(CNN)   US intelligence community releases official UFO report. Out of 144 UFO reports the Pentagon confirmed 1 deflating balloon and 143 UFOs   (cnn.com) divider line
75
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ALL announcements and releases made by the US Federal Government should be BANNED from being 'dumped' in the PM of the last day of their work week.

Cowardly BULLSHIAT.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ALL announcements and releases made by the US Federal Government should be BANNED from being 'dumped' in the PM of the last day of their work week.

Cowardly BULLSHIAT.


Especially ones like this, where essentially from what I have read is we really don't know what they are but they very well could be a threat.  A simple ok, you said June 25, here it is, if you want more we need more money.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA: UFOs reportedly appeared to exhibit "unusual flight characteristics,"

Deflated balloons can do that.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The only interesting thing about this right now is that they don't know what those things are.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obligatory.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lens flare and Mylar balloons.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair if I was designing a spy plane I would try to make it hard to identify
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FFS, there are no aliens. I mean given the the size and age of this galaxy alone of course there are other beings out there but they haven't been here, unless they have cloaking technology that we wouldn't be able to detect anyway.

Any kid with consumer priced video editing software can produce an alien or the Loch Ness Monster or Kurt Cobain and no one would know the difference. So just drop it until they actually invade.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New York Times:

I Created 'The X-Files.' Here's Why I'm Skeptical of the New U.F.O. Report.

June 25, 2021

Chris Carter
Mr. Carter is a screenwriter and director who created the TV series "The X-Files."

When we were dressing the original set for Agent Mulder's office on "The X-Files," I came up with the poster with a U.F.O. on it that reads "I Want to Believe." And I think that's where most people come down on the whole extraterrestrial business. Not quite there yet, but waiting for a sign.

The universe is just too vast for us to be alone in it. Carl Jung wanted to believe, as did Carl Sagan. Both wrote books on the subject. Now videos from Navy aircraft tracking unidentified aerial phenomena (as they've been relabeled) suggest that maybe we have seen them. Based partly on the videos, a much-anticipated government study on the topic landed in Congress on Friday. Answers were promised. But answers are always promised.

I have never seen a U.F.O. or an alien, as much as I'd like to. But as a result of "The X-Files" I've met many people who claim they have. I have seen grainy videos of gray aliens on someone's back patio. I know an award-winning movie director who told me straight-faced he'd seen a U.F.O. when he was in college. Annie Jacobsen, the author of the terrific book "Area 51," introduced me to a man who worked at that top secret facility for many years and saw strange craft coming and going on the air base. For a decade I became a magnet for this stuff.

The plot of "The X-Files" was built on a conspiracy theory: The government is lying to you about the existence of U.F.O.s and extraterrestrials. Do I believe the government lies to us? Absolutely. I'm a child of Watergate. Do I believe in conspiracies? Certainly. I believe, for example, that someone is targeting C.I.A. agents and White House officials with microwave radiation, the so-called Havana syndrome, and your government denied it.

Can the new report, or any government report, give us clear answers? I'm as skeptical now as I've ever been.
In 1996 I was invited to the clinic of the Harvard psychiatrist John Mack to witness the regression hypnosis of a self-professed alien abductee. I first met Dr. Mack, who studied and ultimately believed in alien abduction, when he came to Fox Studios to discuss his work. I had used a Roper survey he was involved in (a poll of 6000 Americans on their belief in the existence of extraterrestrials) to sell "The X-Files" as a TV show in 1992, and later read his book, "Abduction." So I knew something about what I was going to see. I went in doubtful, unprepared for the drama of a woman sitting next to me in tears and in terror over the encounter with aliens that she described, on a beach in Mexico. The experience turned out to be powerful and not a little unsettling.

Years later I attended a conference in San Mateo, Calif., that focused on a purported underground government program. Attendees believed that this program used, among other things, reverse-engineered technology from captured U.F.O.s to weaponize space. By outward appearances, these were respectable and accomplished professionals, including former government officials and lawyers. Some of them also believe that the military has hidden bases on the dark side of the moon and meet secretly there with reptilian aliens.

This radical element has bedeviled high-minded "ufologists" for decades and colored the public's perceptions of the phenomena. Many people are afraid to admit they believe for the real fear of being laughed at. (Fear itself may be the reason some of us refuse to believe that aliens exist at all.)

