers
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My high school senior daughter was helping tutor math for a group of incoming freshmen last week.

She says middle schoolers* are the worst people in the world, because they're old enough to know how to be assholes but not mature enough to regulate themselves. Typically, they start to mature in their 8th grade, when they're the "senior" kids in their middle school and get a sense of responsibility.

She says it looks like the group she had this week missed out on that 8th grade year of group socialization, so they're still little assholes. Now they'll be on the bottom of the social hierarchy in high school, so they'll never get that chance to feel like the leaders until they're high school seniors, and that may be too late.

*for non-Americans, the common system in the US is ages 6-10 are Grades 1-5, AKA Elementary School, ages 11-13 are Grades 6-8, AKA Middle School, and ages 14-18 are Grades 9-12, AKA High School. In most school districts, Elementary, Middle, and High Schools are held in different locations, so each population is separate.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrBallou: She says middle schoolers* are the worst people in the world, because they're old enough to know how to be assholes but not mature enough to regulate themselves. Typically, they start to mature in their 8th grade, when they're the "senior" kids in their middle school and get a sense of responsibility.

She says it looks like the group she had this week missed out on that 8th grade year of group socialization, so they're still little assholes. Now they'll be on the bottom of the social hierarchy in high school, so they'll never get that chance to feel like the leaders until they're high school seniors, and that may be too late.


Wow -- you should be very proud. Your daughter is very smart.

And indeed, junior high is the absolute worst. I'm glad it was only two years.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bostonguy: MrBallou: She says middle schoolers* are the worst people in the world, because they're old enough to know how to be assholes but not mature enough to regulate themselves. Typically, they start to mature in their 8th grade, when they're the "senior" kids in their middle school and get a sense of responsibility.

She says it looks like the group she had this week missed out on that 8th grade year of group socialization, so they're still little assholes. Now they'll be on the bottom of the social hierarchy in high school, so they'll never get that chance to feel like the leaders until they're high school seniors, and that may be too late.

Wow -- you should be very proud. Your daughter is very smart.

And indeed, junior high is the absolute worst. I'm glad it was only two years.


She has a Fark handle but say's we're all Boomer geezers and she doesn't want to hang out with us, so, yeah, she's pretty smart.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I farking hate these "I looked through the cafe windows" articles.  Fark your humblebragging, and setting up the scene garbage in an article about a pandemic.

My adult, marathon running, mountain climbing athlete of a daughter caught the virus because her Trumper boss wouldn't wear a face mask at work.  My daughter was initially tested and diagnosed as "asymptomatic."  After quarantine, she climbed a mountain, and nearly died on the side of her trail when her pulse shot up to to triple the normal.  Lot's of expensive tests, hospitalization, missed work later, they determined the virus attacked and damaged her vascular system.

Half a year later, she was rushed to the emergency with stroke symptoms.  Numbness over half her body.  Another huge expense.  11 months later now, her pulse still isn't right, despite her trying to get back into marathon shape.

She's vulnerable to an early death now, and bonus medical concerns and hospital treatments for the left of her potentially shorter life.

Maybe lead off with something besides the damned view of your stupid cafe farking window when you're writing about a serious topic.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh fark off, idiots. Your 1 year old isn't anxious around people because of anything except that's normal 1 year old shiat.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For farks sake, they used to watch 7 of their 10 siblings die of whooping cough while the doctor was trying to get there by dogsled. I think they'll live.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My first kid wouldn't tolerate anyone except mommy, even me. My pandemic baby does not care who's holding him. Where's my article saying the pandemic is making babies more social? Oh right, I won't write it because I'm not an idiot.
 
Uranus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like bruised fruit, those are the ones we should eat first.
 
