(UPI)   There were a lot of things harder during the pandemic than you might have imagined   (upi.com) divider line
15
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it because those dirty old bastards couldn't leave the house during the pandemic to meet up with their mistresses and so had no excuse to put off their poor, neglected wives any longer? Or is it because the wives bought it for their husbands, since they couldn't go out and find a pool boy or bartender or the like?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ED drugs, eh?  In a weird way I'm reminded of the sudden spike in bad reviews left for candles last year - not because candles were low quality but because COVIDiots couldn't smell anymore.

We know that condom sales were down during the same period and so were pregnancies.

Maybe instead of people having more sex, it was guys who got COVID struggling to get and keep erections.

Its possible its not physical. THere has also been a COVID-related increase in depression, anxiety, insomnia and other neurological symptoms that could affect sexual performance.

But COVID does also appear to affect things like blood vessels so maybe its a little bit from column A (physical) and a little bit from column B (mental).
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What else was I supposed to do with all this bath tissue and sanitizing lotion I stocked up on?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So now I have to choose between zero seconds and 4 hours from a future lover, nothing in between?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Now that just doesn't seem pleasant.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eh, it's a living/
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now that they were sitting at home on conference calls they could have pornhub up on another screen and masturbate.  Doesn't work too well if you don't get hard.

See also birth rate dropped.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Old folks pokes home.
 
comrade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Weird that it was specifically cialis. I do know that some people take it to build muscle as a steroid.

Does it require a prescription in the us? Actually nevermind. In the forums i read people get prescriptions from scam doctors.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anyone got a Carlos Mencia GIF for this?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe they just needed to party.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

*looks at username*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
