 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(41 Action News)   Water Fest canceled after water attends   (kshb.com) divider line
7
    More: Ironic, Kansas, Missouri, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Excelsior Springs, Action News, Portions of Excelsior Springs, ORIGINAL STORY, Water Fest  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well?
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flood Fest sounds cooler. I would totally attend Flood Fest.
 
mekkab
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You tempt fate, you get what you get!

/*goes back to planning fire fest*
//not fyre fest
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey Alanis, see this? This is ACTUAL iron..what's that?

*aide whispers in ear*

I've just been told she already knew. Carry on, everyone.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Almost as ironic as the time that the Hell or High Water whitewater race was cancelled because of high water.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You'd think they would go with the flow.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I live in California. That's our friggen' water, it's falling in the wrong damn place. Climate change did that. Make those coal rolling assholes carry it back out here where it belongs.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.