 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Is your wardrobe full of cheugy crap? Here's how to fix it, you fool   (sfgate.com) divider line
49
    More: Interesting, Paris, LVMH, Louis Vuitton Belts, color pop, adult human accessories, good Louis Vuitton bag, Urban dictionary, cheugiest things  
•       •       •

872 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 5:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"cheugy"? A word made up by one person on TikTok  it's essentially the opposite of trendy, not necessarily uncool, but just a bit outdated. Another trying to make fetch happen
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this what the kids call Fast Fashion?  I am into Slow Fashion.  I wear clothes for 10+ years until they have holes in them.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Is this what the kids call Fast Fashion?  I am into Slow Fashion.  I wear clothes for 10+ years until they have holes in them.


I have shirts older than these kids.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are we just making up nonsense words now, subby?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was attracted to the gaudiest, shiniest, most Instagram influencer-approved clothing and accessories.
Welp, that tells me nothing you have to say will be of interest or importance
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cromulent
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is basically "avoid extremely unflattering fashion trends," but good to know the things I've already avoided as shiatty looking are considered "cheugy," so I'm good.

BTW, Kim Kardashian did not pull off bicycle shorts. At all.

But whatever, everybody has an off day every now and then. Or every other day. Whatever. It's fashion, so it doesn't really matter.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The good news is that I doubt very many farkers own these items.

We dodged a bullet on this one, fellas
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bondith: The Googles Do Nothing: Is this what the kids call Fast Fashion?  I am into Slow Fashion.  I wear clothes for 10+ years until they have holes in them.

I have shirts older than these kids


I have undies older that those kids, with their hair and their clothes and their crazy lingo. Get the fark off my lawn!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You can pry my dad socks and sandals off my cold dead feet.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This thread is getting too spicy for the pepper
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: "cheugy"? A word made up by one person on TikTok  it's essentially the opposite of trendy, not necessarily uncool, but just a bit outdated. Another trying to make fetch happen


Hey, I'm sure "cheugy" is all "on fleek" or something. (Do these gals seem more brain-damaged or just high to you?)
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm almost 50. If you think I give a shiat my wardrobe entirely full of jeans, tshirts, and hoodies is out of fashion I have a car with a manual transmission to sell you.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: This thread is getting too spicy for the pepper


I'll take that sandwich in my study, Francine.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some people need to worry less about what others wear and everyone should wear what they want and (for the most part*) not care what others think. 

* Obviously there are some situations that dictate what you wear, such as job interviews and designated dress codes, but I am not talking about those situations.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a 20-year-old daughter who I think is with it -- plugged into social media, if nothing else -- and she had never heard the term "cheugy" until I introduced her to it when she came home from college about a month ago. We're having trouble piecing together exactly what it means.

She owns a Gucci belt with interlocking G's (Christmas gift from a family friend who works for Gucci and certainly got a nice deal on it). When she saw the list that included Gucci belt with big interlocking G's, she said "Ha! Mine only has medium-sized interlocking G's."

But she acknowledges that, on balance, she's probably kind of cheugy.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: You can pry my dad socks and sandals off my cold dead feet.


As long as you cut the yellow talons off your hoof, I think I could do it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Urban dictionary defines "cheugy" as "The opposite of trendy. Stylish in middle school and high school but no longer in style. Used when someone still follows these out of date trends."

Why not just say 'out of style?'
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Is this what the kids call Fast Fashion?  I am into Slow Fashion.  I wear clothes for 10+ years until they have holes in them.


That's when you move them into your punk collection and get another 10 years out of them.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toraque: Urban dictionary defines "cheugy" as "The opposite of trendy. Stylish in middle school and high school but no longer in style. Used when someone still follows these out of date trends."

Why not just say 'out of style?'


Because ugly is a shorter word. Even dated.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I was attracted to the gaudiest, shiniest, most Instagram influencer-approved clothing and accessories.
Welp, that tells me nothing you have to say will be of interest or importance


Same here. Tik tok is cancer
 
vrax
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'cheugy'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Although I have no complaints about fashion, fashion is why I can wear my jeans into the ground til the knees blow out (I often sit cross legged) then iron them and sell them as ripped jeans and idiots buy them.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wardrobe by Ocean Pacific, Dockers, and Timberland.

Does that make me cheugy?
 
