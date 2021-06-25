 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Your Central Valley)   On the list of things one wouldn't expect to explode a water tank with water in it would be one of them ( w/ video )   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Water, City of Lemoore, rupture of a 1.5-million-gallon city water tank, City officials, low water pressure, drip irrigation, Pressure, major damage  
•       •       •

804 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 11:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it was a prestressed concrete tank don't be surprised.

The metal cables in the concrete can be in a lot of tension and if that tension is released. Well think huge weed whacker string scything down everything around it. And yeah any water inside with also burst out.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That reminds me, I haven't had sex in like three years.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rogue wave.  They're getting worse and worse because of climate change.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what caused this to happen?

Lifting a water tank that big that high take a tremendous amount of energy.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline needs a comma after "explode".
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, headlines don't like punctuation, but, that one made my eye twitch, a little.


/extraneous punctuation to balance things out
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: If it was a prestressed concrete tank don't be surprised.


Judging by the crumpled up shell by the side of the pad, that wasn't a prestressed concrete tank.

\ Not that you're wrong about prestressed concrete structures.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: If it was a prestressed concrete tank don't be surprised.


Looks kinda metal.

Fark user image
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The last sentence:

Jamie Paich says he's noticed low water pressure at his home.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Holy fark. That thing got some height.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: So what caused this to happen?

Lifting a water tank that big that high take a tremendous amount of energy.


Flatulent welder!
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Any scienceologists know if some sort of corrosion or electrical short or something could have filled this thing with Hydrogen gas that was then sparked by the welder?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: So what caused this to happen?

Lifting a water tank that big that high take a tremendous amount of energy.


From the video, there was definitely something burning underneath the top of the tank.
Guessing methane build-up. Hydrogen would be a second guess. Some dissolved gas in the well water.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Possibly ground water picking up natural gas? If it's the tank that holds pumped water for treatment, it could have naturally present gas, even if they don't have enough gas to pull fracking into the area. Then a lack of venting makes a concentration and the welder sparks a boom.
 
covfefe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fursecution: ImmutableTenderloin: So what caused this to happen?

Lifting a water tank that big that high take a tremendous amount of energy.

From the video, there was definitely something burning underneath the top of the tank.
Guessing methane build-up. Hydrogen would be a second guess. Some dissolved gas in the well water.


It's dihydrogen monoxide.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Guessing methane build-up.


Likely answer - that's caused a lot of well explosions.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hope Slater doesn't have to turn down the juice on his wave pool over this. That would be a real tragedy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: AlgaeRancher: If it was a prestressed concrete tank don't be surprised.

Looks kinda metal.

[Fark user image 94x70]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My uncle grew up in a small town in South Dakota that lost it's water tower to a fire.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

covfefe: It's dihydrogen monoxide.


Hydrogen hydroxide.

\ farking inorganic chemists never get this right.
\\ besides, it is hydrogen oxide, HO is the hydroxyl ion.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: covfefe: It's dihydrogen monoxide.

Hydrogen hydroxide.

\ farking inorganic chemists never get this right.
\\ besides, it is hydrogen oxide, HO is the hydroxyl ion.


FARK YOU AUTOCARROT

\\ OH is they hydroxyl ion.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That reminds me, I haven't had sex in like three years.


Do us all a favor and take time to do a maintenance inspection of yourself.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: The last sentence:

Jamie Paich says he's noticed low water pressure at his home.


That would have made for a good first sentence.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: Any scienceologists know if some sort of corrosion or electrical short or something could have filled this thing with Hydrogen gas that was then sparked by the welder?


Corrosion of sacrificial anodes in water heaters does produce minute quantities of hydrogen gas, but that's such a slow process that it's only noticeable when the tank is left sitting for some time. Storage tanks almost certainly have galvanic protection too, but I'm with the others who suggest natural gas as the culprit.
 
covfefe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZMugg: That headline needs a comma after "explode".


On the list of things one wouldn't expect to explode a comma a water tank with water in it would be one of them ( w/ video )
 
EJ25T
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: covfefe: It's dihydrogen monoxide.

Hydrogen hydroxide.

\ farking inorganic chemists never get this right.
\\ besides, it is hydrogen oxide, HO is the hydroxyl ion.


I prefer hydrogen hydroxide, myself.
/hydroxylic acid is good, too.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I first saw it i immediately thought must be a Taco Bell nearby.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jamie Paich says he's noticed low water pressure at his home.
"It was just a little bit low but still running, still clear," said Paich.
He's not concerned about conserving water since he does it anyway.
"Well, I've got this drip irrigation put in, I don't water the back yard, I don't take very long showers, I get in get wet and turn the water off, a navy shower," Paich explained.

Dude, a guy died and you're bragging about taking navy showers while noting the water pressure was a bit low?

Dude
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.