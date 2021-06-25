 Skip to content
 
(Sky.com)   A frequent visitor of America's Midwest and South takes a trip to London   (news.sky.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a funnel cloud and that ain't right
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not often that I repost things on Fark that are identical to things I posted about a day ago, but:

Fark user imageView Full Size


By area, England has the most tornadoes in the world.

They're just not generally severe enough to cause problems.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This crap is starting to be a lot like the opening to The Day After Tomorrow, and I'm not going to be sleeping so good tonight...

(If Ted Cruz and Jim Cantore are seen crossing paths in an airport, that means we're all f*cked.)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh.  They need more trailer parks if they want to be taken seriously.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But climate change is a hoax.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rubbish and plastic bags were going round and round like a tornado. That was scary"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: But climate change is a hoax.


He said, from his Seattle apartment with no air conditioning the night before it is supposed to be 115 in FARKING JUNE
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was one in the Czech Republic as well:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe​-​57605651
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: anfrind: But climate change is a hoax.

He said, from his Seattle apartment with no air conditioning the night before it is supposed to be 115 in FARKING JUNE


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you want news of tornadoes in England just look to the Sky.

/ Suck it, Sun!
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was about to say that they probably experienced straight line winds, but the char in the side of the building and the naked trees said tornado
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: round and round


RATT - Round And Round (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0u8teXR8VE4
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Junji Ito? Please will a Juniji Ito come to the white courtesy phone? Junji Ito please? You have a call from a UZIMAKI in the UK.
 
