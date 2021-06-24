 Skip to content
(CNBC)   If you're thinking of taking your unvaccinated kids on a cruise, you might want to think again   (cnbc.com) divider line
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were floating petri dishes before Covid-19, I don't think anything has changed.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Adventure" is on the ship's name.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't, but thanks for the reminder of why I wasn't.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what I'm hearing is: now is the perfect time to take a cruise!

/Kids ruin everything
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you're just taking yourself, it's all good!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> "The guests and those traveling with them disembarked in The Bahamas and are on their way home to Florida."

Lemme guess: They're going to take a common-carrier flight back to Florida while they're still contagious, with total disregard for everyone else on the plane.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: They were floating petri dishes before Covid-19, I don't think anything has changed.


Sounds like an excellent way to train up their immune systems!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you want to leave them as orphans Subby? You heartless bastard.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be an imbecile to go on a cruise at this point.

//go to Vegas if you want nearly 24/7 eat, drink, gamble
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

Sure, why not? Just have grandpa drop the kids off at the pool.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: > "The guests and those traveling with them disembarked in The Bahamas and are on their way home to Florida."

Lemme guess: They're going to take a common-carrier flight back to Florida while they're still contagious, with total disregard for everyone else on the plane.


It's the (farking idiot shiatweasel fark you I just care about myself inbred idiot antivaxxer ignorant Facebook cruiser Qanon selfish asshole) way.

Ugh.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Get a massive insurance policy on them and send them on the cruise by themselves
2. Collect
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Movie idea. People go on a cruise for vacation.  Partway through the cruise, all the adults are infected with a disease and quickly die.  The children must band together to survive.  It'll be a Netflix original.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x500]
Sure, why not? Just have grandpa drop the kids off at the pool.


If that's who I think it is you are going to the special hell.

/ and I'll be in the seat next to you for laughing at it
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sort of idiot would go on a petri dish cruise right now?   Yes, I know, a trump worshiping idiot.  In that case, I guess I have no problem if any of that filth dies, so go ahead.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jerryskid: What sort of idiot would go on a petri dish cruise right now?   Yes, I know, a trump worshiping idiot.  In that case, I guess I have no problem if any of that filth dies, so go ahead.


The funny thing is that you genuinely believe that you're a "good person".
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bUt tHe sHiP iS oUtSiDe
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If the report out of Israel is right, that half of new Delta variant infections are in fully vaccinated adults, then we really need to clamp down on these types of mass gatherings again.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Reverend J: They were floating petri dishes before Covid-19, I don't think anything has changed.


Cruise ships have always been floating petri dishes.
Kids have always been petri dishes in motion...

...getting their oily muddy greasy handprints on every surface before anyone even thinks of asking...
What is that smell?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Reverend J: They were floating petri dishes before Covid-19, I don't think anything has changed.

Cruise ships have always been floating petri dishes.
Kids have always been petri dishes in motion...

...getting their oily muddy greasy handprints on every surface before anyone even thinks of asking...
What is that smell?


🎵Ooooooh that smell.
Can't you smell that smell.
Ooooooh that smell.
The smell of death surrounds you.🎵
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Reverend J: They were floating petri dishes before Covid-19, I don't think anything has changed.


And nobody wants kids on them regardless.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Ganon D. Mire: Reverend J: They were floating petri dishes before Covid-19, I don't think anything has changed.

Cruise ships have always been floating petri dishes.
Kids have always been petri dishes in motion...

...getting their oily muddy greasy handprints on every surface before anyone even thinks of asking...
What is that smell?

🎵Ooooooh that smell.
Can't you smell that smell.
Ooooooh that smell.
The smell of death surrounds you.🎵


Everybody put your lighters in the air!

Stop chanting, we already played Freebird twice tonight.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just take an orgy cruise or something, no children allowed.

/unless its a gop donors cruise
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And Disney is probably already trying to find a way around this. No kids on those cruises=no families onboard.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unvaccinated

Kids

Cruise

Oh, just please shoot me instead.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Movie idea. People go on a cruise for vacation.  Partway through the cruise, all the adults are infected with a disease and quickly die.  The children must band together to survive.  It'll be a Netflix original.


So, Lord Of The Flies with slightly-rancid shrimp cocktails and bland potato salad.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
waiting to read about the cruise that has the coronavirus and the norovirus.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the kind of people who are going on cruises right now won't even notice if a few of their quiverful of kids don't come back with them.
 
