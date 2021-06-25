 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Missing your catalytic converter? Kent police may have found it   (kiro7.com) divider line
6
    Catalytic converter, wave of catalytic converter thefts, Kent Police Department  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So who's buying them?

"People who have had their catalytic converters stolen have been dealing with repairs costs ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, according to officials. "

Ah.  Just like scrap metal dealers buying copper pipe an wire brought in by addicts.

No questions asked.
 
Bootleg
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So who's buying them?

"People who have had their catalytic converters stolen have been dealing with repairs costs ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, according to officials. "

Ah.  Just like scrap metal dealers buying copper pipe an wire brought in by addicts.

No questions asked.


Going by the thread about the dude that murdered a cat thief, it's usually a ring that hits a city and them moves on, then sells them in a different county/state to scrap dealers that apparently don't ask why they have a few hundred cats in their truck.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So who's buying them?

"People who have had their catalytic converters stolen have been dealing with repairs costs ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, according to officials. "

Ah.  Just like scrap metal dealers buying copper pipe an wire brought in by addicts.

No questions asked.

Going by the thread about the dude that murdered a cat thief, it's usually a ring that hits a city and them moves on, then sells them in a different county/state to scrap dealers that apparently don't ask why they have a few hundred cats in their truck.


So... if LEO weren't racist, lazy, ACABs, every scrap metal dealer in the US would be a honey trap and a shiat load of crime in the country would vanish like morning fog.

WHY do these obvious points of crime get a free pass nationally?
 
Bootleg
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bootleg: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So who's buying them?

"People who have had their catalytic converters stolen have been dealing with repairs costs ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, according to officials. "

Ah.  Just like scrap metal dealers buying copper pipe an wire brought in by addicts.

No questions asked.

Going by the thread about the dude that murdered a cat thief, it's usually a ring that hits a city and them moves on, then sells them in a different county/state to scrap dealers that apparently don't ask why they have a few hundred cats in their truck.

So... if LEO weren't racist, lazy, ACABs, every scrap metal dealer in the US would be a honey trap and a shiat load of crime in the country would vanish like morning fog.

WHY do these obvious points of crime get a free pass nationally?


Choose your justification:
1) Legal grayness: The police at point of sale can't prove the cats are stolen (There are legitimate ways to get an assload of cats, though I doubt it'd be common), and they can't investigate in another state, so they can't really do anything there.
2) Enforced Necessity: People don't like $crime, so they want more police to deal with it. If the police allow $crime to happen while making token efforts to deal with it, people will continue to want police around.
3) Low reward: Catching a cat thief isn't going to get their name in the paper, so do they really care?

/I'm sure there are more that can be added.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're working in shifts
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

4) the guilty are relatives
5) they are in on the take

"People who have had their catalytic converters stolen have been dealing with repairs costs ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, according to officials. "

Ah.  Just like scrap metal dealers buying copper pipe an wire brought in by addicts.

No questions asked.

Going by the thread about the dude that murdered a cat thief, it's usually a ring that hits a city and them moves on, then sells them in a different county/state to scrap dealers that apparently don't ask why they have a few hundred cats in their truck.

So... if LEO weren't racist, lazy, ACABs, every scrap metal dealer in the US would be a honey trap and a shiat load of crime in the country would vanish like morning fog.

WHY do these obvious points of crime get a free pass nationally?

Choose your justification:
1) Legal grayness: The police at point of sale can't prove the cats are stolen (There are legitimate ways to get an assload of cats, though I doubt it'd be common), and they can't investigate in another state, so they can't really do anything there.
2) Enforced Necessity: People don't like $crime, so they want more police to deal with it. If the police allow $crime to happen while making token efforts to deal with it, people will continue to want police around.
3) Low reward: Catching a cat thief isn't going to get their name in the paper, so do they really care?

/I'm sure there are more that can be added.


4) the guilty are relatives
5) they are in on the take
 