We are living in times of uncertainty, where truth may be unknowable. I don't have to tell you this has bred a universe of rampant conspiracy theories. From the Covid conspiracy documentary "Plandemic" to the idea that we're living in a black hole created by the CERN's Large Hadron Collider when we discovered the Higgs boson. Darin Morgan, a writer on "The X-Files," calls this the "Post Conspiracy Era." PoCo - the industrialization of conspiracy theories. Rigorous science and scientists are castigated and vilified. Rigorous journalism is decried as fake news.

"The Truth Is Out There," "Trust No One," "Deny Everything" went the provocative catchphrases on "The X-Files," but that was in the '90s, when we had a relatively shared reality. The slogans are now a fact of life.

In addition to the Navy videos, the reason U.F.O.s are getting their big moment is due to a bombshell 2017 article in this paper. The piece exposed a secret program inside the Department of Defense searching for the truth about U.F.O.s. The combined evidence engendered the government's recent report.

But for me, the report on U.F.O.s was D.O.A. Ordered up by a bipartisan group of legislators during the Trump administration, the interim report revealed nothing conclusive about U.F.O.s or their extraterrestrial origins. And the portions that remain classified will only fuel more conspiracy theories.


This is "X-Files" territory if there ever was any. But it's also cause for some important questions.


How did the Defense Department keep a budgeted project - sponsored principally by Senator Harry Reid in 2007 - secret for 10 years? Why, when Mr. Reid sought even higher security - and asked to see physical evidence of U.F.O.s - was he denied? And why only a $22 million budget when looking for answers about sentient life visiting us from worlds far away? (That's roughly the cost of three episodes of the Netflix series "Stranger Things.")

Ardent disbelievers have explained the latest Navy videos as tricks of the eye - even though the fighter pilots describe the unidentified aerial phenomena, or U.A.P., in great detail as having no flight surfaces, no exhaust plumes, and the ability to perform impossible maneuvers at hypersonic speeds. This opposition, scientific and not, dates back to the 1940s, when a pilot, Kenneth Arnold, saw nine "flying disks" over Mount Rainier.

But the prosecution raises a good question: Where is the Deep Throat of the U.F.O. world? Why no credible deathbed confessions? As Enrico Fermi's famous paradox asked, if aliens are out there, why haven't we seen them? Could the government actually be telling the truth that it really doesn't know what to make of the phenomena? Or is the truth above top secret?

Curiously, Barack Obama, who once joked sarcastically about U.F.O.s on late night TV, is now admitting there are objects in the sky that can't be explained. Even Donald Trump, under whose aegis the latest study was cooked up, admits there may be something to it.

I think in all likelihood this report will come and go, and with it the mainstream chatter around U.F.O.s, until definitive proof is exposed. A planet that can't come together on climate change or a global pandemic might not pay much attention even if wreckage or an alien corpse is discovered. The culture wars alone might eclipse it, so rabidly are we in their grips.

But what if we had direct contact? With actual alien beings from an exoplanet who've traveled light years to seek us out? Who have answers to every question we've ever asked?

The result would unquestionably change the course of mankind. But would it change us?

I want to believe.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Aliens & UFOs explained by astrophysicist
Youtube 69qYusZyLrs
Your evidence is poor. I saw it is not sufficient proof for any other claim less controversial than aliens.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Any kid with consumer priced video editing software can produce an alien or the Loch Ness Monster or Kurt Cobain and no one would know the difference. So just drop it until they actually invade.


There are plenty of eyewitness accounts from Navy pilots who really are pretty experienced with seeing things in the sky. Do I think they are aliens? Probably not, but it's not just video editing tricks these people are reporting.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Confabulat: Mugato: Any kid with consumer priced video editing software can produce an alien or the Loch Ness Monster or Kurt Cobain and no one would know the difference. So just drop it until they actually invade.

There are plenty of eyewitness accounts from Navy pilots who really are pretty experienced with seeing things in the sky. Do I think they are aliens? Probably not, but it's not just video editing tricks these people are reporting.


You know I don't really get the "pilots are impeccable eyewitnesses and pillars of intellect" fellatio. I work on a military base. I've Met many an Airforce and Navy pilot. None of them I would classify as geniuses. Most of them were young, not idiots for sure but not someone I would believe an eyewitness account over logic. Also I know 3 commercial pilots. 2 of them are trump sucking idiots who legit believe that the pyramids are grain silos. and the other was drunk from 16 to 40. The entire time. He's a good guy and fun to be around but I would not trust him to tell the difference between an aircraft or some swamp gas reflecting the light from Venus.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've mastered technology to traverse the mind-boggling distances of space but remain endlessly inquisitive about the secrets held deep within the human rectum.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I tend to opt for the least amount of tinfoil, in my day-to-day.

