Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine Inch Nails - The Hand That Feeds (Official Video)
Or do.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how weird does it have to get before someone wonders why it's getting so weird
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I dunno, seems more people need to get the shiat beat out of them.

Seriously.  You try and bite me, and it would be the last time you tried to bite anyone with your natural teeth intact.
 
wademh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Displaced anger.

Have you ever been riding in a car within someone when they hit some gridlock traffic jam?

I recall a few cases where the driver felt compelled to lay on the horn while burning their eyes into the car ahead of them. What exactly they expect that car to do I don't know because that car is stuck behind the car in front of them, which is stuck behind the car in front of them, etc.. And there's a car behind the honky driver that is stuck behind him. But the driver is furious at those few cars in front. It all has to be somebody's fault, the blame is directed at the most convenient target --- the cars immediately, visibly, stopped in front of the mad-man.

It's a sadly common defect in far too many people. Somebody has to be to blame. The need to find somebody to blame is so intense that any target will do. This manifests in certain political contexts.

Anyway, there are a lot of frustrated people out there right now. Sadly many of them suffer from this tendency to act out in displaced anger to any target of convenience. You'll be seeing more of it.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

So...they need to act like adults and not a 3 year old throwing a tantrum.

Acting out has consequences that can be detrimental to their health.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Why so many official videos are still low bitrate? It's possible to update without loosing views and precious comments. Better quality: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQLeN​i​NTtbc
 
