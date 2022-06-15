 Skip to content
Think you're sensitive and woke? Brandeis University's new Oppressive Language List says as a rule of thumb, you shouldn't use the phrase "rule of thumb"
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought that was folk etymology. $200 says they hired an outside consultant and didn't bother to ask anyone in the linguistics department.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought we all agreed that we would stop talking about Trump's dick.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just energetically caress your spouse with heuristics, then.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can I use the phrase "rolling my eyes so hard I sprained something in my head?"
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is 'UP With People'still a thing?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the very definition of "trying too hard."
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's all well and good if you are paid by the word. A quick look at that and most of the suggested replacements are twice as long if not more to say/write. In this day and age with ever shortening attention spans? Good luck.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Woke Woman at work lectured me on this a couple years ago.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes, we've all seen Boondock Saints
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The Woke Woman at work lectured me on this a couple years ago.


So THAT'S why everyone spits in her coffee.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen woke used by anyone except disparagingly
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've really got down to the nitty gritty.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does switching the order of words in a phrase every few decades improve anything?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My rule of thumb is: "anything you say will offend someone".
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't use "killing it", how about "nailed it"?
View Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stupid shait is spreading far beyond just colleges now. Entire HR departments need to be stuffed in a locker.

/you will take my 'rule of thumb' from my cold dead hands
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first learned of the terms "woke" and "social justice warrior", I simply rolled my eyes thinking that it's just another way for people to virtue signal on social media. Why not right? Feels good to receive social approval online! The feeling of moral superiority from those beneath you. The feeling that you're "on the right side of history". But then people started claiming that words are weapons and you can ASSAULT someone with words and you'll get punished for it. People started pushing their holier than thou ideals and ruined the lives of people who disagree with them. And since words or thoughts can now be considered assault, simply disagreeing or even presenting them with facts and science can get you in trouble for "assaulting" them. They claim to be inclusive and tolerant yet if you're on the wrong political side, they'll immediately assume you're an evil asshole who would cultishly follow Trump to hell, even though they're the ones who are exhibiting cultish behavior. They say they want everyone to be accepting and tolerant of everyone no matter your race, yet they push their critical race theory to make you think that you're racist simply for being a specific skin color. It's hypocrisy at the highest level.

I wish we could go back to simply being nice to each other instead of having to live by labels such as "woke" or "ally" or whatever they descriptors they want you to use.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: Does switching the order of words in a phrase every few decades improve anything?


Yes.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oppressive Language
"Everything going on right now"

I find their use of "oppressive" to be problematic.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I thought that was folk etymology. $200 says they hired an outside consultant and didn't bother to ask anyone in the linguistics department.


The people responsible for this crap have no grasp of etymology, or anything else, for that matter.

They are professional activists. That is all.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Use of the suggested alternatives is not a university expectation or requirement. The language you choose to use or not use is entirely up to you."

I'm guessing that's not entirely true.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: I thought we all agreed that we would stop talking about Trump's dick.


DRINK!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: My rule of thumb is: "anything you say will offend someone".


Yeah, we have to give a trigger warning before we say anything these days.

(Looks at the list)

Damn it!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Can I use the phrase "rolling my eyes so hard I sprained something in my head?"


They can't use triggering. That's awesome!
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing they'll be telling us that "to jury rig" is offensive to Germans.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-​at-play/jerry-built-vs-jury-rigged-vs-​jerry-rigged-usage-history
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any one who has seen Boondock Saints knows that.

Plus, it's very unscientific statement.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: untoldforce: Does switching the order of words in a phrase every few decades improve anything?

Yes.


I looked at the list and it is pretty small.  The only one that is stupid is Trigger Warning because the replacement phrases have nothing to do with what people use the phrase for. It's like someone did a word search through some social media posts and made decisions based on violence.
Off the reservation is a seriously racist phrase that people probably need to be educated about.  I have family that has adopted native Americans and one of my Aunt's family ran a store on the Navajo Reservation for decades so I learned about it pretty young. However, I have run into people who use the phase that have no idea of its history and connotations.
Also, you're not going to be expelled for using the phrases, they say, "These examples can be easily replaced by saying something more direct."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, ain't that a kick in the ass
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: When I first learned of the terms "woke" and "social justice warrior", I simply rolled my eyes thinking that it's just another way for people to virtue signal on social media. Why not right? Feels good to receive social approval online! The feeling of moral superiority from those beneath you. The feeling that you're "on the right side of history". But then people started claiming that words are weapons and you can ASSAULT someone with words and you'll get punished for it. People started pushing their holier than thou ideals and ruined the lives of people who disagree with them. And since words or thoughts can now be considered assault, simply disagreeing or even presenting them with facts and science can get you in trouble for "assaulting" them. They claim to be inclusive and tolerant yet if you're on the wrong political side, they'll immediately assume you're an evil asshole who would cultishly follow Trump to hell, even though they're the ones who are exhibiting cultish behavior. They say they want everyone to be accepting and tolerant of everyone no matter your race, yet they push their critical race theory to make you think that you're racist simply for being a specific skin color. It's hypocrisy at the highest level.

I wish we could go back to simply being nice to each other instead of having to live by labels such as "woke" or "ally" or whatever they descriptors they want you to use.


Race is a social construct and a choice, just like sex.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I thought that was folk etymology. $200 says they hired an outside consultant and didn't bother to ask anyone in the linguistics department.


