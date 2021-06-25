 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Israel 10 days ago- No masks needed indoors. Israel today- Get the masks back on thanks to the delta variant   (aljazeera.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Israel, head of Israel, Israeli health ministry, Gaza Strip, Palestinian National Authority, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, West Bank, new infections  
•       •       •

487 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 4:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might want to finish vaccinating the rest of your population while you're at it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is up with that picture? Is that a kid giving doses?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh great its time for farks daily anti semite thread
 
trialpha
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost as if you need something like 75-80% of your populace fully vaccinated before the virus isn't a problem anymore.
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just a data point, not knocking Pfizer's vaccine because it's the one (two) I had.

But Israel was mostly Pfizer and half of their Delta infections are vaccinated people. Granted, their illness is less-severe or asymptomatic, but it might be time to dust off the masks you put away a few days ago.
 
tuxq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...or don't, and just infect tf out of the unvaccinated population. You know, wherever your head is at right now.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Israel is about two or three weeks ahead of us. At least vaccinated people don't seem to wind up in the hospital or dead, as often as vaccinated people do.
 
special20
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: oh great its time for farks daily anti semite thread


Do jew really think that?
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a meeting today with a stranger. No masks. Four hours. Room without ventilation. Shook hands at the end. I'm fully vaccinated.

Will I be okay?
 
special20
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I had a meeting today with a stranger. No masks. Four hours. Room without ventilation. Shook hands at the end. I'm fully vaccinated.

Will I be okay?


If her pimp didn't already give you a beat down and take your watch and wallet, yes, you're fine.
 
kabloink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: oh great its time for farks daily anti semite thread


Your the only one suggesting covid-19 has a religion.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: You might want to finish vaccinating the rest of your population while you're at it.
[Fark user image 850x600]
[Fark user image 850x600]


Yeah, that's very disturbing the number of people reluctant in getting vaccinated. WTH is their problem.  Anyone not vaccinated will eventually get covid. It's only a matter of time. It's more contagious than the flu. Do you know anybody that never had the flu? Why would anyone ever put their life at risk when this disease is so preventable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought Israel had really high vaccination rates? If so, we're FARKED in the land of free - home of the dumb!
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: You might want to finish vaccinating the rest of your population while you're at it.
[Fark user image image 850x600]
[Fark user image image 850x600]


Because of a fairly low average age that's misleading. They're at something like 80 or 90 percent of their over eighteen population.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I had a meeting today with a stranger. No masks. Four hours. Room without ventilation. Shook hands at the end. I'm fully vaccinated.

Will I be okay?


You're probably protected from severe disease.

My advice is to treat vaccination like having an airbag in your car. It will probably save your life but you shouldn't rely on it exclusively. Wear a seatbelt in the car, and wear a mask (+ distancing etc.) as long as there's ongoing community transmission of the virus in your area.
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Me I'm so sick & tired of people of the World so much in a Rush to get back to life they once knew........

I wish folkz would get it through their Thick Skulls you just can't RUSH a Pandemic, it's a slow 2 year process so's ya just gotta wait it out!
So unless you are willing to take the Risk to try to get back to what you think was your life so be it but don't expect any sympathy from others that waited the full 2 years out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought Israel had really high vaccination rates? If so, we're FARKED in the land of free - home of the dumb!


Not necessarily. Israel had one covid death yesterday and zero the day before. It's not much of a problem for them right now. Time will tell.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought Israel had really high vaccination rates? If so, we're FARKED in the land of free - home of the dumb!


Yes. And yes.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just got my first dose today, the pfizer one, my second is in two months. I could have gotten it earlier but I'm a chronic procrastinator and did not want to go in a crowded place using public transport while daily cases were still high, I only go out 2 or 3 times a week to the corner store, do everything else online. My father who got his second dose over a month ago gave me a lift. I might have gone earlier if the vaccination centre had been nearer.
 
radbaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tuxq: Just a data point, not knocking Pfizer's vaccine because it's the one (two) I had.

But Israel was mostly Pfizer and half of their Delta infections are vaccinated people. Granted, their illness is less-severe or asymptomatic, but it might be time to dust off the masks you put away a few days ago.


How do they know if they're infected if they're asymptomatic? Do they randomly test?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Just got my first dose today, the pfizer one, my second is in two months. I could have gotten it earlier but I'm a chronic procrastinator and did not want to go in a crowded place using public transport while daily cases were still high, I only go out 2 or 3 times a week to the corner store, do everything else online. My father who got his second dose over a month ago gave me a lift. I might have gone earlier if the vaccination centre had been nearer.


The hell
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

special20: Declassify Issue: I had a meeting today with a stranger. No masks. Four hours. Room without ventilation. Shook hands at the end. I'm fully vaccinated.

Will I be okay?

If her pimp didn't already give you a beat down and take your watch and wallet, yes, you're fine.


Sweet.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good luck trying to get Americans masks back on.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: oh great its time for farks daily anti semite thread


Oh great its time for farks daily anti palestine comment
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

clovercat: Ivo Shandor: You might want to finish vaccinating the rest of your population while you're at it.
[Fark user image 850x600]
[Fark user image 850x600]

Yeah, that's very disturbing the number of people reluctant in getting vaccinated. WTH is their problem.  Anyone not vaccinated will eventually get covid. It's only a matter of time. It's more contagious than the flu. Do you know anybody that never had the flu? Why would anyone ever put their life at risk when this disease is so preventable.


Everyone keeps forgetting kids. About 30% of Israel's population is under 16, and vaccinations for 12-15 year olds just started ramping up in Israel a couple of weeks ago. Under 16 vaccinations are only available in Israel and the US right now, and under 12 is not approved anywhere yet.

The handful of countries that have crossed the 70% line already have older populations.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.