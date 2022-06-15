 Skip to content
 
Article on "How Ghislaine Maxwell went from high society to being accused of sex trafficking". Subby is going out on a limb here, but being (allegedly) involved directly in sex trafficking MAY have had something to do with it
    Followup, Massage, Rape, Human sexual behavior, Ghislaine Maxwell, Robert Maxwell, Sexual intercourse, infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein, Human sexuality  
hubiestubert
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty damn much, Smitty. She saw an opportunity, and took it. And sold a LOT of girls. Enough that a $5M bail was seen as insufficient to keep her in the US. And then $22M was still far too little-albeit the guarantor is likely a client she may roll on.

Epstein sold his girls, and a lot of influence since he knew who was buying undersge girls, but this is the b*tch that recruited them to get turned out. And recruited the clients as well. There is not a Hell cold enough for this sort of evil.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In her defense,  *tumbleweeds* *cricket noises*  *the perfect absence of mitigating factors*
 
Diagonal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your highest moral value is G R E E D, you could end up doing just about anything as long as there are a few sheckels in the bargain.

blog.wfmu.orgView Full Size


/ too obscure
// ocd
/
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The wealty and powerful have been trafficking children and youths of both sexes for millenia. There is no innocent time, no nation, noble house, state, old money family, new money family, educational institution, religious institution, or power center in the entirety of human history.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bad enough that she was a procurer, but she was also apparently a direct participant at points too.  Jeffrey liked company during his sexual assaults.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If she wanted to maintain her lifestyle after her daddy got in trouble, her choices were to marry rich or find a lucrative job.  The most lucrative jobs are illegal.
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby missed the point, the ruling class is usually above the law.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

\she also farked an ostrich
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: The wealty and powerful have been trafficking children and youths of both sexes for millenia. There is no innocent time, no nation, noble house, state, old money family, new money family, educational institution, religious institution, or power center in the entirety of human history.


Some of them even buried their victims in mass graves in Canada.
 
brilett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: The wealty and powerful have been trafficking children and youths of both sexes for millenia. There is no innocent time, no nation, noble house, state, old money family, new money family, educational institution, religious institution, or power center in the entirety of human history.


Think about what they're likely up to on their mega yachts in international waters to satisfy their torture fetishes.
 
firesign
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next in the series: "How John Wayne Gacy went from birthday party clown to serial killer"

Spoiler alert: It was mostly the serial killing
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This creature is the living embodiment of why psychology must be studied and therapies developed.  She has no detectable moral compass.  Just as you or I might shop for a chair, use it for a season, and then sell it at a yard sale, she used other human beings.

She cannot be rehabilitated, so the real question becomes, what do we do with her now?  Her ill-gotten gains should be liquidated and distributed to as many of her victims as possible, withholding of just enough funds to clothe, house, and feed her at a subsistence level for the rest of her natural life and reimbursing the governments for the costs to bring justice in this matter.  I don't want to see a single cent of taxpayer funds being spent on her.
 
g.fro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Dknsvsbl: The wealty and powerful have been trafficking children and youths of both sexes for millenia. There is no innocent time, no nation, noble house, state, old money family, new money family, educational institution, religious institution, or power center in the entirety of human history.

Some of them even buried their victims in mass graves in Canada.


Where else would you expect the Canadian government to bury its victims?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

g.fro: Tyrone Slothrop: Dknsvsbl: The wealty and powerful have been trafficking children and youths of both sexes for millenia. There is no innocent time, no nation, noble house, state, old money family, new money family, educational institution, religious institution, or power center in the entirety of human history.

Some of them even buried their victims in mass graves in Canada.

Where else would you expect the Canadian government to bury its victims?


Detroit
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People born into wealth can also be assholes. News at 11.
 
g.fro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: g.fro: Tyrone Slothrop: Dknsvsbl: The wealty and powerful have been trafficking children and youths of both sexes for millenia. There is no innocent time, no nation, noble house, state, old money family, new money family, educational institution, religious institution, or power center in the entirety of human history.

Some of them even buried their victims in mass graves in Canada.

Where else would you expect the Canadian government to bury its victims?

Detroit


Fair enough.
 
Snarfle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: [media.tenor.com image 640x336]
\she also farked an ostrich


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diagonal: When your highest moral value is G R E E D, you could end up doing just about anything as long as there are a few sheckels in the bargain.

[blog.wfmu.org image 281x405]

/ too obscure
// ocd
/


Did you really need the sheckel blast? Seriously?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

g.fro: Tyrone Slothrop: Dknsvsbl: The wealty and powerful have been trafficking children and youths of both sexes for millenia. There is no innocent time, no nation, noble house, state, old money family, new money family, educational institution, religious institution, or power center in the entirety of human history.

Some of them even buried their victims in mass graves in Canada.

Where else would you expect the Canadian government to bury its victims?


Near the survivors. You wouldn't know them.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Humans are complex creatures. The same creature that has learned to harness nature's raw destructive power to create technologies that benefit the entire human race is also capable of filling the earth with the bones of their fellow humans after killing them in ways too horrific to be described.

It truly boggles my mind that the same creature capable of creating a probe that can be launched into space from earth and land on a moving comet is also capable of acts of depraved brutality against their fellow humans for no other reason than a difference in skin pigmentation.
 
