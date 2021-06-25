 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The item in the sixth picture down might make a nice addition to Fark HQ   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
said they had been taken aback to see the unusual portrait of a naked man riding a dolphin

He's not just...you know what, nevermind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Apart from having to either ship it or schlep it, it's cool.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was walking past an antique store when I looked down and saw this little creep:
Fark user imageView Full Size


But the most ridiculous thing I actually purchased is probably this work of 1970s folk art:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
