(Some Guy)   Did you know that #ikeahacks is a real thing?   (thehustle.co) divider line
    IKEA, Ikea couch, Furniture, Ready-to-assemble furniture, Ikea customization website, new piece of furniture, custom Ikea-friendly fixtures, modern legs  
posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 11:17 PM



corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has been. For a few years now. For some reason most hacks heavily focus on aesthetically hiding cat boxes, but some are pretty cool.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but who cares anyway?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is that blog so small?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I did not, but then again, I'm not poor enough to need to make Ikea particle board shiat furniture ... cheaper ...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is well known that the Kallax bookshelves are the gold standard for vinyl collectors.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't realize how Ikea worked until I was 40something and went to pick up a desk.  "Oooooh.  It's grownup legos."  You don't just go pick up a box with a Gruuntz desk.  You write down all the part numbers of the Gruuntz then go pick them out of bins.  But maybe the legs from the Horngle would look better...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My best Ikea hack was putting the shelves together inside out so that the peg holes were on the outside instead of the inside.

I wouldn't call that a useful hack, tho.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

casual disregard: My best Ikea hack was putting the shelves together inside out so that the peg holes were on the outside instead of the inside.

I wouldn't call that a useful hack, tho.


Fark isn't your personal erotica site.
 
