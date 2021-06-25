 Skip to content
 
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd
306
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not as long as he truly deserves, but a lot longer than anyone thought prior to trial.
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they threw the book at him as far as I'm concerned.  I'm legitimately surprised.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeeessss!!!
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird did he have weed on him when he was arrested??
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been 22 years, 9.5 minutes.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A start.

Lots of bad apples remain to be disposed of.
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the Feds need to prosecute him for civil rights violations.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22 years is a long time.

For reference, 22 years ago, we still hadn't heard of 9/11, and Rudy Giuliani was just another mayor.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That puts him getting out in his late 60s, assuming he doesn't get shanked while inside
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appeal?
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry, wingnuts! Cry!
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you can basically kill a guy slowly, instilling terror, in broad daylight, and in front of children and get a bit over half the maximum sentence for that crime...if you're a cop.

What a country!
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he found out.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll do.

He'll almost certainly spend it in PC, otherwise he's not lasting more than a day or two in genpop
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pleasant surprise. Was expecting less than 12.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to see a photo or video of his reaction and this was the first result that came back. I approve.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I don't think we'll ever see him again. Good.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm generally of the opinion that the criminal justice system needs a serious course correction when it comes to sentencing, particularly when it comes to drug cases and non-violent offenses.

That said, fark this guy.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet that farking prick isn't smirking now.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: 22 years is a long time.

For reference, 22 years ago, we still hadn't heard of 9/11, and Rudy Giuliani was just another mayor.


He was allowed to practice law in New York, too.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be out in his 60's.  But there may be more.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: 22 years is a long time.

For reference, 22 years ago, we still hadn't heard of 9/11, and Rudy Giuliani was just another mayor.


Also, all the Boston sports teams still sucked. All of them.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little better than I was expecting. What's the minimum to serve?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the penalty on the books for a first offender would be less, but factoring in the extenuating circumstances, and especially considering that he killed a guy while being a cop and on video right in front of a crowd for no reason, that seems about right.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should probably credit the source: https://twitter.com/10TampaBa​y/status/​1408514492875653140?s=20
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a decent stretch. It's moot, though. He'll be dead within a year.

Oh no!


Anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it be enough to keep the peace?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthroptimist57: So, you can basically kill a guy slowly, instilling terror, in broad daylight, and in front of children and get a bit over half the maximum sentence for that crime...if you're a cop.

What a country!


Half of 25 is 22? You do weird math.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I wanted to see a photo or video of his reaction and this was the first result that came back. I approve.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x385]


He is still trying to figure out why all this is happening, he still does not think he did anything wrong.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Wow, they threw the book at him as far as I'm concerned.  I'm legitimately surprised.


Same.

Was bracing myself for probation.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
LadySusan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Good. Say his name, George Floyd.

And Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, and too many farking more.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems good. Like many people I had experienced the old "Judge Stone" sentence with him out on probation in a couple of years.

On to the next murdering pig.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless Chauvin is jailed in a Whites Only cell block, I can't imagine he'll have a "productive rehabilitation."
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: 22 years is a long time.

For reference, 22 years ago, we still hadn't heard of 9/11, and Rudy Giuliani was just another mayor.


Afghanistan was just a place where dumb countries wasted money and got their soldiers killed.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be life, but 22 1/2 years is acceptable.

Chances are, he'll be there for life anyways. Unless he's in PC the whole time.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked, SHOCKED.


/Yes, that shocked.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I wanted to see a photo or video of his reaction and this was the first result that came back. I approve.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x385]


That's not his reaction.  That's when he was given the opportunity to make a statement (pre-sentencing) and spoke a few words.  He was seated, mask-on for the sentence reading.
 
Screw_this_life [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than the wrist slap I anticipated, but yeah, this POS deserved the full 40 year max.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good start.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, my phone asplode with alerts
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scruffynerf: Now the Feds need to prosecute him for civil rights violations.


They are.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My son is a good man"
-killer's mom

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
