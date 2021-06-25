 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Hotel CEO: I'm a shiatty human being and an even shiattier businessman, so please give my employees bigger tips so I don't have to pay more   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Hotel, CEO of HEI Hotels, Ted Darnall, hospitality industry  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
but Darnall said that this has "never been the solution" for hiring challenges in the hospitality industry. "If somebody pays a dollar more then somebody else is going to match that," Darnall said.


Ladies and gentlemen, free market "capitalism"!

*polite applause*
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Give my employees more money directly because I am unwilling to"
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yah go fark yourself, pay your staff what it'll take to keep them around or watch your business die.  Tipping is a ridiculous concept that should have been put down a long, long time ago.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Waltons are worth one hundred billion, but I pay for their employee's welfare, why not support more billionaire's workers, like a satanic Robinhood, America steals from the poor to give to the rich.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: The Waltons are worth one hundred billion, but I pay for their employee's welfare, why not support more billionaire's workers, like a satanic Robinhood, America steals from the poor to give to the rich.


Are you suggesting god is busy?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

zjoik: Lambskincoat: The Waltons are worth one hundred billion, but I pay for their employee's welfare, why not support more billionaire's workers, like a satanic Robinhood, America steals from the poor to give to the rich.

Are you suggesting god is busy?


Tom Waits - "God's Away On Business"
Youtube W9mhsW5aWJM
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That man, people like him and the corps/companies they represent can fark right the hell off.


Pay employees a living industry competitive wage or somebody else will and you'll be left with the desperate dregs.

That's called free market capitalism. You charge what the market will bear.
Now that the shoe is on the other foot, the shoe seems to be tight and pinching and they aren't happy.

It's an employee's market. Take advantage of that. They would.
Negotiate for everything you can get and stick to your terms. If they won't give it to you, walk. Somebody will meet your terms.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ted Darnall was paid around $6 million in 2020 5-10 million a year from 2015, he could start by tipping with his own money.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Ted Darnall was paid around $6 million in 2020 5-10 million a year from 2015, he could start by tipping with his own money.


Cut his pay in half and let him ask customers for tips.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.heihotels.com/contact/

I already sent my "go f yourself" message
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to tip for excellent service.  Then I noticed I had to tip at more places than used to be the norm.  Then computers began suggesting how much I should tip and made it hard for me to tip the amount I wanted to.  Then companies began to levy a surcharge and scold me that "this is not a tip, be sure to tip generously!"

So now I just don't go to places that expect tips.  It's not worth the pressure.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How about helping his employees get better paying jobs somewhere else?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's an upscale chain. He pays dirt?
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These capitalist yahoos are ridiculous. They are all about free market and supply and demand, but they are wlfullty  blind when the market decides they need to pay higher wages to create a demand for their over-supply of shiatty jobs.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When my employees ask for a raise In hand them a piece of cardboard and a magic marker!
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jayhawkeye2: These capitalist yahoos are ridiculous. They are all about free market and supply and demand, but they are wlfullty  blind when the market decides they need to pay higher wages to create a demand for their over-supply of shiatty jobs.


Much like not listing taxes on the ticket, its another means of masking true costs of the service/product
 
RJParker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cman: https://www.heihotels.com/contact/

I already sent my "go f yourself" message


I was going to link the same thing. Let this whatever it think it is know that he's an arsehole.
I know I don't post often, but this is one of those times
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cman: https://www.heihotels.com/contact/

I already sent my "go f yourself" message


I read that as Heil Hotels. Still works.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you pay them, they will come.

/phrasing
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jayhawkeye2: These capitalist yahoos are ridiculous. They are all about free market and supply and demand, but they are wlfullty  blind when the market decides they need to pay higher wages to create a demand for their over-supply of shiatty jobs.


The insist on capitalizing on profits and socializing the liabilities.

Welcome to America.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tipping is a system wherein an employer offloads the cost of labor onto their customers, allowing all manner of bigotry, vagary, and bias to determine what people get paid.

Abolish tipping.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The Waltons are worth one hundred billion, but I pay for their employee's welfare, why not support more billionaire's workers, like a satanic Robinhood, America steals from the poor to give to the rich.


You tip people at Walmart?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 316x310]


I love that you're using the new stuff!
 
davebarnes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't tip in hotels.
Period.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: How about helping his employees get better paying jobs somewhere else?


Sounds like they already have.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that he should go fark himself  ..
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: Tipping is a system wherein an employer offloads the cost of labor onto their customers, allowing all manner of bigotry, vagary, and bias to determine what people get paid.

Abolish tipping.


This is the first sane thing you've said in... well, ever.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jayhawkeye2: These capitalist yahoos are ridiculous. They are all about free market and supply and demand, but they are wlfullty  blind when the market decides they need to pay higher wages to create a demand for their over-supply of shiatty jobs.


And to think, it only took a global pandemic and government help to change the entire system...
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I will write only this. Either that was satire or that motherfarker was the dumbest person in the history of the world.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: When my employees ask for a raise In hand them a piece of cardboard and a magic marker!


A bit light on the wit don't you think?
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Lambskincoat: The Waltons are worth one hundred billion, but I pay for their employee's welfare, why not support more billionaire's workers, like a satanic Robinhood, America steals from the poor to give to the rich.

You tip people at Walmart?