The idea that these are edited videos, and this is some kind of elaborate hoax requires more tinfoil than the idea that there's some weird stuff in the sky that we don't understand (which is all this report seems to be saying, though I think we went over by about 8 pages).

I'm good with what they're saying, it's believable.

"Dunno what those are, but they're scary because they might cause air traffic problems, or be threatening in some other way", which lol yeah, they're kinda fast, and stuff.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They've mastered technology to traverse the mind-boggling distances of space but remain endlessly inquisitive about the secrets held deep within the human rectum.


Aren't we all?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gotta be the Chinese right?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many were street lamps?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives a shiat
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether we know what they are or not, what have they done?
Never impacted anything or done anything, except just fly around.
So who cares?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image image 425x261]

Obligatory.


I see it's been updated. It used to be faxed around.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confirmed

UFOs (Unidentified Flying Object)s

Did words ever mean things, or have I just been too wrapped up in myself to notice?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFIA's are REAL!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the lights for?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to be satisfied until I see an actual BLUE copy of the Project Blue Book. That is flagrant false advertising....
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: It's gotta be the Chinese right?


Zantis.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has to be life somewhere else in the universe. Probably even just our galaxy. Just given the incomprehensible size of it, there has to be. You will never convince me otherwise. I dont think theyre some super advanced race necessarily. Likely they are just other "people" like us...asking the same questions about the nature of their realities.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, called it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't rule out dragons, witches, Iron Man or flying ghosts, right?

Simpletons want to believe.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: There has to be life somewhere else in the universe. Probably even just our galaxy. Just given the incomprehensible size of it, there has to be. You will never convince me otherwise. I dont think theyre some super advanced race necessarily. Likely they are just other "people" like us...asking the same questions about the nature of their realities.


Alien moss clinging to the sides of aloen rock formations are life.

Generally when the hoi polloi start braying on about 'alien life' they mean the exciting space faring type, not space lichen.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd have to have an IQ of vinegar if you thought that proof of aliens was going to be released today.
Yes, "life" most likely exists elsewhere in the universe.
No, it hasn't been trolling us flying around and zipping away.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the objects had been identified, they wouldn't be UFOs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: FFS, there are no aliens. I mean given the the size and age of this galaxy alone of course there are other beings out there but they haven't been here, unless they have cloaking technology that we wouldn't be able to detect anyway. several hundreds times faster than light travel that breaks all we know about physics.


There fixed it for ya. If FTL is impossible, its not aliens and never will be aliens.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: There has to be life somewhere else in the universe. Probably even just our galaxy. Just given the incomprehensible size of it, there has to be. You will never convince me otherwise. I dont think theyre some super advanced race necessarily. Likely they are just other "people" like us...asking the same questions about the nature of their realities.


I didn't phrase that very well. I meant living beings that have sentience and the capacity to reason. Not that they necessarily look or evolve like us.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Any kid with consumer priced video editing software can produce an alien or the Loch Ness Monster or Kurt Cobain and no one would know the difference.


Wrong. So very wrong.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Confabulat: Mugato: Any kid with consumer priced video editing software can produce an alien or the Loch Ness Monster or Kurt Cobain and no one would know the difference. So just drop it until they actually invade.

There are plenty of eyewitness accounts from Navy pilots who really are pretty experienced with seeing things in the sky. Do I think they are aliens? Probably not, but it's not just video editing tricks these people are reporting.

You know I don't really get the "pilots are impeccable eyewitnesses and pillars of intellect" fellatio. I work on a military base. I've Met many an Airforce and Navy pilot. None of them I would classify as geniuses. Most of them were young, not idiots for sure but not someone I would believe an eyewitness account over logic. Also I know 3 commercial pilots. 2 of them are trump sucking idiots who legit believe that the pyramids are grain silos. and the other was drunk from 16 to 40. The entire time. He's a good guy and fun to be around but I would not trust him to tell the difference between an aircraft or some swamp gas reflecting the light from Venus.


Their whole job kind of involves identifying flying objects in the sky, though. They get a lot of training at identifying different types of known objects and figuring out of they are friend or foe, and a lot of flight time putting it to practical use.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Mugato: FFS, there are no aliens. I mean given the the size and age of this galaxy alone of course there are other beings out there but they haven't been here, unless they have cloaking technology that we wouldn't be able to detect anyway. several hundreds times faster than light travel that breaks all we know about physics.

There fixed it for ya. If FTL is impossible, its not aliens and never will be aliens.


