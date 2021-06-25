 Skip to content
 
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can just imagine all my innards emptying out through my butthole as I come to a screeching halt.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I can just imagine all my innards emptying out through my butthole as I come to a screeching halt.


Not counting the contents that evacuated in the way down.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the options were riding this to win a million dollars at the end or punching a baby I'd fark that kid up without hesitation.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, is it a swing/zip line combo or something? Where the heck do you end up?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The butthole was not designed for those kind of stress factors. Permanent sphincter failure is a real possibility.

-Some pre-med guy
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hell yes, sign me up.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NOPE
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Redh8t: So, is it a swing/zip line combo or something? Where the heck do you end up?


Hell.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You most certainly will be alone when you die. Only one person goes down at a time.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: You most certainly will be alone when you die. Only one person goes down at a time.


Don't be so selfish, you could easily 69...
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.


Where is this marvelous contrasption?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: The butthole was not designed for those kind of stress factors. Permanent sphincter failure is a real possibility.

-Some pre-med guy


He hasn't seen the same "movies" I've seen.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leviosaurus: Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.

Where is this marvelous contrasption?


The no way in hell am I even getting on that platform let alone into that contraption - otherwise known as the Nevis swing -  is located in New Zealand.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What? do they put a back pack full of cats on you before you go that thing?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tracianne: leviosaurus: Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.

Where is this marvelous contrasption?

The no way in hell am I even getting on that platform let alone into that contraption - otherwise known as the Nevis swing -  is located in New Zealand.


I would travel to NZ just to do this.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tracianne: leviosaurus: Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.

Where is this marvelous contrasption?

The no way in hell am I even getting on that platform let alone into that contraption - otherwise known as the Nevis swing -  is located in New Zealand.


Thank you!
Nevis Swing, Queenstown, New Zealand- Angel's 21st Birthday
Youtube 9YlruIqVTog

Looks like fun!
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Redh8t: easily 69

Nice....
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Tracianne: leviosaurus: Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.

Where is this marvelous contrasption?

The no way in hell am I even getting on that platform let alone into that contraption - otherwise known as the Nevis swing -  is located in New Zealand.

I would travel to NZ just to do this.


You are much braver than I am.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Tracianne: leviosaurus: Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.

Where is this marvelous contrasption?

The no way in hell am I even getting on that platform let alone into that contraption - otherwise known as the Nevis swing -  is located in New Zealand.

I would travel to NZ just to do this.


I would too, but I f$cking hate airlines. They need to put one of these in the Rockies somewhere.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't want somebody sitting right beside me when I soil myself.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've done similar stuff, and the most terrifying part is the initial drop, because you didn't set it up so you don't trust the equipment. That one second until the cords apply tension you are absolutely 100% certain that you are going to die, and you'll feel that way every time no matter how many times you do it.

The rest is exhilarating because you did not, in fact, die.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: I've done similar stuff, and the most terrifying part is the initial drop, because you didn't set it up so you don't trust the equipment. That one second until the cords apply tension you are absolutely 100% certain that you are going to die, and you'll feel that way every time no matter how many times you do it.

The rest is exhilarating because you did not, in fact, die.


Usually...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kind of like skydiving, the scariest bit seems to be the first part. But, boy, is it hella scary. I have a thing about heights so I'm tempted to do something like this but I'm puckering just thinking about it.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i can see that ending like a roadrunner cartoon,
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Absofarkinglutely.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - We Will All Go Together When We Go
Youtube frAEmhqdLFs
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Redh8t: So, is it a swing/zip line combo or something? Where the heck do you end up?

Hell.


Mordor.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, there's no way I could do that.  Because I cannot afford international travel.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
0 deaths have been caused by this contraption.  4 deaths per year in the US alone have been caused by rocking a vending machine to dislodge your stuck Funyuns.

Choose wisely.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Tracianne: leviosaurus: Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.

Where is this marvelous contrasption?

The no way in hell am I even getting on that platform let alone into that contraption - otherwise known as the Nevis swing -  is located in New Zealand.

Thank you!
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9YlruIqV​Tog?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Looks like fun!


Except the dingos eat them at the end.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Redh8t: So, is it a swing/zip line combo or something? Where the heck do you end up?


See those smear marks on the side of the cliff on the far side ..
 
apoptotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tracianne: leviosaurus: Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.

Where is this marvelous contrasption?

The no way in hell am I even getting on that platform let alone into that contraption - otherwise known as the Nevis swing -  is located in New Zealand.


I just checked their website and you also have the option of doing this ~hanging by your ankles~

LOL no.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jokes on you, subby. Everyone dies alone.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My balls clenched just seeing the person behind them getting so close to the edge.
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ less than a minute ago  

leviosaurus: Yaw String: Hell yes, sign me up.

Where is this marvelous contrasption?


2nd'd
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

