edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jerks
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instagram hipsters or some sort of weird Christian thing I don't understand?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the 2,734th time, stop stacking rocks in parks you farking jackasses.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes do vex me
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: For the 2,734th time, stop stacking rocks in parks you farking jackasses.


But I need to take a selfie to show everyone at Coachella how awesome I am.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if they leave the rocks that these assholes stacked; they will be studied in around five hundred years.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: For the 2,734th time, stop stacking rocks in parks you farking jackasses.


Stop Stacking Rocks is the name of my Talking Heads a cappella group.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Instagram hipsters or some sort of weird Christian thing I don't understand?


Most of the cairns I'm familiar with are either memorials or directional signs. But that is here in the Southeast. I'm not sure of the significance out west.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bomb them back into the Stone Age," ex-Air Force general Curtis LeMay

/an exact quote
//not the exact meaning.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: fnordfocus: Instagram hipsters or some sort of weird Christian thing I don't understand?

Most of the cairns I'm familiar with are either memorials or directional signs. But that is here in the Southeast. I'm not sure of the significance out west.


Out west, it's drunk rednecks wanting to break shiat and instagram dumbasses wanting to be "creative".
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For gods sake fully fund and national Park service along with every other federal department that has been decimated since Reagan. Let's clean this rethug  mess up!
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't cairn, do U?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The press release adds that monument work crews are carefully dismantling the rock cairns and are placing the rocks at their origin points based on evidence and onsite soil disturbance. NPS says that full restoration is not possible as the exact location of the moved rocks is not known.

So please turn in your videos... for science.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What?
The fact that they don't have a before picture tells me that this is a little hyperbolic.
If you actually cared about the existing previous placements of the rocks you would have documented their placement the fact that you don't have it before picture tells me you didn't document a farking thing and you're being a hyperbolic piece of shiat
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Out West, you can deter people from making these just by pointing out wolves and coyotes would enjoy urinating on them.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Relevant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That is so weird...


FTFA:They range in size from small two to three cairns to large stacks that are several feet high and are made up of dozens of rocks.'

*hides my 17' cairn*

"yeah so this weather, right?"
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What?
The fact that they don't have a before picture tells me that this is a little hyperbolic.
If you actually cared about the existing previous placements of the rocks you would have documented their placement the fact that you don't have it before picture tells me you didn't document a farking thing and you're being a hyperbolic piece of shiat


What a terrible argument.  The law is on the books, that alone is sufficient "evidence" that it matters.  The law is the literal statement that it matters.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Relevant:

[Fark user image 422x750]


Indeed. I absolutely want to see that mound.
 
minorshan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Another Government Employee: fnordfocus: Instagram hipsters or some sort of weird Christian thing I don't understand?

Most of the cairns I'm familiar with are either memorials or directional signs. But that is here in the Southeast. I'm not sure of the significance out west.

Out west, it's drunk rednecks wanting to break shiat and instagram dumbasses wanting to be "creative".


My understanding is that they're directional in Colorado,at least.

I've seen random stone artwork in the Sonoran desert. Some are obviously new, sometimes copying genuine native art. The farther out you go, into less touristy hikes, the more you'll find genuine navigational stacks and more likely genuine ancient art.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can put the rocks back, but who's going to retrain the lizards?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

minorshan: NM Volunteer: Another Government Employee: fnordfocus: Instagram hipsters or some sort of weird Christian thing I don't understand?

Most of the cairns I'm familiar with are either memorials or directional signs. But that is here in the Southeast. I'm not sure of the significance out west.

Out west, it's drunk rednecks wanting to break shiat and instagram dumbasses wanting to be "creative".

My understanding is that they're directional in Colorado,at least.

I've seen random stone artwork in the Sonoran desert. Some are obviously new, sometimes copying genuine native art. The farther out you go, into less touristy hikes, the more you'll find genuine navigational stacks and more likely genuine ancient art.


LOL

So now "mounds of rocks" are either garbage or poignant, depending on how "far out you go".

/It's different when *we* do it.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mekkab: That is so weird...


FTFA:They range in size from small two to three cairns to large stacks that are several feet high and are made up of dozens of rocks.'

*hides my 17' cairn*

"yeah so this weather, right?"


An 8 cairn
lochrincairn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: waxbeans: What?
The fact that they don't have a before picture tells me that this is a little hyperbolic.
If you actually cared about the existing previous placements of the rocks you would have documented their placement the fact that you don't have it before picture tells me you didn't document a farking thing and you're being a hyperbolic piece of shiat

What a terrible argument.  The law is on the books, that alone is sufficient "evidence" that it matters.  The law is the literal statement that it matters.


Could they actually prove that in a court of law and get a conviction?
Because it doesn't sound like they've documented the original condition of the rocks.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: For the 2,734th time, stop stacking rocks in parks you farking jackasses.


I sure do hope it's not some sort of ritual by a group of indigenous people whose ancestors stole the land from another group before them.

Oh and...
Monty Python Royal Society For Putting Things On Top of Other Things
Youtube LFrdqQZ8FFc
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: waxbeans: What?
The fact that they don't have a before picture tells me that this is a little hyperbolic.
If you actually cared about the existing previous placements of the rocks you would have documented their placement the fact that you don't have it before picture tells me you didn't document a farking thing and you're being a hyperbolic piece of shiat

What a terrible argument.  The law is on the books, that alone is sufficient "evidence" that it matters.  The law is the literal statement that it matters.


No it isn't.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

minorshan: NM Volunteer: Another Government Employee: fnordfocus: Instagram hipsters or some sort of weird Christian thing I don't understand?

Most of the cairns I'm familiar with are either memorials or directional signs. But that is here in the Southeast. I'm not sure of the significance out west.

Out west, it's drunk rednecks wanting to break shiat and instagram dumbasses wanting to be "creative".

My understanding is that they're directional in Colorado,at least.

I've seen random stone artwork in the Sonoran desert. Some are obviously new, sometimes copying genuine native art. The farther out you go, into less touristy hikes, the more you'll find genuine navigational stacks and more likely genuine ancient art.


If there is one thing I hate about art is non genuine art. These things don't look anything like a Thomas Kincade. Round up these art criminals so they may be judged.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: minorshan: NM Volunteer: Another Government Employee: fnordfocus: Instagram hipsters or some sort of weird Christian thing I don't understand?

Most of the cairns I'm familiar with are either memorials or directional signs. But that is here in the Southeast. I'm not sure of the significance out west.

Out west, it's drunk rednecks wanting to break shiat and instagram dumbasses wanting to be "creative".

My understanding is that they're directional in Colorado,at least.

I've seen random stone artwork in the Sonoran desert. Some are obviously new, sometimes copying genuine native art. The farther out you go, into less touristy hikes, the more you'll find genuine navigational stacks and more likely genuine ancient art.

LOL

So now "mounds of rocks" are either garbage or poignant, depending on how "far out you go".

/It's different when *we* do it.


Are the correct feelings being felt by the feeling feelers is what is important. If you don't know who they are... They will tell you.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Relevant:

[Fark user image 422x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