Honestly, I have tried.  Walmart corporate policy states that employees cannot accept tips from customers.  Not even the lovely people that save me the effort of having to walk into the store, pick out the items on my grocery list, bag it all up and put it in my car.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: Tipping is a system wherein an employer offloads the cost of labor onto their customers, allowing all manner of bigotry, vagary, and bias to determine what people get paid.

Abolish tipping.


Just abolish the tip credit.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bad news: some of their hotels are brand names: Hilton, Sheraton, Hampton,Westin, Embassy Suites, etc. Not all of the hotels of those brands; just individual hotels.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What if we just give rich people MORE money?
That seems like the smart move.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought Tipping was a city in China.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, tips are great if you work at a place and/or on nights when you can expect a lot of tips. But that is not the case for every tipped server. And even with Federal law dictating that if your tipped wages and base pay rate do not meet the Federal minimum wage that your employer must make up the difference so you do meet Federal minimum wage that minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is not enough for a single person to live off of. And even the proposed $15 an hour would not be enough in many parts of the country. Well, that is assuming that someone wants to not live in a run down schitt hole apartment.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One way or another, you're going to pay for it. A $10 tip or $10 more on your room cost. 

At the end of the day, at least you're in charge of one directly. Tip $200 if you're feeling particularly generous.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Yah go fark yourself, pay your staff what it'll take to keep them around or watch your business die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This guy's statements sound like they will make for a very excellent recruitment drive. For the competition. It reminds me a bit of a while back, some time before Before Covid, when all the Governors of the States that share a border with Illinois created a commercial encouraging people to leave Illinois for greener pastures.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mofa: Bad news: some of their hotels are brand names: Hilton, Sheraton, Hampton,Westin, Embassy Suites, etc. Not all of the hotels of those brands; just individual hotels.


Sounds like the brands need to be made painfully aware of what one of their franchise owners is broadcasting about their brand...
 
RI_Red
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pueblonative: austerity101: Tipping is a system wherein an employer offloads the cost of labor onto their customers, allowing all manner of bigotry, vagary, and bias to determine what people get paid.

Abolish tipping.

Just abolish the tip credit.


Nah, just the tip.

Europe doesn't do it, but then again, valuing human beings is one of those crazy socialist ideas that could never work in 'Murica.

USA! USA! Work like dogs! For shiat pay!
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This f*ckin guy...


Some hotels have been raising salaries and offering bonuses, but Darnall said that this has "never been the solution" for hiring challenges in the hospitality industry. "If somebody pays a dollar more then somebody else is going to match that," Darnall said.

"I call that an unsustainable competitive advantage. In other words, you're at a competitive advantage for an hour, until somebody decides to match it," he said.


Oh, isn't that special? I bet he's all in for the free hand of the market until it slaps him on his spotty, flabby ass.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So do you think this guy is one of those that believes his own bullshiat and is shaking his head in meetings trying to figure out why nobody wants to work for him and why people aren't tipping?

Or is he asking his PR department for some bullshiat story like "people need to tip" because he sure as shiat ain't paying people he feels are below him more money?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really hate the tipping system. I used to tip for service but now feel I tip to make up for salary shortage and cheapskates who don't tip knowIng people like me will overtip to compensate for them being a-holes.

Business owners: Just pay your employees. Either raise prices so you can pay a fair wage with tips being optional, note that a x% will be applied to all transactions when guests check in to cover all gratuities or raise your prices and tell guests gratuities are included.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RI_Red: pueblonative: austerity101: Tipping is a system wherein an employer offloads the cost of labor onto their customers, allowing all manner of bigotry, vagary, and bias to determine what people get paid.

Abolish tipping.

Just abolish the tip credit.

Nah, just the tip.

Europe doesn't do it, but then again, valuing human beings is one of those crazy socialist ideas that could never work in 'Murica.

USA! USA! Work like dogs! For shiat pay!


You abolish the tip credit, employers will do the rest.
 
Northern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Tipping is a system wherein an employer offloads the cost of labor onto their customers, allowing all manner of bigotry, vagary, and bias to determine what people get paid.

Abolish tipping.


I lived in a country where you didn't tip.  Large numbers of servers were angry, impatient, and made frequent mistakes with orders.  I prefer tipping.  Not everyone should serve tables.
 
jumac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now  I live in Maine and atm the state min wage is 12.15/hr.  But even fast food and retail are offering 14+/hr atm.  But the only reason they are is because of the fed boost to unemployement payments.  Its well know that once the fed boost is gone everyone going be dropping back down to min wage.(while keeping those that got hire at the higher wage at that wage).

what bad is a lot of places that did raise their wages 1.  didn't rise their current employees just the new hires or 2 rise the pay of the regular employees but fired almost all middle managers.

places that didn't rise their start out wage are offering sign on bonus of up to 1000 if your there after x days. Or change how they do shifts. local pizza place now rotates all employees who want to between working in the shop at min wage and being drivers where you still make min wage but with tips can avg 20+ a hour.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And I bet this individual wouldn't understand why he was being lined up against the wall come the revolution.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Northern: austerity101: Tipping is a system wherein an employer offloads the cost of labor onto their customers, allowing all manner of bigotry, vagary, and bias to determine what people get paid.

Abolish tipping.

I lived in a country where you didn't tip.  Large numbers of servers were angry, impatient, and made frequent mistakes with orders.  I prefer tipping.  Not everyone should serve tables.


There is a huge difference to leaving a few euros to compliment service to 20% expected in the US. Lived in more than a few counties that servers were paid a livable wage with sick and vacation pay and still tipped but not dependant on number on the bill.
 
