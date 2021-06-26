 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Soviet submarine threat to ocean liner Queen Mary   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Russia, Long Beach, California, Cold War, Submarine, RMS Queen Mary, City of Long Beach, Soviet sub B-247, recent inspection  
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"....it was bought by a Palm Springs socialite for $970,000"

I remember seeing it on BoT.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why would you even buy a Soviet submarine? That's right up there with picking up appliances or furniture off the street with a "free" sign on it. You'll only get cockroaches, shame and regret.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$10 million in damages was sought with an inspection finding rust damage and even a raccoon infestation.

Idiots probably left the screen door open.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ship museums are expensive, and the museum organizations that acquire them frequently don't understand the massive maintenance undertaking that goes with them.  The smartest ones figure out how to get their vessels out of the water entirely.
 
