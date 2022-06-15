 Skip to content
 
(Captain)   We're not ready for another pandemic   (j99news.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I still have masks.  I pulled mine out tonight for the first time in over a week, because after days of heavy rain, I was starting to wheeze.

Hot and uncomfortable, particularly when I'm also wearing a neck brace..
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course, the last virus is still surging in the rural parts of Missouri, and the governor is now trying to ban all future attempts to stop it.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we finish the current one first?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we did so well with this one.
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I still have masks.  I pulled mine out tonight for the first time in over a week, because after days of heavy rain, I was starting to wheeze.

Hot and uncomfortable, particularly when I'm also wearing a neck brace..


Yikes
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We weren't ready for this one.
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No shiat.

I think we've pretty well established that the US is the least ready country in the Western world, with the possible exception of the UK.  1/3rd of our population will reflexively fight against any virus mitigation measure.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because pandemics come along so often.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who cares, bring it on!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
there are about 30% of the population that are actively stupid and work against the rest of us. yes, I get bell curves but this matters.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course I'm not ready.  I'm almost out of debt, my house is clean, and my medical status is stable.    Naturally, some catastrophe is heading right at me.  No rest for the wicked.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
put your pandemic pants on because as long as communist nations are allowed to exist we will have spawns of all sorts of poxes coming our way. some people will stop at nothing to take over the Home of the Whopper. they'll just burn all the bodies and make the Disney rides free for upper Party Members.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phooeypapa: Because pandemics come along so often.


Bird flu, SARS, swine flu, MERS, ... the difference is, they're usually taken seriously, and not politicised for short-term gain
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obvious tag is obvious.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: put your pandemic pants on because as long as communist nations are allowed to exist we will have spawns of all sorts of poxes coming our way. some people will stop at nothing to take over the Home of the Whopper. they'll just burn all the bodies and make the Disney rides free for upper Party Members.


China hasn't been Communist for decades.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't disagree with the contents of the article, but that could *really* have used an editor.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Of course I'm not ready.  I'm almost out of debt, my house is clean, and my medical status is stable.    Naturally, some catastrophe is heading right at me.  No rest for the wicked.


"Money don't grow on trees, I got bills to pay got mouths to fee there ain't nothing in this world for free."
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looks at heatwave in Russia.

graphics.thomsonreuters.comView Full Size
Not ready for another pandemic?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You're not ready for a pandemic? You're in one.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bthom37: No shiat.

I think we've pretty well established that the US is the least ready country in the Western world, with the possible exception of the UK.  1/3rd of our population will reflexively fight against any virus mitigation measure.


It just wasn't serious enough. It was just like the flu, except a might higher R⁰, more deadly, and caused many long-term health problems.
The problem is that it wasn't  flashy. We get a pandemic with some seriously fun effects, like projectile vomiting your lungs out, your eye balls melting, and blood shooting out your ears like a water sprinkler, I think a *lot* more people will take it seriously and actually wear a damn mask and stay the fark home.
Like 25% more.
Sure there will be some people who see all the videos and say "crisis actors democrat hoax muh freedums" but only until they actually see people's eyes melt and have blood squirt all over them.
Then once they actually catch it for themselves, they'll start doing the right thing.  After first rushing to the store to buy up all the TP and steak while squirting ear blood everywhere, of course, but this time they'll actually wear a mask.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Experts generally agree that America learned from the past year and that the next public health crisis will not be as confusing.

The 5th word explains the flaw in the logic of that sentence.
 
