 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Face it boys, you're never going to impress the girls if a trash bin gets the best of you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

718 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 4:46 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did stuff that stupid when I was young. But there were no girls around...
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NOW you tell me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Congratulations, you lost a fight with an inanimate object.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I always made sure there were girls looking when I did or said something atrociously stupid.

Even now. There is a woman reading this text thinking to herself "welp he's never getting laid."
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Joke's on you. I'm only out to impress other boys. And they *love* my dumbass antics!

/hold my beer
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Then they went on to make some of the worst porn ever.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB: I've seen a super drunk guy in a grocery store start falling down, grab the top side of his cart trying to stay up, and pull it on top of himself. Then he was pinned on the floor against the shelving with his cart and various food items on top of him. It was one of the saddest and funniest things I've ever witnessed.
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When asked by their Wives what happened at the office today, before they could answer the question the Wives already knew they had a Fake gun fight so the Wives told them that no Lovin till they brought in a Score of 100% up from 75% last year.......
Pew, pew, pew
That's one way to impress your Lady......!!!!@
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This being the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of trash bins, impressing people and girls.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boy I wish it was a trashbin that got the best of me, but alas, it was septic tank.  It really did impress the ladies either.  Well, it didn't impress them in a positive way, I guess, but it did impress them
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love the bouquet one of the dipshiats liberated from someone's flower pot
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did the second kid say, "Here, hold my beer" or "Here, hold my vodka"?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.