I'll see your $200, and raise another $200 that the linguistics department actually did try to point out that "picnic" actually derives from an Old French word meaning "to peck," and were told that it didn't matter.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitch Hedberg - Waving joke
Youtube N7vuKjDe6fc
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inago Montoya. Jpg
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopompous: Next thing they'll be telling us that "to jury rig" is offensive to Germans.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-​at-play/jerry-built-vs-jury-rigged-vs-​jerry-rigged-usage-history


Huh, I always assumed the jury was a mispronounciation from blokes with a speech impediment
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand defending a phrase that offends people, especially one that is a folksy way of saying "use common sense."

But hey, if your kink is to be offended by the social outrage at the Seven Sisters then by all means, enjoy
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: AliceBToklasLives: I thought that was folk etymology. $200 says they hired an outside consultant and didn't bother to ask anyone in the linguistics department.

The people responsible for this crap have no grasp of etymology, or anything else, for that matter.

They are professional activists. That is all.


I've seen people say that we need to change it to "womyn" to take the "man" out of "woman." But the "man" in "woman" has never meant "male person." I'm glad that never caught on.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: haknudsen: untoldforce: Does switching the order of words in a phrase every few decades improve anything?

Yes.

I looked at the list and it is pretty small.  The only one that is stupid is Trigger Warning because the replacement phrases have nothing to do with what people use the phrase for. It's like someone did a word search through some social media posts and made decisions based on violence.
Off the reservation is a seriously racist phrase that people probably need to be educated about.  I have family that has adopted native Americans and one of my Aunt's family ran a store on the Navajo Reservation for decades so I learned about it pretty young. However, I have run into people who use the phase that have no idea of its history and connotations.
Also, you're not going to be expelled for using the phrases, they say, "These examples can be easily replaced by saying something more direct."


Trigger warning has become pretty derisive though. "OOOH TRIGGERED!" etc.

Content warning means there's some issue to be aware of and then elicits an explanation. Maybe reading the text could cause an adverse reaction, could be PTSD, could be Deadites. Important to know.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About the only one I'll agree to is not using "off the reservation." It's always been obvious what the origin of that one was, so I've never used it. The others are just ridiculous and read like some that exists only the give conservatives ammo (uh oh, brings up imagery of guns and violence) to whine about the libs. Not that they needed any help in that department.

Coworker: Hey, you really killed it with that presentation!
Apotheosis of fragility: Could you please not use such violent language around me? It brings to mind the suffering of those transgressed by violent acts every day, and causes me much distress.
Coworker: Yeah, ok, whatever. <mumbles> Douchebag.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I thought that was folk etymology. $200 says they hired an outside consultant and didn't bother to ask anyone in the linguistics department.


$5 says they watched Boondock Saints.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epstein didn't great job himself.

Epstein didn't awesome himself.

Still works.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The Woke Woman at work lectured me on this a couple years ago.


Rule of Thumb
Rule of Thumb
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopompous: https://www.merriam-webster.com/words​-​at-play/jerry-built-vs-jury-rigged-vs-​jerry-rigged-usage-history


I'll let that one slide since MacGyvered is a better phrase in any event and should supercede jury, jerry, and other more offensive riggings.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're right, originally the rule in that phrase meant measurement, as in a ruler, so "rule of thumb" means measurement by means of a thumb as opposed to something more precise. Using it to mean a guideline is problematic.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GreenSun: They say they want everyone to be accepting and tolerant of everyone no matter your race, yet they push their critical race theory to make you think that you're racist simply for being a specific skin color. It's hypocrisy at the highest level.


I keep seeing this argument against Critical Race Theory, but can never seem to find any actual examples of it. I'm not a lawyer or a legal scholar, but English is my native language and what little I've read about CRT leaves me somewhat confused about the vehement opposition to it.

So, because you brought it up in this thread, I'd like to ask you: have you any examples of how CRT makes you think that you're racist simply for being a specific skin color?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Next thing they'll be telling us that "to jury rig" is offensive to Germans.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-​at-play/jerry-built-vs-jury-rigged-vs-​jerry-rigged-usage-history


Growing up in overtly racist America I heard the racist version way too often.

Which is an interesting non-racist to racist back to non-racist transition for a folksy phrase.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image image 411x586]


I didn't think anyone else had ever seen that movie. I always liked it. Maybe due for another watch.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

clams_casino: GreenSun: They say they want everyone to be accepting and tolerant of everyone no matter your race, yet they push their critical race theory to make you think that you're racist simply for being a specific skin color. It's hypocrisy at the highest level.

I keep seeing this argument against Critical Race Theory, but can never seem to find any actual examples of it. I'm not a lawyer or a legal scholar, but English is my native language and what little I've read about CRT leaves me somewhat confused about the vehement opposition to it.

So, because you brought it up in this thread, I'd like to ask you: have you any examples of how CRT makes you think that you're racist simply for being a specific skin color?


I am also interested in specific examples, GreenSun.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NobleHam: They're right, originally the rule in that phrase meant measurement, as in a ruler, so "rule of thumb" means measurement by means of a thumb as opposed to something more precise. Using it to mean a guideline is problematic.


This is how I've always interpreted the phrase "rule of thumb:" as a rough guideline used in place of something more precise. The distance from the tip of your thumb to your first knuckle is roughly one inch, which allows you to estimate measurement when you don't have a ruler or tape measure handy.

How is that problematic?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Psychopompous: https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-​at-play/jerry-built-vs-jury-rigged-vs-​jerry-rigged-usage-history

I'll let that one slide since MacGyvered is a better phrase in any event and should supercede jury, jerry, and other more offensive riggings.


What about Mickey Moused?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: The Googles Do Nothing: The Woke Woman at work lectured me on this a couple years ago.

[YouTube video: Rule of Thumb]


How did it take this many posts?  I can't believe this wasn't the boobies.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.