Iggie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wish that people would just wake up and realize that the fashion industry is just another cog in the capitalist machine, meant to keep us blowing our disposable income on purses and clothes and shoes and makeup instead of saving or investing it.  Why save up money for a down payment on a house, when you could just keep updating your wardrobe with each new season?  Also, who cares if the designer clothes that the average person is able to afford are already out of fashion by a couple of years to the truly rich?  It's just another way for those assholes to identify who has real wealth and who doesn't.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If "cheugy" were the most embarrassing word late Millenials/Gen Z had created, it wouldn't be so bad.  Their slang, forever archived in their social media history, is going to be like my 70s parents' Polaroids.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
yeah, like people in Frisco are gonna tell me what's cool


/ Ferlinghetti's dead, you boys.  He was the last one
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cheguy - adj - not adhering to this weeks fashion trend.
Coined by a 12 year old dipshiat
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: eurotrader: "cheugy"? A word made up by one person on TikTok  it's essentially the opposite of trendy, not necessarily uncool, but just a bit outdated. Another trying to make fetch happen

Hey, I'm sure "cheugy" is all "on fleek" or something. (Do these gals seem more brain-damaged or just high to you?)


Nah, it's a bunch of banana oil.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trade your old cheesy labels for NEW cheesy labels!

That was an ad.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Ker_Thwap: You can pry my dad socks and sandals off my cold dead feet.

As long as you cut the yellow talons off your hoof, I think I could do it.


Someone got one the bus the other day wearing sandals the showcased a full set of the grossest yellowed toenails I have ever seen. The big toe had a quarter inch thick monstrosity that actually made me gag.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It should have a small "D" and no eyeore
 
Brainsick
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Although I have no complaints about fashion, fashion is why I can wear my jeans into the ground til the knees blow out (I often sit cross legged) then iron them and sell them as ripped jeans and idiots buy them.


But...they are ripped jeans (and ironed), right? What makes someone an idiot for buying them from you, the idea anyone would pay for pre-ripped jeans?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's why I shop at consignment stores in posh neighborhoods. Barely worn clothes that actually last because they're quality.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subs and article author, if cheugy has made it to SFGate for an article, the kids have already moved on. Also dafuq is this author smoking. 540 for a belt get bent. My whole wardrobe is probably "cheugy," who gives a shiat. This is Fark not some GQ message board if that's even a thing. I guess it would be a GQ twitter thread or Instagram post or something. I dunno. Hey did I ever tell you kids the story of when grandpa caught a 20 pound trout up at the lake? What was I talking about again?
 
vrax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: yeah, like people in Frisco are gonna tell me what's cool


/ Ferlinghetti's dead, you boys.  He was the last one



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: are we just making up nonsense words now, subby?


Hey, that's not fair! Cheugy is a perfectly cromulent language-part. What a way to be a syoygl about the whole vognowl......
 
Bindyree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a transplant to SF that's just barely taken, I'll wear Crocs if I don't want my dodgy knees to betray me when I use the stairs or have to ford a hill

But first I'll check that pesky It's Your Turn To Decorate The World Today app and make sure I'm not on the schedule
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: toraque: Urban dictionary defines "cheugy" as "The opposite of trendy. Stylish in middle school and high school but no longer in style. Used when someone still follows these out of date trends."

Why not just say 'out of style?'

Because ugly is a shorter word. Even dated.


BUT MY JNCO'S STILL FIT!

*shoe comes off in ankle cuff again*
 
bisi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: This is basically "avoid extremely unflattering fashion trends," but good to know the things I've already avoided as shiatty looking are considered "cheugy," so I'm good.


You can rest assured, your cargo jorts and duct taped shoes are as fashionable as ever.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is a middle ground where you don't necessarily have to follow the latest trend and yet also not look like a middle-aged IT worker and/or cat lady that posts on Fark all day.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
... aaaand this is why I stay off the main.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Is this what the kids call Fast Fashion?  I am into Slow Fashion.  I wear clothes for 10+ years until they have holes in them.


Good luck finding clothes these days that will last that long unless you spend ridiculous money.

There's cheap clothes that don't last long.

There's expensive clothes that don't last long.

And then there are purpose-built clothes that last a long time but are expensive as fark.

I love me some nice clothes that will last a long time, I just can't bring myself to spend 150+$ on a pair of jeans.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
better yet, define yourself and tell everyone else to go suck it if they try to label you.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PvtStash: better yet, define yourself and tell everyone else to go suck it if they try to label you.


This.

I cut quite the swath being so very sharp in my college tee and nike shorts.

/  cheugtastic
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$400+ for a scarf?

Pass.
 
camarugala
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The author sounds insufferable.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DecemberNitro: $400+ for a scarf?

Pass.


You must not make Debra Birx money.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.