What about alien robots or cyborgs that have lifespans of millennia?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Mr. Coffee Nerves: They've mastered technology to traverse the mind-boggling distances of space but remain endlessly inquisitive about the secrets held deep within the human rectum.

Aren't we all?


You just have to know who to ask.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting it to be light on details and was not disappoint. Still, some interesting stuff mostly in just what they're admitting they've ruled out.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Mugato: Any kid with consumer priced video editing software can produce an alien or the Loch Ness Monster or Kurt Cobain and no one would know the difference. So just drop it until they actually invade.

There are plenty of eyewitness accounts from Navy pilots who really are pretty experienced with seeing things in the sky. Do I think they are aliens? Probably not, but it's not just video editing tricks these people are reporting.


Former Navy SWO, so I spent a lot of time at sea and talking with Pilots, as well as a LOT of familiarity with the radars and other sensors onboard Navy assets.

I've yet to see an account that had much more than "shiat was weird" and for detecting shiat SPY beats the shiat out of anything on a plane, and I've seen weird info displayed in combat there too.  The idea of it being extraterrestrial never entered my mind, more just a bizarre reading or something we didn't have info on.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's  quite possible that intelligent  life had formed on earth before humans. A sub light speed orbit of about 10k years. No need for travel between st
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly what we predicted it would be.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Er, between stars
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Confabulat: Mugato: Any kid with consumer priced video editing software can produce an alien or the Loch Ness Monster or Kurt Cobain and no one would know the difference. So just drop it until they actually invade.

There are plenty of eyewitness accounts from Navy pilots who really are pretty experienced with seeing things in the sky. Do I think they are aliens? Probably not, but it's not just video editing tricks these people are reporting.

You know I don't really get the "pilots are impeccable eyewitnesses and pillars of intellect" fellatio. I work on a military base. I've Met many an Airforce and Navy pilot. None of them I would classify as geniuses. Most of them were young, not idiots for sure but not someone I would believe an eyewitness account over logic. Also I know 3 commercial pilots. 2 of them are trump sucking idiots who legit believe that the pyramids are grain silos. and the other was drunk from 16 to 40. The entire time. He's a good guy and fun to be around but I would not trust him to tell the difference between an aircraft or some swamp gas reflecting the light from Venus.


Especially  since they get amphetamines regularly when flying.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Mugato: Any kid with consumer priced video editing software can produce an alien or the Loch Ness Monster or Kurt Cobain and no one would know the difference.

Wrong. So very wrong.


Damn straight.  I can always tell from some of the pixels and having seen quite a few shops in my time.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: You will never convince me otherwise.


Yes, yes, exactly, but also

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


They're just coming to watch farking air force planes take off? That's it? No world domination? No cancer cures? No lightsabers? fark em!
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are physically real, the propulsion described would seem to be reactionless, something wished for but not realized here.  My bet would be a Von Neumann machine. Hypothesized by smart guy John Von Neumann, it's a device that can use found materials to make copies of itself, and head off for distant planets where it would repeat the process and phone home what it finds.  Even traveling a small fraction of light speed, the exponential nature of the reproduction would yield a significant fraction of galactic systems explored in a relatively short amount of time, as in a few hundred thousand years.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fermi paradox is great at explaining why we haven't encountered beings from other parts of this galaxy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: lolmao500: Mugato: FFS, there are no aliens. I mean given the the size and age of this galaxy alone of course there are other beings out there but they haven't been here, unless they have cloaking technology that we wouldn't be able to detect anyway. several hundreds times faster than light travel that breaks all we know about physics.

There fixed it for ya. If FTL is impossible, its not aliens and never will be aliens.

What about alien robots or cyborgs that have lifespans of millennia?


True. IMO thats the only legit way a civilisation could spread in the galaxy. A mix between organic and machine or even 100% machine. Or if you could upload your mind to a robot or it was a race of robots, couldnt you upload the minds of trillions of people into a ship and send that ship somewhere it could stay safe until the end of the universe or at least for a couple trillions years?? Or hell, send it near a galaxy black hole where time slows down so you can live even longer?

If you could upload your mind into a computer and create unlimited worlds and universes to begin with and live in em, why in the hell would you spend ressources to leave your solar system in the real world anyway? I mean, your star might blow up in a couple billion years but thats a hell of a long time no living being can truly understand... especially if the simulation you created can go at 10, 100, a million times faster than real life?

Why not create a perfect atom-for-atom simulation of this universe... but where speed of light isnt a barrier? You would need a matrioshka brain for that but its doable.

Anywaysssssssss
 
