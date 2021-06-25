 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Burger King spicy chicken sandwich packs too much heat for couple packing heat   (foxnews.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, they ARE notorious for putting way too much sauce on the sandwiches they sell as "spicy".

And I'd feel stupid for asking for it on the side. Also, I don't think they have little plastic sauce cups, so they'd probably give me a fry bag with some sauce in it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Well, they ARE notorious for putting way too much sauce on the sandwiches they sell as "spicy".

And I'd feel stupid for asking for it on the side. Also, I don't think they have little plastic sauce cups, so they'd probably give me a fry bag with some sauce in it.


You don't want the spicy -
Don't order the spicy.

If you don't have tears from the heat, customers will feel ripped off. And they'd be right!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was another Burger King shooting in Tennessee in April after a customer got fed up with the long wait in the drive-thru.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Four witnesses identified McKinney and Halliburton to police, and they were arrested.

*facepalm*

Okay, people, we keep going over and over this. What's the first rule of Fight Club?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think a king could enforce stricter gun control over their sovereign territories.

Really illustrates how much "power" that crown actually has.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My Burger King order was not very good."

Welcome to the big city sweetheart.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: You'd think a king could enforce stricter gun control over their sovereign territories.

Really illustrates how much "power" that crown actually has.


Agreed. That king is a clown.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burger King.

Well-regulated delicious.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local BK is on a streak of crappy service. It doesn't appear to matter if it's delivery or pick up. Four orders over around a month. The two delivery orders were either missing items or just flat out wrong. Then there were two times I ordered online to pick up. The first they were completely out of the items I ordered. The other time, they apparently were just refusing to answer the drive thru. So apparently that 'Checking with the store' step before checking out is bullshiat. I'm guessing it has to be new managers, as the year or so previously I never had any issues.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns fired because something was too spicy?

Have we finally reached Peak White?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Now I'm going to have trouble convincing them I actually WANT it spicy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Guns fired because something was too spicy?

Have we finally reached Peak White?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Well, they ARE notorious for putting way too much sauce on the sandwiches



That's McDonalds.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Guns fired because something was too spicy?

Have we finally reached Peak White?


Tavarus McKinney, 22, and Keona Halliburton, 20,...

Sure about that?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Well, they ARE notorious for putting way too much sauce on the sandwiches they sell as "spicy".

And I'd feel stupid for asking for it on the side. Also, I don't think they have little plastic sauce cups, so they'd probably give me a fry bag with some sauce in it.


If it doesn't burn the way out the way it went in, it isn't hot.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the F...? I tried that sandwich. It wasn't even spicy.

Give me one good reason to shoot a person. I'll give you the opportunity to explain it to my dumb ass.

That's right. There is none. Stop shooting each other! Why is this so much to ask!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand this propensity people have developed in recent years for shooting at people over chicken sandwiches. Mediocre chicken sandwiches at that. Remember Popeye's? Remember people getting plugged because they ran out of chicken? Yeah, I went to Popeye's after that shiat died down just to try this mythical sandwich, and you know what? It farking sucked. It was a boring chicken sandwich. Not worth the jail time. In fact, no chicken sandwich on earth is. I'd put money on it. But yet we have this phenomenon of armed people saying to themselves "I think I want a chicken sandwich today, and if it's not exactly how I want it, I think I might kill somebody with my handy firearm."

Ludicrous.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Four witnesses identified McKinney and Halliburton to police, and they were arrested.

*facepalm*

Okay, people, we keep going over and over this. What's the first rule of Fight Club?


That performative masculinity is the modern ideal?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
next time use a coupon
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Try the new Arby's Three Pepper Chicken Sandwich.  A breaded chicken fillet with Trinidad Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, and Carolina Reaper.  And for an extra kick, get it with the Habenero Mayo.  We're all going to die, so why not die screaming in pain at an Arby's?
 
Iczer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well I mean it's good yeah, but shooting someone over it...?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Madman drummers bummers: Guns fired because something was too spicy?

Have we finally reached Peak White?

Tavarus McKinney, 22, and Keona Halliburton, 20,...

Sure about that?


They need their Black ID rescinded then.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hear Halliburton has a lot of lawyers, she'll probably get off.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Guns fired because something was too spicy?

Have we finally reached Peak White?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tennessee Burger King shooting: 2 arrested after spicy chicken sandwich dispute

Wait. Was is a spicy dispute over a chicken sandwich, or a bland dispute over a spicy chicken sandwich? I'm confused.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Try the new Arby's Three Pepper Chicken Sandwich.  A breaded chicken fillet with Trinidad Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, and Carolina Reaper.  And for an extra kick, get it with the Habenero Mayo.  We're all going to die, so why not die screaming in pain at an Arby's?


Holy shiat that's excessive.
 
